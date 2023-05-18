WILLIAMSPORT — According to Bella Johns, the Danville girls track and field team was "worried" about the prospect of competing against the bigger Class 3A schools this season.
After Thursday, those worries evaporated as Danville's 4x800 relay team of Sarah Sharp, Hannah Bartholomew, Victoria Bartholomew and Johns qualified for the state meet after winning during day one of the District 4 meet at Williamsport High School.
Not only did the Ironmen's time of 9:33.91 send them to Shippensburg, but it also shattered a district record set by Shikellamy in 2016. That Braves relay team clocked in a time of 9:38.72.
"It feels amazing," Johns said. "Ever since my sophomore year, our team has wanted to win, and we've just fallen short for the past three years. It's just so amazing to come out my senior year, and not only run a school record, but a district record and win it, so it's just poetic."
Danville beat out Shikellamy's team consisting of Bri Hennett, Eden Daku-Treas, Olivia Soloman and Elli Ronk for the gold medal. Shikellamy was ahead of Danville entering the final leg, but Johns eventually passed Ronk to ensure her team of first place. The Shikellamy team finished in 9:43.27.
"I knew how bad I wanted to win it, and I know how fast I can run an 800," Johns said. "I just thought 'this is it, last chance, might as well get her while I can' and open up as much as I can instead of saving it til the last 100 to try and pass her."
The Danville girls weren't the only relay team from the Valley to break a district record. The Lewisburg boys 4x800 relay team consisting of Micah Zook, Thomas Hess, Jonathan Hess and Kieran Murray also set a district record in the 3A race.
The Green Dragons clocked in a time of 7:48.30, which shattered the 7:51.55 the school had set two years earlier. Thomas Hess was also a part of that 2021 relay team.
"Tommy's previous team had set it before and Coach (Ron Hess) was like 'maybe 7:53, 7:52 max' and we came out here with a 7:48," Murray said. "It was amazing."
Lewisburg and Shikellamy came into the race as the top two seeds. As expected, the two teams were neck-and-neck with each other throughout the race. The Braves's time of 7:51.58 also qualified them for states.
Not only did Lewisburg and Shikellamy clinch a trip to Shippensburg, but they also ran the top two times in the entire state.
"That's very exciting," Murray said. "Definitely didn't expect to come out PA number one or well really a district record."
There was still plenty of individual success to go around on Thursday. Shamokin picked up both gold medals in the high jump. In the boys competition, Chase Pensyl won with a mark of 6-3 in 3A.
Madi Lippay won the 2A girls competition with a mark of 4-11.
"I'm very excited," Lippay said. "I was looking forward to it and I'm just happy to be able to go home with the medal."
The Indians earned another first place in the boys triple jump after Jason Alderson cleared a mark of 43-8.
In the 2A boys long jump, Warrior Run's Alex Brown clinched the gold medal after earning a mark of 21-1 1/2. Brown is a week removed from his third-place finish at the HAC meet.
"There was more competition last weekend because it was 3A and 2A combined, but I still got third place and the people in front of me, they were both in 3A," Brown said. "I was atop of the podium since 3A was not involved in that, but this year at districts, I was atop of the podium because we're in 2A."
Warrior Run's 4x800 relay team won the 2A race and qualified for states. The Defenders' team of Sienna Dunkleberger, Raygun Lust, Sage Dunkleberger and Claire Dufrene finished with a time of 9:38.96.
Southern Columbia came in second with a time of 9:47.84, but the team of Heather Cecco, Haley Conner, Katie Moncavage and Jillian Kehler also clinched a trip to Shippensburg.
Individually, Loren Gehret will also represent Southern Columbia at the state meet in the long jump after she cleared a distance of 17 feet. Gehret finished second in the 2A competition.
Tyler Arnold qualified for states in two events. Arnold won the boys 2A shot out with a mark of 49-7 3/4. The University of Tennessee commit was also second in the javelin with a mark of 195-1. Only Danville's Bronson Krainak finished better with a mark of 198-8.
Lewisburg picked up a pair of wins in field events in 3A. Freshman Teagan Osunde won the gold medal with a mark of 118-2. In the pole vault, Hazel Buonopane cleared a distance of 11 feet.
Shikellamy also had two first-winners individually. In the girls triple jump, Cameron Hoover won with a mark of 34-4 1/2. In the boys vault, Jayden Packer earned first after clearing a mark of 14-3. Milton's Anthony Wendt finished second and also qualified for states.
In the boys 3A discus, Selinsgrove's Max Maurer and Colin Melhorn finished first and second, respectively.
Mount Carmel had one winner in the 2A discus competition after Avery Dowkus threw for a mark of 111-9.
The district meet will continue on Saturday at 9 a.m.
District 4 Championships
at Williamsport HS
SQ-Denotes state qualifer
2A GIRLS
Team Standings: 1. Mount Carmel, 23; 2. Southern Columbia, 22; 3. Bloomsburg, 20; 4. Warrior run, 10; 5. Hughesville.
100: 1. Kendra Stout, Central Columbia, 12.69; 2. Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 12.71; 3. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 12.73; 4. Abby Burgess, Athens, 12.79; 4. Daveian Crowley, Canton, 12.79; 6. Lillian Bradley, South Williamsport, 12.89; 7. Bryn Derrick, Hughesville, 12.92; 8. Peyton Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 13.10; 9. Haley Bull, Central Columbai, 13.12; 10. Andi Gutshall, Bloomsburg, 13.14; 11. Kina Cominskie, Loyalsock, 13.19; 12. Jade Colwell, Williamson, 13.23; 13. Camron Rush, Milton, 13.25; 14. Josslyn Davis, Montoursville, 13.29; 15 Sophie Shadle, Southern Columbia, 13.34; 16. Jasmine Doebler, Mifflinburg, 13.54.
100HH: 1. Ava Rebuck, Central Columbia, 15.07; 2. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 15.48; 3. Camryn Pyle, Midd-West, 15.80; 4. Emma Cline, Montoursville, 16.01; 5. Camden Wasilewski, Bloomsburg, 16.04; 6. Kelci Carle, Towanda, 16.58; 7. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 16.91; 8. Jayda Tighlman, Mifflinburg, 16.96;
4x800: 1. SQ-Warrior Run (Dunkleberger, Lust, Dunkleberger, Dufrene), 9:38.94; 2. SQ-Southern Columbia (Cecco, Conner, Moncavage, Kehler), 9:47.84; 3. SQ-Hughesville, 9:48.32; 4. Northeast Bradford, 9:46.36; 5. Milton (East, Long, Roarty, Bush) 10:11.29; 6. Athens, 10:15.07; 7. South Williamsport, 10:20.83; 8. Mifflinburg (Beachy, Darrup, Allenm Darrup), 10:23.78.
Discus: 1. SQ-Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 111-9; 2. SQ-Cassandra McGinley, Bloomsburg, 107-1; 3. Linsey Donlan, Southern Columbia, 106-0; 4. Alyssa Reisinger, Mount Carmel, 104-4; 5. Liv Kopitsky, Mount Carmel, 103-1; 6. Brianna Gordner, Milton, 100-6; 7. Hailey Sherwood, Hughesville, 100-1; 8. Anna Baylor, Montoursville, 98-2.
Long jump: 1. SQ-Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 17-8 1/2; 2. SQ-Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia, 17-0; 3. Hannah Ely, Wyalusing, 16-5 1/2; 4. Elizabeth Sheesley, Mifflinburg, 16-3 3-4; 5. Katie Hughes, Loyalsock, 16-2 1/2; 6. Charity Vellner, Mount Carmel, 15-11 3/4; 7. Bella Pistoia, 15-11 1/4; 8. Jenna Pizzoli, Mount Carmel, 15-9.
3A GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Williamsport, 36; 2. Shikellamy, 26.5; 3. Lewisburg, 26; 4. Jersey Shore, 23; 5. Danville, 5.
100: 1. Caroline Blakeslee, Lewisburg, 12.47; 2. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 12.49; 3. Jilly Deivert, Shikellamy, 12.81; 4. Natalia Mills, Williamsport, 12.83; 5. Madison Moyers, Lewisburg, 12.85; 6. Asha Hohmuth, Lewisburg, 12.89; 7. Christine Horning, Shamokin 12.91; 8. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 13.10; 9. Keyana Springman, Williamsport, 13.12; 10. Emma Koontz, Shikellamy, 13.23; 11. Sydney Clarke, Danville, 13.45; 12. Anna Sick, Jersey Shore, 13.51; 13. Sierra Klinger, Shamokin, 13.53; 14. Dajea Batchler, Williamsport, 13.58; 15. Lauren Law, Danville, 13.63; 16. Hannah Hafer, Danville, 14.05.
100HH: 1. Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 14.96 (District 4 record); 2. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 15.44; 3. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 15.49; 4. Sarah Sharp, Danville, 16.02; 5. Alyssa Varias, Selinsgrove, 16.48; 6. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy, 16.51; 7. Ava Blair, Selinsgrove, 17.50; 8. Emma Bolton, Lewisburg, 17.51.
4x800: 1. SQ-Danville (Sharp, Bartholomew, Bartholomew, Johns), 9:33.91 (District 4 record); 2. Shikellamy (Hennett, Solomon, Daku-Treas, Ronk); 3. Lewisburg (Sak, Schwartrz, Binney, Espinosa), 9:50.08; 4. Shamokin (Kramer, Rothermel, Schiavoni, Bressi), 9:56.17; 5. Williamsport, 10:14.04; 6. Jersey Shore, 10:14.09; 7. Selinsgrove (Kruskie, Schmounder, Felty, Kruskie), 10:45.38.
High jump: 1. Madison Lippay, Shamokin, 4-11; 2. Maya Hasenbalg, Danville, 4-9; 3. Peyton Dincher, Jersey Shore, 4-9; 3. Lauryn Michaels, Shikellamy, 4-9; 5. Lily Campbell, Shikellamy, 4-9; 5. Maddy Fertig, Selinsgrove, 4-9; 7. Najiyah Smith, Williamsport, 4-7; 8. Braelyn Heim, 4-7.
Shot Put: 1. SQ-Luseane Ma'afu, Williamsport, 39-9; 2. Taniyah Martin, Williamsport, 35-0; 3. Shakiya Stapleton, Selinsgrove 34-2 3/4; 4. Nataliya Mills, Williamsport, 33-7 1/2; 5. Nina Steppe, Jersey Shore, 33-6; 6. Bailee Stroup, Jersey Shore, 33-3; 7. Kaeley Lloyd, Shikellamy, 32-11; 8. Elizabeth Zalar, Shamokin, 32-10.
Javelin: 1. SQ-Teagan Osunde, Lewisburg, 118-2; 2. Olivia Spotts, Jersey Shore, 109-1; 3. Rahel Hartman, Jersey Shore, 108-9; 4. Madeleine Still, Lewisburg, 108-6; 5. McKenna Parker, Selinsgrove, 107-9; 6. Cassi Ronk, Shikellamy, 107-5; 7. Dayanna Baines, Williamspot, 101-9; 8. Nataliya Mills, Williamsport, 101-9.
2A BOYS
Team scores. 1. Southern Columbia, 22; 2. Danville, 18; 3. Central Columbia, 15; 4. Midd-West, 13; 5. Mount Carmel, 11.
100: 1. Jackson Clarke, Danville, 10.65; 2. Kyle Christman, Southern Columbia, 11.11; 3. Arnold Troup, Mifflinburg, 11.16; 4. Amir Kemrer, South Williamsport, 11.33; 5. Derek Dietz, Northwest, 11.42; 6. Spencer Stine, Hughesville, 11.53; 7. Anthony Lewis, Loyalsock, 11.54; 8. Marco Quiros, Sayre, 11.55; 9. Carter Madden, Southern Columbia, 11.59; 10. Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel, 11.61; 11. Dominic Rosini, Bloomsburg, 11.64; 12. Carson Persing, Danville, 11.68; 13. Nick Shikausky, Central Columbia, 11.76; 14. Ben Warburton, Troy, 11.83; 15. Dillyn Reibsome, Bloomsburg, 12.02.
110HH: 1. Aiden Huntington, Central Columbia, 14.73; 2. Josef Book, East Junaita, 14.95; 3. Cole Bradley, Central Columbia, 14.99; 4. Josiah Schans, Montoursville, 15.02; 5. Ben Robinson, Montgomery, 15.42; 6. Logan Funderburg, Bloomsburg, 15.82; 7. Will Burdett, Loyalsock, 15.83; 8. Blake Shedden, Troy, 16.04.
4x800: 1. SQ-Williamson (Welch, Derr, Mizdall, Cummings), 8:02.70; 2. SQ-Hughesville, 8:08.43; 3. SQ-Danville (Yuasa, Spahr, Brady, Lieberman), 8:12.00; 4. SQ-Midd-West (Aitkins, Nelson, Stoltzfus, Hummel), 8:14.77; 5. Southern Columbia (Bender, Rush, Stoker, Zuber), 8:27.79; 6. Northwest, 8:31.41; 7, Loyalsock, 8:38.06; 8. Mount Carmel (Adams, Rishel, Kalbarchick, Miller), 8:39.57.
Javelin: 1. SQ-Bronson Krainak, Danville, 198-8; 2. SQ-Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 195-1; 3. SQ-Lincon Huber, Central Columbia, 194-0; 4. Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel, 168-7; 5. Brody Burleigh, North Penn-Mansfield, 165-6; 6. Maddix Karns, Central Columbia, 164-10; 7. Collin Geise, Danville, 163-1; 8. Jett Harold, North Penn-Mansfield, 158-6.
Long Jump: 1. SQ-Alex Brown, Warrior Run, 21-1 1/2; 2. SQ-Aiden Gehman, Wellsboro, 20-11 1/5; 3. Colin Lovela, Troy, 20-8 1/4; 4. Dylan Schell, South Williamsportrt, 20-6; 5. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg 20-4 1/4; 6. Hobi Forti, Mount Carmel, 20-4; 7. Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel, 20-3 3/4; 8. Ben Warburton, Troy, 19-10 1/2.
Shot Put: 1. SQ-Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 49-7 3/4; 2. SQ-Miles Aurand, Midd-West, 48-5 1/4; 3. Maddix Karnes, Central Columbia, 48-5; 3. Jacob Palfreyman, Wyalusing, 48-2 1/2; 4. Korey Graham, East Juniata, 47-8; 5. Carter Hontz, Northwest, 47-4; 6. Rian Eberly, Canton, 44-2 1/2; 8. Avery Sens, Troy.
3A BOYS
Team scores: 1. Shikellamy 44; 2. Shamokin, 37.5; 3. Milton, 35; 4. Selinsgrove; 5. Williamsport. 23.5.
100: 1. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 10.75; 2. Logan Rodkey, Selinsgrove, 11.08; 3. Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Shikellamy, 11.13; 4. Yazhir Slaughter, Williamsport, 11.27; 4. Jeremy Sanchez-Rodriguez, Lewisburg, 11.30; 6. Xzavier Minium, Milton, 11.31; 7. Jason Alderson, Shamokin, 11.39; 8. Brodie Herr, Jersey Shore, 11.48; 9. Chris White, Williamsport, 11.50; 10. Devon Mitchell, Selinsgrove, 11.51; 11. Jaden Wright, Athens, 11.52; 12. Luke Snyder, Shikellamy, 11.56; 13. Wyatt Teats, Selinsgrove, 11.59; 14. Kolsen Keathley, Athens, 11.65; 15. Jayce Ginck, Shamokin, 11.74; 16. Isaiah Mumford, Shamokin, 11.82.
110HH: 1. Calder Diakite, Williamsport, 15.28; 2. Nick Bellomo, Jersey Shore, 15.38; 2. Haneef Shavers, Lewisburg, 15.38; 4. Niquis Coleman, Williamsport, 15.50; 5. Tyler Kitchens, Lewisburg, 15.73; 6. Brady Deivert, Selinsgrove, 15.74; 7. Luke Snyder, Shikellamy, 15.74; 8. Carlos Stuter, Selinsgrove, 16.02.
4x800: 1. SQ-Lewisburg (Zook, Hess, Hess, Murrary), 7:48.30 (District record); 2. SQ-Shikellamy (Williams, McElroy, Koontz, Gale), 7:51.58; 3. Williamsport, 8:10.21; 4. Shamokin (McKeen, Lynch, Kerstetter, Kerstetter), 8:12.69; 5. Jersey Shore, 8:21.19; 6. Selinsgrove (Dagle, Kappen, Kruskie, Blair), 8:28.64; 7. Milton, 8:45.41.
High Jump: 1. SQ-Chase Pensyl, Shamokin, 6-3; 2. Joel Langdon, Milton, 6-3; 3. Anthony Wendt, Milton, 5-11; 4. Carter Stack, Jersey Shore, 5-9; 4. William McGee, Williamsport, 5-9; 4. Mason Deitrick, Shikellamym, 5-9; 7. Ryder Zulkowski, Shamokin, 5-9; 7. Cyn-Sere Coney, Williamsport, 5-9.
Discus: 1. SQ-Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 145-9; 2. Colin Melhorn, Selinsgrove, 145-9; 3. Eric Zalar, Shamokin, 142-11; 4. Blake Hockenbroch, Shamokin, 1401; 5. Nick Bradigan, Shikellamy, 131-10; 6. Ethan Turber, Shikellamy, 129-9; 7. Peter Bellomo, Jersey Shore, 125-10; 8. Jacob Gose, Lewisburg, 121-5.
Pole Vault: 1. SQ-Jayden Packer, Shikellamy, 14-3; 2. Anthony Wendt, Milton 14-3; 3. Nick Bellomo, Jersey Shore, 13-3; 4. Indigo Koch, Williamsport, 12-9; 5. Andy Hallman, Shikellamy, 12-9; 6. Damian Hahn, Selinsgrove, 11-9; 7. Ezra Zook, Lewisburg, 11-9; 8. Gavin Reed, Williamsport, 11-9.