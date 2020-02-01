The Daily Item
JERSEY SHORE — Emily Heath netted 14 points to lead three Danville scorers in double-figures, and the Ironmen used a big first quarter to earn a share of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title Friday with a 65-29 win over Jersey Shore.
Corinna Petrus and Linae Williams each scored 12 points for the Ironmen (16-3 overall, 10-0 HAC-I), while Savannah Dowd added nine.
Danville 65, Jersey Shore 29
Danville (16-3, 10-0) 65
Olivia Outt 2 0-0 4, Kylee Cush 3 2-3 8, Riley Maloney 1 0-0 2, Emily Heath 6 0-0 14, Corinna Petrus 5 2-2 12, Savannah Dowd 4 1-1 9, Melanie Egan 2 0-0 4, Linae Williams 5 1-3 12. Totals 28 6-9 65.
3-point goals: Heath 2, Williams.
Did not score: Ella Dewald.
Jersey Shore (6-10, 3-6) 29
Brielle Hess 4 0-0 10, Bella Kriner 1 1-2 3, Delaney Herbst 2 0-0 4, Devon Walker 1 0-0 2, Sophia Kauffman 1 0-0 2, Haley Stetts 0 1-2 1, Sadie Griswold 2 0-2 4, Aubrey Schilling 0 1-2 1, Rachel Lorson 0 2-4 2. Totals 11 5-12 29.
3-point goals: Hess 2.
Did not score: Sam Machmer.
Score by quarters
Danville 17 14 17 17 — 65
Jersey Shore 2 13 4 10 — 29
JV score: Danville 47-23. High scorers: Danville, Dowd 10, Dewald 10, Trinity Willoughby 10.
n Selinsgrove 42,
Central Mountain 35
SELINSGROVE — The Seals used a strong second half to pick up the HAC-I victory.
Cierra Adams scored 14 points and Emma Atwood chipped in 10 for Selinsgrove (9-10 overall, 6-5 HAC-I).
Selinsgrove 42, Central Mountain 35
Central Mountain (5-12) 35
Avery Baker 3 0-0 9; Alyssa Fisher 2 0-0 5; Mia Kopysciasky 1 0-0 2; Quinnlynn McCann 4 5-8 15; Kiahna Jones 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 5-8 35.
3-point goals: Baker 3, McCann 2, Fisher, Kopysciasky.
Did not score: Lauryn Haines, Marisa Wheder, Reese Doyle.
Selinsgrove (9-10) 42
Lexy Gabrielson 2 0-0 4; Emma Atwood 5 0-1 10; Avery DeFazio 2 2-5 7; Lizzy Diehl 1 0-0 2; Kaitlin 2 1-6 5; Cierra Adams 6 2-7 14. Totals 18 5-19 42.
3-point goals: DeFazio.
Did not score: Veronica Stanford, Emily Davis.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 3 13 9 10 — 35
Selinsgrove 11 8 12 11 — 42
n Greenwood 65,
Line Mountain 29
MANDATA — Alli Walton scored a game-high 18 points to help the Wildcats to the Tri-Valley League victory.
Kenedy Stroup added 16 points as Greenwood (15-4 overall, 12-2 TVL) broke open a two-point game with a 20-4 second quarter.
Greenwood 65, Line Mountain 29
Greenwood (15-4) 65
Kenedy Stroup 6 4-4 16; Mercedees McNaughton 1 0-0 2; Abby Taylor 3 3-5 9; Ella Brummer 2 0-0 5; Alli Crocket 3 0-0 7; Ella Seiber 1 0-0 2; Alli Walton 9 0-2 18; Sarah Pennay 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 7-12 65.
3-point goals: Brummer, Crockett.
Did not score: Jordan Stroup, Madison Howell, Nyssa Yoder, Emillie Brinser.
Line Mountain (2-15) 29
Sage Hoover 1 0-0 2; Lilliana Feliciano 1 2-6 4; Sara Canepa 1 0-0 2; Brianna Bendas 0 2-2 2; Katelynne Michael 1 4-8 6; Liberty Downs 2 3-4 7; Emily Gonsar 2 0-0 5; Kalina Pechart 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 12-22 29.
3-point goals: Gonsar.
Did not score: Jaya London, Kyleen Michael.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 14 20 18 13 — 65
Line Mountain 12 4 5 8 — 29
n Montoursville 59,
Midd-West 33
MIDD-WEST — The Warriors knocked down 13 3-pointers in the HAC-II victory.
Freshman Alaina Marchioni knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points for Montoursville (4-14 overall, 3-6 HAC-II).
Rylee Shawver led the Mustangs (0-20, 0-8) with eight.
Montoursville 59, Midd-West 33
Montoursville (4-14) 59
Alaina Marchioni 8 0-0 22; Madison Noll 1 2-3 4; Mackenzie Weaver 4 0-0 12; Mackenzie Cohick 0 6-6 6; Madalyn Adams 5 0-0 13; Sydnie Stone 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-9 59.
3-point goals: Marchioni 6, Weaver 4, Adams 3.
Did not score: Maya Neiman, Kristen George, Shyanne Klemick, Antone James, Mahlon Yonkin, Kortnie Chamberlain.
Midd-West (0-19) 33
Rylee Shawver 3 2-2 8; Zoe Webb 3 1-2 7; Makenna Dietz 0 2-2 2; Chloe Sauer 2 0-0 4; Bella Fave 1 4-7 6; Alexis Walter 1 1-2 3; Alyssa Snyder 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 11-19 33.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Leah Ferster, Emma Martin.
Score by quarters
Montoursville 24 9 22 4 — 59
Midd-West 8 14 0 11 — 33
n Central Columbia 53,
Warrior Run 30
ALMEDIA — Central Columbia (12-7) clinched at least a share of the HAC-II championship at 8-1. The Blue Jays can win the title outright in its division finale Tuesday at Montoursville.
Central Columbia 53, Warrior Run 30
Warrior Run (12-6, 6-3) 30
Sydney Hoffman 5 0-0 10; Gracy Beachel 1 0-0 3; Jordan Hartman 1 1-2 4; Emily McKee 4 3-6 11; Lauren Watson 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-8 30.
3-point goals: Beachel, Hartman.
Did not score: Marissa Pick, Katie Watkins, Alayna Wilkins, Leah Grow, Kaelyn Watson, Abby Evans, Holly Hollenbach.
Central Columbia (12-7, 8-1) 53
Gracia Eckenrode 2 0-0 6; Alyssa Boyd 2 0-1 5; Grace Klingerman 0 2-2 2; Ellie Rowe 5 2-2 16; Lauren Bull 2 2-2 6; Alison Groshek 2 2-3 6; Alyx Flick 4 3-7 12. Totals 17 11-17 53.
3-point goals: Rowe 4, Eckenrode 2, Boyd, Flick.
Did not score: Lindsey Bull, Emmie Rowe, Amanda Brosious, Maddie Weatherill.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 7 8 6 9 — 30
Central Columbia 18 14 15 6 — 53
JV score: Warrior Run, 39-29. High scorers: Warrior Run, Abby Evans 14, Holly Hollenbach 10. Central Columbia, Em. Rowe 14.
n Mount Carmel 41,
Hughesville 31
MOUNT CARMEL — Mia Chapman scored a career-best 12 points, and Lauren Shedleski added 11 in Mount Carmel’s HAC-III win.
The Red Tornadoes (14-4 overall, 6-3 HAC-III) outscored Hughesville 27-12 in the second half.
Mount Carmel 41, Hughesville 31
Hughesville (10-9, 2-7) 31
Alex Snyder 2 2-2 6, Jade Cordrey 7 0-0 15, Olivia Strother 3 0-2 6, Maria Duff 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 2-4 31.
3-point goals: Cordrey.
Did not score: Cierra Getz, Grace Pysher, Hailey Poust.
Mount Carmel (14-4, 6-3) 41
Mia Chapman 4 4-4 12, Caroline Fletcher 0 1-2 1, Lauren Shedleski 4 1-4 11, Brooke Bernini 2 0-0 4, Dani Rae Renno 2 3-4 7, Alyssa Reisinger 2 2-4 6. Totals 14 11-18 41.
3-point goals: Shedleski 2.
Did not score: Madison Sosky, Jenna Pizzoli, Rachel Witkoski, Emily Szanty.
Score by quarters
Hughesville 6 13 8 4 — 31
Mount Carmel 6 8 14 13 — 41
n Northumberland Chr. 55,
Belleville Mennonite 28
BELLEVILLE — Rebekah Hayner scored all but three of her game-high 17 points in the first half while Northumberland Christian built a 23-point lead.
The Warriors (12-4) also got 13 points from Emily Garvin in their fourth consecutive win.
Northumberland Christian 55,
Belleville Mennonite 28
Northumberland Christian (12-4) 55
Rebekah Hayner 7 0-0 17, Emma Treas 1 0-0 2, Madalyn Snyder 3 0-0 7, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 2 2-4 6, Emily Garvin 6 1-2 13, Anna Ulmer 3 0-0 6, Bethany Dressler 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 3-6 55.
3-point goals: Hayner 3, Snyder.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Jenika Krum, Allison Miller, Ellianna Zwatty, Emma Ulmer, Emily McCahan.
Belleville Mennonite 28
Kelsey B. Winner 0 1-4 1, Natalie Yoder 0 0-2 0, Sonya Yoder 7 1-5 16, Chloe Renno 4 1-2 9, Julianna Hartzler 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 3-13 28.
3-point goals: S. Yoder.
Did not score: Miriam Stoltzfus, Catherine Hertzog, Sydney Jerman.
Score by quarters
North Chr. 20 17 12 6 — 55
Belle Mennonite 8 6 11 3 — 28