Danville’s girls lacrosse team continued its dominant run through District 4 and the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League this spring, a roll that correlates directly to the team’s seven selections to The Daily Item’s Girls Lacrosse All-Star first team.
Danville finished 12-0 in league play and has now had three consecutive unbeaten league regular seasons. Danville claimed its ninth district title in 11 years as well.
The Ironmen were explosive on offense (220 goals in league play) and stingy on defense, allowing just 23 goals in a dozen league games.
Their seven first-team honorees are in addition to two-time Player of the Year Lucy Pickle. Selinsgrove, a District 4 finalist, has two first-team picks, as does Lewisburg.
Up front, first-team attackers Ella McLaughlin of Selinsgrove and Danville’s Addison Reidle and Jera Strony all scored at least 40 goals. Strony and Reidle were also Daily Item all-stars in 2022.
In the midfield, Danville has two first-team picks, while Selinsgrove and Lewisburg have one each. Danville’s Addy Palm is a repeat selection after scoring 60 points. She is joined by utility player Kara Baylor in the midfield. Selinsgrove’s Alyssa Lathsaw carried the Seals to the district title game, leading the team in goals and assists. Lewisburg junior Ella Koontz is also a repeat selection, scoring 31 goals for the Green Dragons.
On defense, Danville senior goalie Kaitlyn Gabel capped her stellar career with another district title, anchoring the defense while saving nearly three-quarters of all shots she faced in league play.
First-team defenders are Lewisburg junior Erin Lowthert, and Danville’s Bella-Jenkins Gonzalez and Lauren Weader, a repeat selection.
DAILY ITEM
GIRLS LACROSSE
ALL-STAR TEAMS
First team
Addison Reidle, Danville
Junior attack ... Followed up a 46-goal sophomore season with 53 goals ... Helped Ironmen to league and district titles ... Also added 32 assists for a Danville team that had 220 goals in 10 league games ... Won 75 draw controls ... Repeat selection.
Jera Strony, Danville
Junior attack ... Repeat selection has scored 100 goals over the past two seasons ... Finished with 43 goals and 29 assists ... Helped lead Ironmen to unbeaten league season and district title ... Grabbed 28 loose-ball controls.
Ella McLaughlin, Selinsgrove
Junior attack ... Led Seals to District 4 title game appearance ... Scored a team-high 41 goals, two dozen more than any other player on the Seals’ roster ... Also tied for team lead in assists ... Controlled 32 draws and picked 74 ground balls.
Ella Koontz, Lewisburg
Junior midfield ... Repeat selection ... Scored 31 goals for district playoff qualifier ... Won 33 draw controls, good for second-best on the team.
Addy Palm, Danville
Junior midfield ... Scored 60 points with 45 goals and 15 assists ... Helped lead Ironmen to league and district titles ... Repeat selection ... Second on roster with 30 loose-ball controls.
Alyssa Latshaw, Selinsgrove
Senior midfield ... Helped lead Seals to District 4 final ... Repeat selection ... Scored 17 goals and added four assists, both second on team ... Won 27 draw controls and picked up 52 ground balls.
Kara Baylor, Danville
Junior midfield ... One of the league’s top defensive middies ... Scored 29 goals and added nine assists to help Ironmen win District 4 and league crowns ... Utility player for Ironmen who played both ends of the field.
Erin Lowthert, Lewisburg
Junior defense ... Led the Green Dragons with 36 ground balls and forced 29 turnovers, more than double any other player on the roster ... Also scored five goals ... Helped Lewisburg win nine games and reach District 4 playoffs.
Lauren Weader, Danville
Junior defense ... Repeat selection was the last line in a Danville defense that allowed 23 goals in league play ... Helped lead Ironmen to league and District 4 titles.
Bella Gonzalez-Jenkins, Danville
Junior defense ... Tied for second on team with 30 loose-ball controls and third in interceptions ... Helped guide Ironmen defense that allowed fewer than two dozen goals in 12 league games.
Kaitlyn Gabel, Danville
Senior goalie ... Team captain for league and District 4 champions ... Saved 74 percent of shots in league games and allowed just 23 goals in league play ... One of just three players to limit Hershey to fewer than 10 goals ... repeat selection.
Second Team
Attack: Ella Benner, Midd-West, sr.; Callie Hoffman, Lewisburg, sr.; Serena DeCosmo, Lewisburg, sr.
Mid: Elsa Fellon, Lewisburg, so.; Natalie Howell, Selinsgrove, jr.; Alli Bucher, Selinsgrove, jr.
Defense: Karissa Baylor, Danville, so.; Riley Poticher, Danville, sr.; Bria Tate, Midd-West, sr.
Goalie: Lilly Stocko, Selinsgrove, sr.
Honorable Mention
Danville: Gracie Kitka, fr., A; Alivia Hosterman, jr., A.
Midd-West: Emma Martin, sr., A.
Mifflinburg: Addison Norton, so., M; Avery Blyler, so., G/D.
Lewisburg: Madison VanBuskirk, so., M; Tori Vonderheid, sr., A; Faridah Aboueid, so., M; Kam Hoyt, so., M.
Selinsgrove: Abby Gearhart, jr., A; Quinn Smith, fr., M; Emily Aument, fr., D; Abigail Raymond, fr., A.