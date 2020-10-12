Danville freshman delivers clutch plays in prep debut

The Daily Item
Late in the third quarter Friday, when Danville faced third-and-11 from midfield, it was no surprise the Ironmen triggered a low-risk/high reward screen pass.
Bit of a stunner that they called the play for a freshman making his varsity debut at Central Columbia.
Aaron Johnson turned the short reception into a 15-yard gain and a first down, then immediately rushed for 5 yards to set up the game’s first touchdown and a 10-0 Danville lead. He was also key in the fourth quarter, running for 24 yards on the 63-yard scoring drive that put the Ironmen in front to stay, 16-10.
“The first time he was in uniform was last week, but we know what we have in him,” said Danville coach Mike Brennan. “He’s a shifty guy; he’s explosive. He can play slot receiver (or) he can play running back. For him to come out with no varsity reps, as a ninth grader, and make some of those big carries for us in the fourth quarter was huge for us.”
Johnson, listed at 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, displayed some of that ability on the third-quarter screen, making a quick, decisive move upfield after the catch. He became the Ironmen’s primary ball carrier in the fourth quarter after backup running back Zach Gordon — who started in place of injured Ty Stauffer and ran for 69 yards — was sidelined after absorbing a hard hit from behind late in the third quarter.
On the first snap after the Blue Jays knotted the score at 10, Johnson broke a 13-yard run to midfield. He then took consecutive carries to the left of the formation for another first down. Johnson finished the game with 44 yards and three first downs on six touches.
“He came in when Zach went down, and he’s like, ‘I got this. Don’t worry about me. I got this. We’re good,’” said Danville senior quarterback K.J. Riley. “I believed him, and everyone else believed him. We got behind him, he kept gaining yards and we were good.”
“He’s got a really bright future,” Brennan added.
— Scott Dudinskie
‘Just falling short’
Lost in the report from Middleburg on Friday — Mifflinburg won 35-33 despite Midd-West senior Hunter Wolfley’s five touchdowns and 496 yards — was the Mustangs’ oh-so-close rally in a wild fourth quarter.
With 8:23 remaining in the game, the visiting Wildcats went ahead 28-27 with a 71-yard touchdown reception by Colin Miller. On third-and-9, Mifflinburg’s Jacob Reitz threw a long pass that Miller and a Midd-West defender battled to catch. Miller came down with the ball and ran away to score.
Following a stop, the Wildcats took over at the Midd-West 25. On the next play, Miller ran to the end zone for a 35-27 lead.
From there, Midd-West forced two turnovers in the final 4:03 and ultimately had a shot at the winning field goal.
Wolfley broke off his final touchdown run, a 57-yarder, to pull Midd-West within 35-33 after a failed two-point conversion. Mifflinburg recovered the onside kick, but the Mustangs forced a turnover deep in their own territory with 2:41 remaining.
Wolfley caught a 45-yard pass from quarterback Christian Regester in the final minute to put Midd-West in field goal range. The 27-yard try with 27 seconds to play was tipped at the line of scrimmage and no good, allowing Mifflinburg to hold on.
“We put ourselves in a position to win the game at the end there. That’s all we can ask for,” said Mustangs coach Brad Hatter. “The guys fought hard again. The last couple weeks we learned to compete and learned to fight. We’re just falling short.”
— Cody Smith
Starting from scratch
After the previous week’s loss to Jersey Shore, Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks, and his offensive staff — Mike Ferriero and Pete Voss — spent the weekend making major changes to their offense.
“I don’t want to say we burned the playbook, but we burned most of it,” HIcks said. “Credit to Mike and Pete; they put a lot of time in. We kind of went old school. We went back to toss, the stretch — the belly play was big for us in the second half (of Friday’s 28-0 win over Shikellamy.). Those guys did a lot of hard work getting the blocking schemes together.
“Our O-line did a great job of picking up a new scheme in a week and making it work.”
Fullback Ryan Aument ran for two scores, while Brett Foor scored on a punt return and an interception return as Selinsgrove snapped a three-game losing streak.
— Todd Hummel
Momentum-changer
It took a while for Selinsgrove’s offense to get going, but the defense made a key stop in the first quarter to keep Shikellamy off the board.
The Seals fumbled the ball away, and Braves freshman Luke Snyder recovered at the Selinsgrove 16. Brandon Hile tackled Coltyn Sempko for a 3-yard loss on first down. Aument followed with a tackle for a loss on a running play to put Shikellamy into a third-and-14 situation.
Shikellamy picked up 13 yards on the next play, setting up a fourth-and-1. Shikellamy then tried the right of side of the Seals’ defense with a quarterback sneak. Sophomore Steven Miller and senior Jack Hawn stacked up quarterback Drew Balestrini at the line, giving the ball back to Selinsgrove.
“They came out and set the tone for the night by not giving up points,” Hicks said. “I stuck to the basics (on the defensive calls). That was just the kids making plays.”
— Todd Hummel
Strange play
Shikellamy went for it on fourth down late in the first quarter against the Seals, and the outcome was not what anyone expected.
On a Balestrini scramble, Selinsgrove defensive tackle Cameron Fogarty ripped the ball out of arms. Fogarty rumbled 30 yards down the field, inside the Shikellamy 20, but Duncan Weir made a heads-up play. He ran down Fogarty from behind and stripped the ball. Isaac Schaffer-Neitz recovered the fumble for Shikellamy.
Weir was an integral part of the Shikellamy attack, but in a different way than usual. The senior, who caught a 67-yard TD pass a week earlier against Shamokin, moved from wide receiver to right offensive guard for the Braves.
“We’ve got so many guys going both ways. We’ve got Duncan moved to the line, so now he’s playing guard and middle linebacker,” Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser said. “Holy cow! Give that kid all the credit in the world.”
— Todd Hummel
Learning a lesson
On Shikellamy’s first drive Friday, the Braves — needing to convert a third down — looked for Davis Marshall, who lined up in the middle of a three-wide set. Selinsgrove cornerback Brett Foor jumped the route but couldn’t make the interception, knocking the pass to the ground.
When Foor saw the formation again in the fourth quarter, he took full advantage. Foor jumped the route to Marshall, stepping in front the receiver and returning the interception 19 yards for a touchdown.
“It was the same route as the first time, but this time I just got my hands on it,” Foor said.
— Todd Hummel