SCRANTON — For eight innings Monday, Danville's Morgan Wagner and Tunkhannock's Kaya Hannon were locked in a pitchers' duel in a Class 4A state first-round softball game.
Neither team could push a run across, but in the bottom of the ninth, Tunkhannock finally struck.
Nicole Howell doubled, and then scored on an error to give the Tigers a 1-0 win in nine innings. Tunkhannock advances to the state quarterfinals Thursday.
“Both pitchers were outstanding,” Danville coach Jamie Strausser said. “One little bloop hit cost us.”
Wagner, who is headed to Towson next year, finished with 16 strikeouts in her final game for the Ironmen.
“Morgan pitched a hell of a game,” Strausser said. “I can’t ask any more from her. That was a very good performance.”
She allowed just four runners to reach third, and scattered six hits while walking just two batters.
“It was a lot of stress, but I knew I had my defense behind me,” Wagner said. “Just because they got runners on base didn’t mean we weren't going to get out of it.”
Tunkhannock (21-2) got a runner on base to open the sixth inning when Gabrielle Wood chipped a ball over the infield. Wood then stole second.
“I knew they had a fast runner,” Wagner said. “We just had to just stick with the batters and not worry about that runner.”
Wagner fanned the next three hitters to close out the inning. Wagner ended the fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth innings with strikeouts.
“She’s done it all year long,” Strausser said. “She’s the best around as far as I’m concerned. She’s a worker. There’s a reason she is going Division I.”
As good as Wagner was in the circle, the Danville (19-2) offense couldn't get anything going against Hannon, who finished with 14 strikeouts. That included all three batters she faced in the top of the ninth.
In the bottom of the ninth, one defensive mistake — the only error either team committed — proved costly for the Ironmen.
“We win as a team and we lose as a team,” Strausser said.
Danville bunted for two singles in the fourth to load the bases. The inning ended when a ball was bunted foul for a strikeout. Danville bunted for a single in the seventh, and used two sacrifice bunts to get the runner to third.
“The defenses were making really good plays,” Strausser said.
The coach said the Ironmen had a lot to be proud of, despite the state loss.
“They ended a 21-year (district title) drought at the school,” Strausser said. “They are still champions in my mind.”
PIAA CLASS 4A
FIRST ROUND
at Marywood University, Scranton
TUNKHANNOCK 1, DANVILLE 0, 9 inn.
Danville;000;000;000 — 0-5-1
Tunkhannock;000;000;001 — 1-6-0
Morgan Wagner and Lindsey Cashner. Kaya Hannon and Paige Marabell.
WP: Hannon. LP: Wagner.
Danville: Morgan Wagner 1-for-3, double.
Tunkhannock: Emily Shultz 2-for-4, triple; Nicole Howell 1-for-3, double, run.