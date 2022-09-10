DANVILLE — Grace Everett popped a kick just over the heads of Southern Columbia’s defenders for a goal late in Saturday’s match, and Danville rode the momentum through two periods of overtime for a 3-all draw in the Heartland Athletic Conference girls soccer crossover.
The host Ironmen rallied with two goals in the final 11 minutes of regulation to tie the two-time defending state champion Tigers.
“We flattened out,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “We didn’t play our best at that point in time. We played a great first half. Second half we dropped off and Danville picked it up. We just didn’t play our game.”
Everett scored the game-tying goal with 7 1/2 minutes to play, but Danville's late surge was sparked by a solid attempt off the foot of freshman Maddie Merrell. The Ironmen midfielder collected a ball in front of the Southern Columbia defense and popped a shot over the backline. The attempt was perfectly placed to confuse the keeper and find a way through for a goal.
“We talked about our offensive presence and changes we needed to make where the kids were stepping,” Danville coach Angela Sivillo said. “We have players that are filling in blanks where we needed because we had a lot to mark.”
Danville (1-3-1) was tasked with stopping All-American Loren Gehret, who got the Tigers out to an early lead with two first-half goals. She buried a free kick from 25 yards out for the game’s first goal at the 9:32 mark. She doubled her scoring effort in the final 15 minutes of the opening half when she pushed a shot across the face of the goal.
The Ironmen cashed an important goal from Lauren Law almost four minutes after Gehret's second tally. They gained a little energy to close out the half rather than facing a 2-0 deficit.
“We had to let the defense do their job, but at the same time we needed one to step up and fill the void so we could bump up and have an offensive presence,” Sivillo said. “I told them at halftime we needed to start testing them.”
Peyton Wisloski scored in the opening 10 minutes of the second half for Southern Columbia (0-1-1). She collected a ball from Ava Yancoskie and pushed it through to restore the two-goal advantage. The Tigers protected the lead for nearly 28 minutes before Merrell and Everett's late heroics.
Danville recorded two shots on goal in the overtime periods and attacked to force five corner opportunities. Southern Columbia put two shots on goal and forced six corners in scoreless overtime.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 3, DANVILLE 3 (2OT)
First half
SC-Loren Gehret, 9:32; SC-Gehret, 25:36; D-Lauren Law, 29:11.
Second half
SC-Peyton Wisloski (Ava Yancoskie), 41:52; D-Maddie Merrell, 69:29; D-Grace Everett, 72:25.
Shots: SC 21-11. Shots on goal: SC 10-9. Corners: SC 13-12. Fouls: SC 15-9. Cards: None. Saves: Southern Columbia 6 (Quinn Johnston); Danville 7 (Kamryn Michaels).