Danville had a strong showing against defending District 4 Class 3A champion and state semifinalist Montoursville last week.
However, touchdowns on a kickoff return and a fumble return proved to be the difference in the Ironmen’s first loss of the season.
“These kids competed, and that’s what we wanted to see,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “But obviously we have some areas we can improve on.”
Up next for the Ironmen is a trip to Blue Jays Stadium to face Central Columbia, a winner of two consecutive games after its own a loss to Montoursville.
“The kids have really responded after the Montoursville game (a surprising 55-3 drubbing on the Blue Jays’ home field),” Central Columbia coach Scott Dennis said. “They’ve stayed on blocks and played with a lot of emotion.
“We need it because we have best quarterback in District 4 (Danville’s K.J. Riley), followed by Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia.”
Further proof Central rebounded from the loss to Montoursville, was its response to Mifflinburg in last week’s 17-0 win.
“Mifflinburg is coming after you on offense or defense, and that goes back to the coaching staff and kids. I was happy to see us overcome some things,” Dennis said. “I didn’t see heads drop. We didn’t get down on ourselves.”
Both Central Columbia and Danville have tough schedules to end the season — the Ironmen face Bloomsburg and the Red Tornadoes — and, with a smaller playoff field, little room for error.
“We’d really like another shot at Montoursville (in the playoffs), but we know we can’t get complacent with the small playoff field,” Brennan said.
Central Columbia will provide the same type of test for the Danville defense: a heavy dose of the run with tailback Troy Johnson, and the threat of receiver Eli Morrison getting behind the defense for a big play.
“I think both their offensive front and defensive front are very good,” Brennan said. “Their linebackers are real fast. There is a reason they are 3-1. We’re going to have to play a clean game.”
Johnson finished with 26 carries for 132 yards in last week’s win over Mifflinburg. For the season, the senior has carried the ball 69 times for 354 yards and seven touchdowns, including both of the Blue Jays’ scores last week.
“I thought we settled in on defense (against Montoursville) after the first series,” Brennan said.
Danville will, of course, counter with Riley and a potent passing attack.
Riley has thrown 13 touchdowns and two interceptions, while amassing 996 yards this season. Jagger Dressler has made a successful transition from lead running back to wide receiver. He has 16 catches for 336 yards and five touchdowns this season. Sophomore Carson Persing leads the team with 19 grabs for 372 yards and four touchdowns.
The Ironmen will be without leading rusher Ty Stauffer, who will miss his second straight game with an injury. Sophomore Zach Gordon will step into the halfback role, spelled by classmate Mason Raup.