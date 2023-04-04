DANVILLE — While there are areas that Danville coach Carlene Klena wants to see her team improve, a balanced attack against an improving Selinsgrove team led her squad to a fifth straight win.
Eight Ironmen scored at least one goal in a 20-1 win in the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League on Tuesday at Ironmen Stadium.
Danville (5-1, 3-0) has outscored opponents 94-7 to date. The Ironmen have posted 20 or more goals in three of their last five games.
“It was a great thing that we were not too good on the draws in the first half as we had to make adjustments and we haven’t had to make adjustments early on,” Klena said. “Allison Bucher (Selinsgrove) is a great athlete, and she did a great job stepping in front of the draws as she was outreaching us. I felt like Addison (Reidle) was beating her on the direction (of the draw), but I felt like Selinsgrove was beating us on the circles.”
Early on, the visiting Seals showed how much they continue to improve as a stingy defense and a save by senior goalie Lilyanna Stocko 90 seconds into the game kept it scoreless.
Freshman attack Gracie Kitka opened the scoring for Danville when she face-dodged the defender and scored to the far side of the post. It would be the first of her five goals, which were matched by teammate Jera Strony, who netted her 100th career goal with 2:30 left in the first half.
Kitka’s five goals came on eight shots as Danville took 36 shots on goal for the game.
Danville led 13-0 at the half, and it was 14-0 when Selinsgrove junior midfielder Natalie Howell broke up the shutout five minutes into the second half when she bounced a shot to the far side of the post.
“We’re a very young team and we have 13 freshmen, some of which are starting. They’re learning,” Selinsgrove coach Andy Howell said. “The confidence isn’t quite there yet, and we, as coaches, we believe in our girls, and they are starting to get confidence in themselves. We played a really, really good Danville squad.
"If we take care of fundamentals, the rest will come. Our goal is to see Danville at the end of the year.”
Danville senior goalie Kaitlyn Gabel made four saves.
“I really love my defense,” Klena said of the goals against in the past five games. “I think they are working together well, and they are challenging well. I think there is room for improvement right out of the gate early in the season, but I think they are stepping up and not waiting to make the play once the ball is received. They are there as the ball is being received, and we really worked on that as it was our pre-season focus.”
Danville's Lucy Pickle, the 2022 Daily Item player of the year, netted four goals, two in each half.
Danville 20, Selinsgrove 1
Selinsgrove;0;1;—;1
Danville;13;7;—;20
First Half
D: Gracie Kitka, 23:17; D: Jera Strony, 18:01; D: Lucy Pickle, 17:35, D: Pickle, 13:45; D: Kitka, 11:01; D: Kitka, 9:45, D: Kitka, 8:17; D: Kitka, 6:54; D: Strony, 5:15; D: Kara Baylor, 4:20; D: Strony, 3:48; D: Kitka, 0:02.
Second Half
D: Addison Reidle, 22:40; S: Natalie Howell, 20:34; D: Baylor (Kitka), 18:08; D: Pickle, 8:10; D: Pickle, 8:10; D: Strony, 4:19; D: Strony, 2:22; D: Reidle (Strony), 0:57; D: Pickle, 0:02.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 10; Danville, 36. Saves: Selinsgrove 9 (Lilyanna Stocko); Danville 4 (Kaitlyn Gabel).
JV score: Danville 8-0.