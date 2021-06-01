Heading into the season, Danville girls lacrosse coach Carlene Klena was confident that her team could compete with the best that District 4 had to offer.
Counting last week’s victory over Lewisburg in the District 4/6 Class 2A final, the Ironmen are 6-2 in district finals, reaching the final all eight times they were eligible.
However, the challenge for Danville comes in winning at the state level.
The Ironmen have a chance to do just that tonight when they face District 3 runner-up Twin Valley at Selinsgrove High School at 6 p.m.
The Raiders (20-2) were the top seed heading into the District 3 players, but lost 14-8 to York Catholic in the district final.
“We need to be competitive at the next level,” Klena said. “That is what we are working toward.”
The Ironmen won their first state playoff game, topping Wyoming Seminary 11-10 in 2014. However since then, Danville is 0-5 in state games, losing by a combined score of 97-20, an average score of 19.4-4.
That’s something this group of Ironmen are trying to change.
“I hope we play well as a team,” Danville senior Olivia Outt said. “The first round of states is tough because of how good teams are outside of District 4. Our main goal is win our first game and go from there.”
Tuesday will be Outt’s third state playoff game for the Ironmen. One of her teammates on the first two, Erin Donahoe — a 2020 Danville graduate, who is playing lacrosse at Bloomsburg — said the Ironmen’s state playoff struggles stemmed from the sport still being relatively new in the Valley.
“There’s not a big history here, and there’s not enough competition that’s been built up throughout the years,” Donahoe said. “There are more teams — tournament teams, club teams — and more opportunities to play at a higher level in other district. As the years go on, more teams are developing youth programs and more people are playing the sport. I think that’s going to help a lot.”
Donahoe, who scored a school-record 95 goals as a junior, and Hannah Kipple traveled out of the Valley to try out for tournament and club teams at Klena’s urging. Donahoe said that experience opened her eyes to the quality of players in other parts of the state.
Donahoe said that impression was solidified this season at Bloomsburg. Donahoe said one of her Huskies teammates was just as talented as she was, but while Donahoe was a record-setting goalscorer, her teammate was a reserve for her high school team in the Lancaster area.
Lewisburg, which defeated Danville in the 2013 and 2019 district finals, lost both of its first-round state playoff games after beating the Ironmen for the district final.
Part of what has set Danville apart from the rest of the district over the past eight years is its junior high program. That may benefit the Ironmen this season as there was no season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are very young, but this is the most experienced freshman class we have ever had,” Klena said. “Most of them have played competitively for years.”
Lewisburg coach Jennifer Reish said the Green Dragons have girls who are interested in playing before reaching high school, but the difference in a youth program was stark this season.
With Danville’s youth having so much more experience than hers in the first varsity season for both freshmen and sophomores, Reish compared the Green Dragons to the “Crosscutters playing the Phillies” after their district final loss to the Ironmen.
Not only do the Ironmen have a strong feeder program, but Outt said that between playing club lacrosse in the fall and winter, it felt as though Danville didn’t really miss a season.
With an eye on being more competitive at the state level, Klena tried a few things during the district final.
One was to have sophomore Sarah Thompson spend some time faceguarding Lewisburg star Ella Reish. That is usually senior Laura Hilkert’s job, though Hilkert also spent some time covering Reish.
“Sarah trains in the offseason — weight training, speed training,” Klena said. “She goes at full-tilt all the time. She just goes hard. I knew she had the perfect makings for that. Laura’s cut from the same stuff.”
The Ironmen also tried some things offensively that they hope will pay off against Twin Valley.
“We were working on some things that we knew we needed to work on,” Klena said. “We’ve been to that first round of states so many times; we’ve only won it once. ... We wanted to take some steps to get us ready for the next game without looking past Lewisburg.”
Donahoe said she went into both of her state playoff games expecting to win if the Ironmen played well.
“I never doubted our team, but it did feel like the odds were stacked against us,” she said. “I always looked at it as an opportunity to get better. So it was more exciting than nerve-wracking.”
That’s the message Donahoe said she would pass on her to this year’s version of the Ironmen.
“I would just tell them to go in with a clear mindset and focus on their team alone, not to worry about the other teams,” she said. “They just need to work to their strengths and stay positive.”