HUGHESTOWN — Realistically, Danville had not played a meaningful American Legion Baseball game in more than two weeks.
It was a tall task to shake off the rust by facing a starting pitcher with one of the highest velocities that they have seen all year.
Danville Post 40 came up short, 6-5, in a come-from-behind effort Friday in the first game of the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Region 5 tournament. The game was moved to Pittston Area Middle School in Hughestown from its original location at Misericordia University.
“Their starting pitcher was good,” Danville coach Jim Burns said. “He threw some heat. We haven’t played in a little while, so it was just tough to get used to it. But we settled down and got some hits.”
Danville fell into an early 6-2 hole after the first three innings. The game seemed headed for a blowout after Greater Pittston plated three in the third inning to extend their lead to four. A Sam Supey suicide squeeze succeeded to give Greater Pittston a commanding lead in the top of the third.
However, a three-run fifth inning pulled Danville within one. Jonas Bettleyon opened the frame with a walk that led to a pitching change. The first four Danville hitters reached base against the relievers. A pair of errors by Greater Pittston fielders allowed Danville to score all three runs. A base-loaded Joseph Delbo RBI grounder to shortstop made it a 6-5 game.
“We knew we could stop them,” Burns said. “We have a great defense. Once they got their relief pitcher in, we just had to wait out the game and get after it a little bit.”
Danville put the tying run on base in its last at-bat. Cambria hit a single up the middle with one out in the seventh. Greater Pittston put Evan Melberger on the mound to force a flyout to right field and an unassisted groundout to first base to end the game.
“It was big for us, especially to be able to fight back and win the last three innings of the game,” Burns said. “Once we got rolling, we are going to be fine the rest of the weekend. I’m not worried about it at all.”
Hunter Lawall finished with eight strikeouts to earn the win for Greater Pittston.
Danville’s Carl Price came in to throw two scoreless innings of relief. After allowing a leadoff triple in the seventh, Price escaped the jam thanks to an unsuccessful suicide squeeze.
“We’ve been so deep,” Burns said of Price. “When his time was called, he did what he needed us to do.”
Greater Pittston put the first three batters of the game on base, and Devin Markert flared a ball down the left field line for an RBI double that scored the first run of the game. They tripled their lead to 3-0 with a pair of runs scored off groundouts to shortstop Jacob Cambria.
Danville scratched together two runs in the second inning on a walk, error and balk. Gabriel Benjamin stroked a double through the left side. Unfortunately for Danville, back-to-back strikeouts by Lawall stranded the would-be tying run in scoring position.
Danville will take on Green Ridge (Scranton) today at 5 p.m.
GREATER PITTSTON 6, DANVILLE 5
Greater Pittston;213;000;0 — 6-11-3
Danville;020;030;0 — 5-5-0
Hunter Lawall, Ethan Elmes (6), Evan Melberger (7) and Sean Connors. Lane Berkey, Carl Price (6) and Gabriel Benjamin.
WP: Lawall; LP: Berkey.
Greater Pittston: Lawall 3-for-4, 2 runs, triple; Elmes 3-for-4, run, triple; Devin Markert 2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, double, sacrifice fly.
Danville: Joseph Delbo, 0-for-2, 2 walks, run, RBI, stolen base; Jacob Cambria 1-for-3, walk, run; Benjamin 1-for-3, double, RBI.