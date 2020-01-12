HARRISBURG — Vashon Spencer and Chris Walls each scored 23 points, and Steel-High pulled away to a 70-49 win over Danville with a 24-11 run over the middle quarters of the nonleague game.
Danville (6-5) was within 26-25 of the Rollers late in the first half, but the hosts closed with a 5-0 run and the momentum carried into the third period.
KJ Riley scored 13 points to lead the Ironmen, while Jagger Dressler and Jack Smith each added nine.
Steel-High 70, Danville 49
Danville (6-5) 49
Mavin James 1 0-0 3, Jack Smith 3 2-6 9, KJ Riley 6 0-0 13, Jagger Dressler 3 0-0 9, Dante Harward 3 0-0 8, Aiden Wiktor 1 0-0 2, Connor Kozick 1 0-0 2, Carson Persing 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 2-5 49.
3-point goals: Dressler 3, Harward 2, Riley, James, Smith, Persing.
Did not score: Colton Sidler, Charlie Betz, Brady Hill, Mitch VandenHeuvel, Dawson Fullmer, Zach Gordon, Mason Raup.
Steel-High (7-6) 70
Mehki Flowers 2 5-7 9, Vashon Spencer 6 7-8 23, Kavel Davenoprt 3 0-0 8, Charles Brooks 1 1-2 3, Chris Walls 9 2-2 23; Tyree Evans 1 0-0 2, Tyrone Holland-Ali 0 2-2 2, Totals 22 17-21 70.
3-point goals: Spencer 4, Walls 3, Davenport 2.
Did not score: Tyrone Moore, Divan Pryor, Marcellis Coleman.
Score by quarters
Danville 13 12 11 13 — 49
Steel-High 13 17 19 21 — 70
JV score: Danville 55-46. High scorers: Danville, Wiktor 14, Raup 12.