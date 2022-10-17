SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Sarah Bhanushali and Mehak Kotru of Danville — the No. 4-seed — won a tight first set in Monday's semifinals, but eventually lost in three sets to No. 2-seed Kylie Kilgore and Anna Brubaker of Hughesville at Central PA Tennis Club in the District 4 doubles tournament.
Kara Mann and Alaina Marchioni of Montoursville would win the title beating Kilgore and Brubaker, 6-3, 6-2 in the championship match.
The championship team dropped just 18 games in winning all six matches in the straight sets. Both teams that made the finals will advance to the state tournament at the Hershey Racquet Club. The state tournament is set to begin on Nov. 4.
The Montoursville's team biggest challenge came in the semifinals. The No. 4-seeded team of Riley Noss and Brady McNamara — the only one of the top four seeds to pushed to three sets, and it happened twice, — fell to Mann and Marchioni by the score of 6-3, 6-4.