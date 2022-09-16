WILLIAMSPORT — Danville coach Mike Brennan knew from the beginning of the week that Friday night's top five in the state Class 3A showdown at Loyalsock would be the first time his Ironmen would be tested.
If the first part of the Ironmen's schedule was addition and subtraction — Danville cruised to three victories by a combined 179-0 score — then Friday night's trip to face the Lancers jumped Danville straight to calculus.
And they passed with flying colors.
Danville's defense was on the field for 65 plays, but allowed just two scores, stopping three fourth downs in its own territory, and picking off Loyalsock quarterback Tyler Gee three times, including Aaron Johson's game-clinching pick with under a minute left in the game, as the No. 3-ranked Ironmen rallied for a 17-14 victory over the Lancers at Ken Robbins Stadium.
"It was a challenge. It was a dig-deep, find-a-way-to-win type of game," Danville coach Mike Brennan said. "And that's exactly what we did."
The Ironmen (4-0) had just 17 yards of offense in the first half, and ran just 14 plays. Danville's defense had corralled Davion Hill for most of the first half, 34 yards on his first 10 carries, before a 29-yard second-quarter TD run gave the Lancers the lead, and the big back had 100 yards at the break, and the Lancers led 7-0.
"i know he's a basketball player," Brennan said of Hill. "But he found some time in the summer to lift some weights, he's just bigger and stronger than he was last year."
Even then, Danville probably should have taken an early lead. Carson Persing had a 78-yard punt return down to the Lancers' 9, and after a Gordon 8-yard run to the 1, the Ironmen fumbled the snap, and Hill recovered as the ball squirted out of the pile at the 1.
Despite the issues in the first half, senior quarterback Zach Gordon said the Ironmen didn't panic in the locker room.
"We played our worse half of offensive football," Gordon said. "We were only down 7 points, we didn't feel like it was a big thing at all."
Senior linebacker/tight end Mason Raup added, "We do a good job if we are up or down (at halftime) of keeping an even-keel ever since coach Brennan's been here. Starting back at the district championship two years ago (the Ironmen rallied from 14-0 down to beat Montoursville, and win the District 4 Class 3A title in 2020). We make our adjustments, and discuss what we need to do."
Cameron Kiersch returned a short second-half kickoff to the Loyalsock 36, and a pass to Raup at tight end covered 30 yards, and Gordon (9-of-10 in the second half) found Ty Brown-Stauffer for a 14-yard TD pass with 10:09 left in the fourth quarter, and Danville tied the game at 7-7.
Raup finished with four catches for 88 yards, and a big gain on all three Ironmen scoring drives in the second half.
"It's something that was in the game plan, that we thought we could hit on them," Gordon said. "We just didn't have a chance to run it in the first half."
Gordon stopped the next Lancers drive on a fourth-and-eight from the Danville 16 when his hit of Will Burdett forced an incompletion on a pass past the sticks. Raup's 37-yard catch-and-run was stopped at the Lancers 49 when he recovered his own fumble. Persing made a diving catch at the 1 for a 48-yard gain, but Danville's running game was stuffed on the next two drives, and Gordon's lone incomplete pass of the half came on third-and-goal. Aaron Johnson kicked a 21-yard field goal to give Danville a 10-7 lead with 3:32 left in the third quarter.
Persing's own interception led to his own 4-yard TD pass on fourth-and-1 with 8:47 left in the game to give Danville a 17-7 lead, but the Lancers weren't done.
Gee (14-of-23 for 262 yards) hooked up with Gage Patterson for a 40-yard pass down to the 1, to set up his own TD plunge with 5:10 left in the game, making it 17-14.
A quick 3-and-out and the Lancers got the ball back with 3:50 left in the game. They drove to the Danville 21, but an offensive pass interference call in the end zone forced a second-and-19, and Johnson picked off a pass on the next play to clinch the Ironmen victory.
DANVILLE 17, LOYALSOCK 14
Danville (4-0);0;0;10;7 — 17
Loyalsock (3-1)0;7;0;7 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
LOY-Davion Hill 29 run (Evan Anderson kick)
Third quarter
DAN-Ty Brown-Stauffer 14 pass from Zach Gordon (Aaron Johnson kick)
DAN-FG Johnson 22
Fourth quarter
DAN-Carson Persing 4 pass from Gordon (Johnson kick)
LOY-Gee 1 run (Anderson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;DAN;LOY
First downs;9;18
Rushes-net yards;22-23;42-178
Passing yards;183;262
Passing;11-13-0;14-23-3
Fumbles-lost;4-1;1-0
Penalties-yards;0-0;4-38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Danville: Zach Gordon 9-16; Ty Brown-Stauffer 9-16; Aaron Johnson 1-(-2); Madden Patrick 1-(-3); team 2-(-4). Loyalsock: Davion Hill 31-167, TD; Tyler Gee, 10-16, TD; team, 1-(-5).
PASSING — Danville: Gordon 11-12-0 for 183 yards, 2 TDs; Patrick 0-1-0. Loyalsock: Gee 14-23-3 for 262 yards.
RECEVING — Danville: Mason Raup 4-88; Carson Persing 3-71, TD; Brown-Stauffer 2-21, TD; Johnson 2-3. Loyalsock: Jaylen Andrews 6-112; Will Burdett 5-88; Gage Patterson 2-45; Logan Bastian 1-17.