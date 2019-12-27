BLOOMSBURG — Playing without injured senior forward Linae Williams, Danville saw its run of six victories to open the season grind to a halt at the hands of the red-hot Bloomsburg Panthers.
Bloomsburg got a game-high 23 points from Rylee Klinger and used a 20-2 first-half run to down Danville, 56-43, in the First Columbia Bank & Trust Tournament semifinals Thursday at Bloomsburg University’s Nelson Field House.
“I thought we got manhandled on the boards,” said Danville coach Steve Moser. “Whether it was offensive or defensive rebounding, Bloomsburg was phenomenal and played a step-and-a-half ahead of us in the first half. Bloomsburg really deserves all the credit.”
A year ago, the Panthers, then sub-.500, nearly pulled off an upset of Danville on the same floor in the same tournament. This time around, there were no surprises.
“I’m very happy with the way they’ve been playing,” Panthers coach John Wittman said of his team.
While Wittman might not have been all smiles about his team’s 21 turnovers, Bloomsburg (6-2) overcame a hot start from Danville’s Corinna Petrus, who scored the first six points of the game for the Ironmen (6-1) and helped provide leads of 4-3 and 6-5.
That was where the Ironmen cooled.
The Panthers roared to a 20-2 run, building a 25-8 lead in the second quarter before a pair of Olivia Outt free throws and field goals by Emily Heath and Ella Dewald helped to stop the bleeding. When the dust settled on the run, Klinger had 12 of her 23 points for the game.
“She’s just so athletic and committed to the game of basketball,” Wittman said. “She can drive, hit 3-pointers, run the floor. She can do it all.”
Danville, down by 20 after three quarters, ran a press defense for a portion of the fourth quarter, and forced six Panther turnovers that sparked a 20-9 run to pull within nine points (52-43). The Ironmen cashed in eight field goals over the game’s final eight minutes after being limited to eight field goals over the first three quarters.
“I thought we played better in the second half,” Moser said.
Petrus led Danville with 16 points, just more than her season average of 14.8. Williams led the Ironmen through six wins with 15.5 ppg. and 16 3-pointers. Heath added 10 in defeat.
Klinger recorded 10 of Bloomsburg’s 21 field goals for the game, and Maddie Evans added 14 points for the Panthers in the victory.
Danville faces Northwest Area in the tournament consolation game today at 2. Bloomsburg plays cross-town rival Central Columbia in the 3:30 p.m. title game.
First Columbia Bank & Trust Tournament
At Nelson Field House, Bloomsburg University
Semifinals
BLOOMSBURG 56, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 43
Danville (6-1) 43
Olivia Outt 1 5-6 7; Kylee Cush 1 0-0 3; Emily Heath 3 4-6 10; Ella Dewald 1 1-2 3; Corinna Petrus 8 0-0 16; Savannah Dowd 1 0-0 2; Riley Maloney 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 9-14 43.
3-point goals: Cush.
Did not score: Melanie Egan.
Bloomsburg (6-2) 56
Olivia Hull 4 0-1 8; Paige Temple 0 2-2 2; Ellen Hull 2 0-0 5; Rylee Klinger 10 3-4 23; Kelsey Widom 2 0-0 4; Maddie Evans 3 8-14 14. Totals 21 13-21 56
3-point goals: E. Hull.
Did not score: Kailey Zentner.
Score by quarters
Danville`8`7`8`20 — 43
Bloomsburg`17`15`11`13 — 56
Note: Central Columbia beat Northwest 45-23 in the other semifinal.