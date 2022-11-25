DANVILLE — For every mistake and misplay that pushed the game further from Danville's grasp in the first half Friday, the Ironmen did something spectacular after halftime to reel it in.
There was the defense's fourth-down stop at the 1-yard line that prevented Wyomissing from adding to a 15-point lead.
There was Cameron Kiersch's one-handed, juggling catch that sparked an astonishing 99-yard scoring drive.
And there was the 53-yard bomb from Zach Gordon to Aaron Johnson that helped to pull Danville within two points with most of a quarter still to play.
It all led to Johnson's 33-yard field goal attempt in the waning seconds that had plenty of leg but was just wide, allowing the District 3 champion Spartans to escape Ironmen Stadium with a 21-19 win in the Class 3A state quarterfinal.
"I'm so proud of these kids," said Danville coach Mike Brennan. "First half, a lot went against us. We certainly didn't play our best football. But for them to come back in the second half, down by two scores, and battle the way they did and give that effort and have an opportunity to win the game at the end ... I'm just so proud of them.
"My heart goes out for them. I hurt for them because I know how much they wanted this."
The previously unbeaten Ironmen, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A in the state by Pennlive.com, fell behind top-ranked Wyomissing by 21 points with just less than three minutes to play in the first half. Danville then blanked the Spartans over the final 26 minutes, 42 seconds of game time while rallying into a position to win.
"To be honest, we haven't really been punched in the face like that in the first half all year. I give credit to them — obviously, they're a very good team — and it was a completely different feeling at halftime," said Ironmen senior Mason Raup. "The eight of us seniors knew that if we had any sort of chance we'd have to play as hard as we've ever played. We did. We truly did leave it all out there, I believe."
The Spartans (13-0) ran for 322 yards on 59 carries, ripping off 15 gains of 10 yards or more, all but four of those in the first half. The punishing attack led to their first score — a 23-yard play-action pass on third down from Ben Zechman to Evan Blickley — and produced the other two with seniors Drew Eisenhower (12-yard TD) and Matt Kramer (2-yard score) punching the lead to 21-0.
Kramer finished with a game-high 160 yards on 28 rushes, while Eisenhower went for 104 on 14 totes.
In the second half, Wyomissing's 8.5 yards per rush clipped to 3.7.
"They were just selling out their secondary guys," said Spartans coach Bob Wolfrum (350-86-1 in 36 seasons), who became the District 3 all-time winningest coach a week earlier. "Once in a while we'd catch them, but they gave us some bad plays."
Danville scored late in the first half, with Gordon breaking the program's single-season mark for touchdown passes. He threw his 33rd to Carson Persing on a 6-yard out to the pylon, making it 21-7.
The tide turned significantly in the third quarter, however, after the Ironmen roughed the kicker on a successful 36-yard field goal. Wyomissing took the points of the board in favor of first-and-goal from the Danville 9. The Ironmen stopped Kramer for no gain on fourth down from the 1.
"We were driving the field fine on them," Kramer said. "We got to the 1-yard line and, I should have jumped ... I don't know what I was (thinking). I feel horrible. Another drive we're driving and we weren't taking care of the football. I think it was just a lot of mistakes. It was a messy second half."
Danville had more than 99 yards to cover after absorbing a delay of game penalty from the 1, but on third down, Kiersch got behind a defender for his juggling catch in front of the home bench.
"That's one of those we do all the time in practice," said Kiersch. "Zach put the ball where I could go get it, and that's all there is to it."
The 23-yard play was soon followed by Raup's 31-yard bolt across midfield and a 26-yard hookup from Gordon to Johnson into the red zone. The drive ended with Gordon hitting Kiersch in the back of the end zone from 8 yards. A two-point conversion try failed, keeping the score at 21-12.
Kiersch had a huge sack on the Spartans' ensuing drive, forcing their first punt. Danville went 65 yards to score, with the big pass to Johnson flipping the field and setting up Gordon's 3-yard TD keeper.
The Ironmen then recovered a fumble at their 20-yard line and made another defensive stop near midfield in the final seven minutes.
"We made mistakes, and I'm sure their coach will tell you they made mistakes, but we battled the whole way," said Wolfrum. "We certainly wouldn't have been happy, but we couldn't fault the effort if we had lost.
"It was a great game. That's the way it should be when No. 1 and No. 2 play each other."
Danville moved 38 yards with no timeouts and 85 seconds to play to give Johnson's leg a chance from 33 yards away. His long for the season was 37. Gordon threw a 21-yard pass to Raup on third-and-4 from near midfield. Then Gordon dragged defenders for 13 yards and a first down to the Spartans' 14 to stop the clock so the Ironmen could line up to spike the ball.
"We answered our question about closing the gap between us and the better teams, but unfortunately we didn't win this one. That's what's going to stick with us, but we were, I don't know, inches away from advancing?" said Brennan. "We're not advancing, but that's part of it. I'm more concerned with the effort and toughness and ability to stick together that allowed them to have an opportunity to win that game than I am the results of the game. That's exactly how I feel. So proud."
PIAA CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL
At Ironmen Stadium, Danville
WYOMISSING 21, DANVILLE 19
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Wyomissing (13-0);14;7;0;0 — 21
Danville (12-1);0;6;6;7 — 19
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
W-Evan Blickley 23 pass from Ben Zechman (Ian Levering kick), 5:40
W-Drew Eisenhower 12 run (Levering kick), 0:47.1
Second quarter
W-Matthew Kramer 2 run (Levering kick), 2:42
D-Carson Persing 6 pass from Zach Gordon (kick blocked), 0:45.1
Third quarter
D-Cameron Kiersch 8 pass from Gordon (pass failed), 2:12
Fourth quarter
D-Gordon 3 run (Garrett Hoffman kick), 10:56
TEAM STATISTICS
;W;D
First downs;22;11
Rushes-yards;59-322;23-104
Passing yards;31;172
Comp.-att.-int.;2-7-0;10-23-0
Fumbles-lost;4-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;4-36;5-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Wyomissing: Matthew Kramer 28-160, TD; Drew Eisenhower 14-104, TD; Charlie McIntyre 12-61; Chase Eisenhower 2-10; Team 1-(-1); Ben Zechman 2-(-12). Danville: Ty Brown-Stauffer 6-36; Zach Gordon 14-34, TD; Mason Raup 1-31; Carson Persing 1-4; Aaron Johnson 1-(-1).
PASSING — Wyomissing: Zechman 2-7-0, 31 yards, TD. Danville: Gordon 10-19-0, 172 yards, 2 TDs; Team 0-3-0; Persing 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Wyomissing: Evan Blickley 1-23, TD; D. Eisenhower 1-8. Danville: Johnson 4-102; Persing 3-18, TD; Cameron Kiersch 2-31, TD; Raup 1-21.