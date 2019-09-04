DANVILLE — Jim Keiser remains suspended as Danville’s head football coach.
Keiser said he was suspended before Friday’s football game.
He wouldn’t say Tuesday who suspended him and referred comments to acting superintendent Ricki Boyle.
He wouldn’t comment on whether the suspension was with or without pay.
“I cannot comment at this time,” he said.
Keiser is in his 11th year as head coach at Danville.
Boyle said a special school board meeting on a personnel matter was scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. in the Danville Primary School, but has been canceled. “We continue to work through the process,” she said.
She said the special meeting did not relate to the hiring of a new district superintendent.
Because the meeting involved a personnel matter, she said she could not comment further.
The meeting notice was advertised as “regarding personnel.”
Board President Kevin Brouse said the meeting was canceled because there was inadequate time for “due process and we want to make sure decisions are made based on having all the possible information in front of us.”
Depending upon the investigation, he said, and if it turns out action is needed, the board will act at its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Sept.11 in the primary school.
He said he could not confirm nor deny the matter involves Keiser other than saying it involves a personnel issue.
This is the second year in a row that Keiser has been suspended.
The board announced in January 2018 that Keiser and his staff would be retained but it would proceed with a “performance improvement plan” for the staff. More than 150 people attended that board meeting with a dozen people speaking on behalf of Keiser.
While board member Joel Klena read a statement noting “numerous complaints were filed regarding the culture and atmosphere surrounding our school’s football program,” neither board members nor former superintendent Jason Bendle specified the nature of the complaints or how many were filed. “Failure to complete or comply with the performance improvement by any coach will result in opening that position,” the statement continued.