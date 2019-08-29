The Daily Item
MILTON — Danville topped Lewisburg by one stroke Wednesday to take first place in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II golf meet at Wynding Brook Golf Course.
The Ironmen (4-0) finished with a combined 164 strokes, while the Green Dragons (3-1) finished at 165.
Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney shot a match-low 37 to earn medalist honors. Will Gronlund added a 41 for the Green Dragons.
The Ironmen had three players shoot 41 or lower — Charlie Betz (39), Luke Ciccarelli (40) and Nick Kline (41).
Julian Kranick finished his nine-hole round in 41 shots to lead Midd-West (2-2), which scored 173.
Milton (190) and Mifflinburg (206) also competed.
Anthony Neuer shot 32 to lead the Black Panthers (1-3), and Kaylin Foss’ 44 was the best for the Wildcats (0-4).
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE-II
at Wynding Brook Golf Course
Danville 164, Lewisburg 165, Midd-West 173, Milton 190, Mifflinburg 206.
Danville (164) — Charlie Betz 39, Luke Ciccarelli 40, Nick Kline 41, Mavin James 44, Dan Metzer 45, Drew Sassaman 50.
Lewisburg (165) — Nick Mahoney 37, Will Gronlund 41, Sean Kelly 42, Ryleigh Faust 45, Ava Markunas 48, Brett Herman 49.
Midd-West (173) — Julian Kranick 41, Connor Steffen 42, Brady Wenrick 44, Nick Whitesel 46, Hunter Beward 48, Andrew Oldt 48.
Milton (190) — Anthony Neuer 42, Camden Scoggins 49, Carter Fedder 49, Cade Wirnsberg 50, Abby Suk 52, Jenaka Day 55.
Mifflinburg (206) — Kaylin Foss 44, Adam Snayberger 53, Nick Osborne 54, Jerrit Foster 55, Hunter Dressler 58, Braden Deitrich 64.
Medalist: Mahoney (L) 37.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rain postpones matches
Four area matches were postponed by rainy weather on Wednesday. All but one have been rescheduled. The matches with new dates, if available, are as follows:
Event Date
Danville at Hughesville Sept. 7
Montoursville at Lewisburg Sept. 9
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg Sept. 17
Milton at Selinsgrove TBA