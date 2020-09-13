The Daily Item
DANVILLE — Sarah Bhanushali won without dropping a game at No. 3 singles, and Danville swept both doubles matches to beat Selinsgrove, 3-2, in girls tennis action on Saturday.
Mahek Kotru and Jordan Brookhart won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles for the Ironmen, while Kyra Welliver and Ella Dewald won the final two sets, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 2 doubles for Danville after dropping the opening set in a tiebreak.
Danville 3, Selinsgrove 2
Singles
Fiona Finnerty (S) def. Paige Holcombe, 6-4, 6-0; Avery DeFazio (S) def. Mariana Arnabar, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3; Sarah Bhanushali (D) def. McKenna Parker, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Mahek Kotru-Jordan Brookhart (D) def. Natalie Imhoof-Emeline Snook, 6-4, 6-3; Kyra Welliver-Ella Dewald (D) def. Maddie Rowan-Murphy O’Brien, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1.
n Central Columbia 5,
Milton 0
MILTON — The Blue Jays, the defending district runners-up, didn’t drop a set in the win over the Black Panthers.
Central Columbia 5, Milton 0
Singles
Emma Kelchner (CC) def. Alanna Stamm, 6-0, 6-0; Megan Minnig (CC) def. Brooklyn Wade, 6-1, 6-1; Isabelle McHugh (CC) def. Maddy Nicholas, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Grace Roberts-Lexie Lehman (CC) def. Mackenzie Counsil-Maddy Chappell, 6-2, 6-1; Emma Crawford-Maggie Vandermark (CC) def. Lydia Crawford-Addy Ayala, 6-0, 6-1.