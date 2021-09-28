Not all recruiting in high school athletics is frowned upon.
Take Kaitlyn Gabel’s situation, for example.
Danville field hockey’s starting goalie had the best seat in the house to witness how the Ironmen’s numbers problem affected their on-field performance last year.
There were just 18 players on the program’s roster, eight of whom were seniors. Over the course of a 1-13 varsity season, most of the junior varsity games had to be canceled.
So this past summer, when Gabel was surrounded by potential players on the two-hour round trip to play club lacrosse in Wilkes-Barre, she got to work.
“I’d be like, ‘Hey, guys, you guys should think about doing field hockey,’” Gabel said.
Although she wasn’t exactly the Pied Piper — teammates Maddie Rider and Bella Gonzalez-Jenkins already played both sports — Gabel was able to lure sophomores Leah Auman, Clare Charlton and Jera Strony to the fall field.
“There was some recruitment from Kaitlyn and also Maddie Rider,” said Danville co-coach Marah Biddle, “And one of our other softball players, she pulled our right back, Camryn (Hess, a sophomore), over.”
“We have two great softball recruits,” Ironmen co-coach Sarah Biddle added, “and (sophomore) Saige Sarviss played junior high for us.”
Danville’s roster consists of 19 players, including recent Benton/Millville transfer Molly Earnest, and only one is a senior (forward Leah Klopp). So there is a strong foundation for growth and continuity for two or three years at least.
The Ironmen won two of their first six games, and they showed promising efforts in losses to Mifflinburg (by a 2-1 score), Shikellamy (1-0) and Selinsgrove (4-0).
“I think grabbing these athletes from other sports, that already have game sense (is a factor),” said Marah Biddle “I mean, picking up field hockey skill took them a little bit of time, but they can run, they’re able to cut, hand-eye (coordination). and we practiced three times a week in the summer, and all of our new girls came to every single practice.”
Both Danville lacrosse and softball have enjoyed great success in recent years.
Carlene Klena’s lacrosse program is 6-2 in district finals, reaching the title match all eight years it was eligible. The Ironmen softball team won its division and the District 4 Class 4A championship last season.
“Coach Klena always tells us to do another sport because she loves seeing us getting out and meeting new people, doing new things,” said Gabel. “I think that has definitely helped the team. I definitely think Leah Auman, Jera, Clare — all of our new players ... even Cam Hess, she plays softball — everyone new has been phenomenal. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Biddle twins hope this is just the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship between Danville’s athletic programs.
“Absolutely,” said Sarah Biddle. “If they’re not playing a fall sport, come to us.”