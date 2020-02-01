The Daily Item

JERSEY SHORE — Emily Heath netted 14 points to lead three Danville scorers in double-figures, and the Ironmen used a big first quarter to earn a share of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title Friday with a 65-29 win over Jersey Shore.

Corinna Petrus and Linae Williams each scored 12 points for the Ironmen (16-3 overall, 10-0 HAC-I), while Savannah Dowd added nine.

Danville 65, Jersey Shore 29

Danville (16-3, 10-0) 65

Olivia Outt 2 0-0 4, Kylee Cush 3 2-3 8, Riley Maloney 1 0-0 2, Emily Heath 6 0-0 14, Corinna Petrus 5 2-2 12, Savannah Dowd 4 1-1 9, Melanie Egan 2 0-0 4, Linae Williams 5 1-3 12. Totals 28 6-9 65.

3-point goals: Heath 2, Williams.

Did not score: Ella Dewald.

Jersey Shore (6-10, 3-6) 29

Brielle Hess 4 0-0 10, Bella Kriner 1 1-2 3, Delaney Herbst 2 0-0 4, Devon Walker 1 0-0 2, Sophia Kauffman 1 0-0 2, Haley Stetts 0 1-2 1, Sadie Griswold 2 0-2 4, Aubrey Schilling 0 1-2 1, Rachel Lorson 0 2-4 2. Totals 11 5-12 29.

3-point goals: Hess 2.

Did not score: Sam Machmer.

Score by quarters

Danville 17 14 17 17 — 65

Jersey Shore 2 13 4 10 — 29

JV score: Danville 47-23. High scorers: Danville, Dowd 10, Dewald 10, Trinity Willoughby 10.

n Selinsgrove 42,

Central Mountain 35

SELINSGROVE — The Seals used a strong second half to pick up the HAC-I victory.

Cierra Adams scored 14 points and Emma Atwood chipped in 10 for Selinsgrove (9-10 overall, 6-5 HAC-I).

Selinsgrove 42, Central Mountain 35

Central Mountain (5-12) 35

Avery Baker 3 0-0 9; Alyssa Fisher 2 0-0 5; Mia Kopysciasky 1 0-0 2; Quinnlynn McCann 4 5-8 15; Kiahna Jones 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 5-8 35.

3-point goals: Baker 3, McCann 2, Fisher, Kopysciasky.

Did not score: Lauryn Haines, Marisa Wheder, Reese Doyle.

Selinsgrove (9-10) 42

Lexy Gabrielson 2 0-0 4; Emma Atwood 5 0-1 10; Avery DeFazio 2 2-5 7; Lizzy Diehl 1 0-0 2; Kaitlin 2 1-6 5; Cierra Adams 6 2-7 14. Totals 18 5-19 42.

3-point goals: DeFazio.

Did not score: Veronica Stanford, Emily Davis.

Score by quarters

Central Mountain 3 13 9 10 — 35

Selinsgrove 11 8 12 11 — 42

n Greenwood 65,

Line Mountain 29

MANDATA — Alli Walton scored a game-high 18 points to help the Wildcats to the Tri-Valley League victory.

Kenedy Stroup added 16 points as Greenwood (15-4 overall, 12-2 TVL) broke open a two-point game with a 20-4 second quarter.

Greenwood 65, Line Mountain 29

Greenwood (15-4) 65

Kenedy Stroup 6 4-4 16; Mercedees McNaughton 1 0-0 2; Abby Taylor 3 3-5 9; Ella Brummer 2 0-0 5; Alli Crocket 3 0-0 7; Ella Seiber 1 0-0 2; Alli Walton 9 0-2 18; Sarah Pennay 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 7-12 65.

3-point goals: Brummer, Crockett.

Did not score: Jordan Stroup, Madison Howell, Nyssa Yoder, Emillie Brinser.

Line Mountain (2-15) 29

Sage Hoover 1 0-0 2; Lilliana Feliciano 1 2-6 4; Sara Canepa 1 0-0 2; Brianna Bendas 0 2-2 2; Katelynne Michael 1 4-8 6; Liberty Downs 2 3-4 7; Emily Gonsar 2 0-0 5; Kalina Pechart 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 12-22 29.

3-point goals: Gonsar.

Did not score: Jaya London, Kyleen Michael.

Score by quarters

Greenwood 14 20 18 13 — 65

Line Mountain 12 4 5 8 — 29

n Montoursville 59,

Midd-West 33

MIDD-WEST — The Warriors knocked down 13 3-pointers in the HAC-II victory.

Freshman Alaina Marchioni knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points for Montoursville (4-14 overall, 3-6 HAC-II).

Rylee Shawver led the Mustangs (0-20, 0-8) with eight.

Montoursville 59, Midd-West 33

Montoursville (4-14) 59

Alaina Marchioni 8 0-0 22; Madison Noll 1 2-3 4; Mackenzie Weaver 4 0-0 12; Mackenzie Cohick 0 6-6 6; Madalyn Adams 5 0-0 13; Sydnie Stone 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-9 59.

3-point goals: Marchioni 6, Weaver 4, Adams 3.

Did not score: Maya Neiman, Kristen George, Shyanne Klemick, Antone James, Mahlon Yonkin, Kortnie Chamberlain.

Midd-West (0-19) 33

Rylee Shawver 3 2-2 8; Zoe Webb 3 1-2 7; Makenna Dietz 0 2-2 2; Chloe Sauer 2 0-0 4; Bella Fave 1 4-7 6; Alexis Walter 1 1-2 3; Alyssa Snyder 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 11-19 33.

3-point goals: none.

Did not score: Leah Ferster, Emma Martin.

Score by quarters

Montoursville 24 9 22 4 — 59

Midd-West 8 14 0 11 — 33

n Central Columbia 53,

Warrior Run 30

ALMEDIA — Central Columbia (12-7) clinched at least a share of the HAC-II championship at 8-1. The Blue Jays can win the title outright in its division finale Tuesday at Montoursville.

Central Columbia 53, Warrior Run 30

Warrior Run (12-6, 6-3) 30

Sydney Hoffman 5 0-0 10; Gracy Beachel 1 0-0 3; Jordan Hartman 1 1-2 4; Emily McKee 4 3-6 11; Lauren Watson 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-8 30.

3-point goals: Beachel, Hartman.

Did not score: Marissa Pick, Katie Watkins, Alayna Wilkins, Leah Grow, Kaelyn Watson, Abby Evans, Holly Hollenbach.

Central Columbia (12-7, 8-1) 53

Gracia Eckenrode 2 0-0 6; Alyssa Boyd 2 0-1 5; Grace Klingerman 0 2-2 2; Ellie Rowe 5 2-2 16; Lauren Bull 2 2-2 6; Alison Groshek 2 2-3 6; Alyx Flick 4 3-7 12. Totals 17 11-17 53.

3-point goals: Rowe 4, Eckenrode 2, Boyd, Flick.

Did not score: Lindsey Bull, Emmie Rowe, Amanda Brosious, Maddie Weatherill.

Score by quarters

Warrior Run 7 8 6 9 — 30

Central Columbia 18 14 15 6 — 53

JV score: Warrior Run, 39-29. High scorers: Warrior Run, Abby Evans 14, Holly Hollenbach 10. Central Columbia, Em. Rowe 14.

n Mount Carmel 41,

Hughesville 31

MOUNT CARMEL — Mia Chapman scored a career-best 12 points, and Lauren Shedleski added 11 in Mount Carmel’s HAC-III win.

The Red Tornadoes (14-4 overall, 6-3 HAC-III) outscored Hughesville 27-12 in the second half.

Mount Carmel 41, Hughesville 31

Hughesville (10-9, 2-7) 31

Alex Snyder 2 2-2 6, Jade Cordrey 7 0-0 15, Olivia Strother 3 0-2 6, Maria Duff 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 2-4 31.

3-point goals: Cordrey.

Did not score: Cierra Getz, Grace Pysher, Hailey Poust.

Mount Carmel (14-4, 6-3) 41

Mia Chapman 4 4-4 12, Caroline Fletcher 0 1-2 1, Lauren Shedleski 4 1-4 11, Brooke Bernini 2 0-0 4, Dani Rae Renno 2 3-4 7, Alyssa Reisinger 2 2-4 6. Totals 14 11-18 41.

3-point goals: Shedleski 2.

Did not score: Madison Sosky, Jenna Pizzoli, Rachel Witkoski, Emily Szanty.

Score by quarters

Hughesville 6 13 8 4 — 31

Mount Carmel 6 8 14 13 — 41

n Northumberland Chr. 55,

Belleville Mennonite 28

BELLEVILLE — Rebekah Hayner scored all but three of her game-high 17 points in the first half while Northumberland Christian built a 23-point lead.

The Warriors (12-4) also got 13 points from Emily Garvin in their fourth consecutive win.

Northumberland Christian 55,

Belleville Mennonite 28

Northumberland Christian (12-4) 55

Rebekah Hayner 7 0-0 17, Emma Treas 1 0-0 2, Madalyn Snyder 3 0-0 7, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 2 2-4 6, Emily Garvin 6 1-2 13, Anna Ulmer 3 0-0 6, Bethany Dressler 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 3-6 55.

3-point goals: Hayner 3, Snyder.

Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Jenika Krum, Allison Miller, Ellianna Zwatty, Emma Ulmer, Emily McCahan.

Belleville Mennonite 28

Kelsey B. Winner 0 1-4 1, Natalie Yoder 0 0-2 0, Sonya Yoder 7 1-5 16, Chloe Renno 4 1-2 9, Julianna Hartzler 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 3-13 28.

3-point goals: S. Yoder.

Did not score: Miriam Stoltzfus, Catherine Hertzog, Sydney Jerman.

Score by quarters

North Chr. 20 17 12 6 — 55

Belle Mennonite 8 6 11 3 — 28

