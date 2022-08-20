DANVILLE — All Mike Brennan wanted before Saturday’s scrimmage with North Schuylkill — unbeknownst to his Danville football team — was a bit of adversity.
The Ironmen, ranked No. 4 in the state, have high expectations. What better way to test that than against a Spartans’ squad that enters the season at No. 8, and had its 2021 season ended by the same team that finished Danville’s run in the state quarterfinals — Neumann-Goretti?
“We had some troubles, had some adversity, but we fought through it,” Brennan said. “I think we physically wore out a pretty physical football team.”
Why is that last part important to Brennan and the Ironmen?
If they want to reach their goals, the Ironmen believe they have to establish a running game on offense and stop the run on defense. Stopping a physical run game was Danville’s biggest issue in 2021.
“We want to bring out the aggression in both lines. We average almost around 240 pounds per lineman this year,” Danville junior guard Justin Kutcher said. “We really just want teams not to play us, and establish our lines.”
The junior varsity teams opened Saturday’s scrimmage, and Danville got two quick touchdowns from its youngsters.
Freshman Carter Raup returned an interception for a touchdown, and he later found Eli Welliver in the end zone with a touchdown pass.
The varsity teams opened with 10-play series. The Spartans moved the ball down the field with their running game, but Mason Raup picked off a tipped screen pass and returned it 80 yards for a score.
When Danville had the ball for its first possession, the Ironmen ran on five of their first six plays and struggled to gain yardage.
“We have a sophomore center (Lincoln Diehl), we have a new right tackle, and they had two really big bodies up front,” said Kutcher, who moved from center to guard. “These guys gave us a really good look, and I’m not sure we are going to see many teams with two defensive tackles like that.”
That’s exactly why Brennan and his offensive staff wanted to start the scrimmage with so many running plays.
“Their tackles are really good players, and they have a physical middle linebacker,” Brennan said of the North Schuylkill defense. “We wanted to challenge our kids by going right at them with Ty (Brown-Stauffer). We still only have one senior on our offensive line, and I like these guys, so we challenged them early on.
“It wasn’t easy; we had to fight. We weren’t as physical early as I would have liked, but as the scrimmage wore on, we started to take control a little better.”
Once the teams got into the live portion of the scrimmage — they played three quarters with a 10-minute running clock — Danville did a much better job moving the football.
Carson Persing caught a TD pass from sophomore Madden Patrick, and, in the final four downs from inside the 10, Brown-Stauffer punched it in on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
North Schuylkill scored its only touchdown in the final offensive series from the 10-yard line.