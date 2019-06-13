WILLIAMSPORT — Danville entered its game against Williamsport with the knowledge its longtime coach Harold Albertson was just one win away from reaching 700 in his American Legion coaching career.
Despite the extra incentive, Albertson and Danville had to hold the celebration as Williamsport, off the strength of a big fourth inning, pulled away for a 5-0 victory.
Danville fell to 1-4 on the season, but will have another shot to get their longtime coach his big victory Friday as the Ironmen host Line Mountain at 5:45 p.m.
Jacob Petro, Brycen Heimbach, Tyler Albertson, and CJ Outt all pitched for Danville, but it just wasn’t enough as Williamsport did all of its scoring in the fourth inning.
“The walks killed us,” Harold Albertson said. “They only had two hits in the game. The walks killed us today. We out hit them today. I think we out played them, but they out pitched us.”
Williamsport did all of its scoring in the fourth when Petro and Heimbach walked four consecutive batters to load the bases and score a run. Keon Burkholder hit a single and Kyle Ferguson drove another run home with a single.
Williamsport elected to start Jonathan Zayas, who pitched his way into the sixth inning before giving the ball to Evan Nagy to finish the game. Zayas fanned ten batters, scattered two hits, and kept a shutout intact throughout his six innings of work.
He gave up a single to open the fourth inning, but came back to strikeout two and forced a fly out to centerfield to get out of the jam. In the fifth, he retired Danville in order with two more strikeouts and a ground out to second.
“My fastball on the corner was working well, but my dominate pitch was my curve,” Zays said. “I was throwing curves and they were buckling. It worked for me, especially on full counts. I threw it a couple times to get a strikeout.”
There were two instances when Zayas challenged hitters with a curveball during a full count. In both instances he was able to earn a strikeout. He ended the first inning with a strikeout on a curve and got one more in the sixth before giving the ball to Evan Nagy, who completed the shutout for the win.
“I knew Evan was a pretty dominate pitcher,” Zayas said. “He throws strikes. I knew I could trust him. Even in the last inning I knew we would get out of it. Even at the end if they scored, we were up. I was just glad to see him finish it the way he did.”
Danville nearly broke up the shutout in the seventh inning when it loaded the bases with one out. Nagy, who got the final out of the sixth with a fly out to left field, struggled to throw strikes. Williamsport called a quick timeout and Nagy ended the game with a double play at third.
Brandon Loner snagged a hard-hit line drive down the left field line and tagged third to close out the game for Williamsport.
“This being only our second game together they are learning and learning what each other came do,” Williamsport coach Cory Burkholder said. “They are having fun in the process.”
Danville only recorded three hits in the game. Jacob Petro hit a single in the first, but was stranded when Zays recorded hit second strikeout to end the inning. Tayler Albertson hit a single in the fourth and Ethan Rowe hit another in the sixth. The runners were stranded in both innings.
Williamsport 5, Danville 0
Danville`000`000`0 — 0-3-2
Williamsport`000`500`x — 5-2-1
Jacob Petro, Brycen Heimbach (4), Tyler Albertson (4), CJ Outt (6), and Hayden Woland. Jonathan Zayas, Evan Nagy (6), and Naaman Amos.
WP: Zays. LP: Petro.
Danville: Jacob Petro 1-for-2.
Williamsport: Keon Burkholder 1-for-3, run, RBI.