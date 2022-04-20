DANVILLE — Stefan Krupas won two games in each set for the top performance for Danville as the Ironmen dropped a 5-0 decision to Lewisburg in a HAC-crossover match on Wednesday.
Danville falls to 3-6, while Lewisburg improves to 8-3.
Lewisburg 5, Danville 0
Singles
Eddie Monaco (Lew) def. Stefan Kupas, 6-2, 6-2; Will Cecchini (Lew) def. Nate Girmay, 6-2, 6-0; Greyson Azeredo (Lew) def. Rocco Richards, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Sarahak Vishwakarma-Matt Rawson (Lew) def. Collin Summins-Luke Hilkert, 6-2, 6-3; Erich Stiner-Ryan Shabahang (Lew) def. Colby Warriner-Jaylen Ferguson, 6-2, 6-0.