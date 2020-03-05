Danville girls on a roll heading to states

Corinna Petrus had a compelling theory for why Saturday’s District 4 Class 3A championship game at Milton High School was so extraordinarily quiet.
“I think people were a little bit shocked: They’re doing so well! It’s not that close of a game!” the Danville senior mimicked with a laugh.
It’s not out of the question. The Ironmen scored the game’s first five points and went up eight after five minutes, continuing a recent trend of strong starts.
Danville has outscored its five postseason opponents — two in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, three in district play — 76-33 in the first quarter (an average score of 15-7), with no margin tighter than four points. Moreover, multiple players are fueling the momentum-seizing surges rather than single hot hand or two.
For example, the Ironmen led Bloomsburg 12-4 after one quarter of their HAC Tournament semifinal with all five starters pulling rebounds, four of them scoring points, and three recording assists and steals.
On Saturday, all five Danville starters had one first-quarter steal which led to seven points and a 14-9 lead. The Ironmen ultimately out-rebounded the Wildcats 26-23 (with Petrus grabbing eight), and overwhelmed the No. 2 seed with steals 20-8 (with junior Olivia Outt swiping five) to win their first district championship since 2016.
“I think of all the little things — the steals that Olivia had, or the blocks — they all really contribute to how well we play,” said Danville senior Emily Heath, who swatted two shots. “I think that’s what makes us a championship team.”
The Ironmen (24-3) carry a 10-game winning streak — and perhaps a more well-rounded team than their last district winner — into the state tournament Saturday. They face Berwick (16-9), the District 2 third-place finisher, in a 4 p.m. tip at Shamokin H.S.
“It means a lot,” said Outt, the only non-senior starter. “We’ve been playing together since we were in fifth grade, us five or six, so it’s huge that we were finally able to win this district title before the seniors graduate and leave me.”
As juniors a year ago, Petrus, Linae Williams and Heath were honored on the HAC-I all-star teams. Outt was a sophomore first-year starter, while then-junior Kylee Cush played in 17 games off the bench.
This season, following the graduation of center Clara Coombe, those five were blended into a starting unit whose 6-0 start spoke volumes about their familiarity and chemistry.
“There’s certain things they all do better than another one,” said Danville coach Steve Moser. “Olivia? Defense — there’s no doubt about it. Emily does a lot of things well, but I think some of it was just having faith in herself that she could do it. She’s played phenomenal down the stretch here. Kylee will give you everything she has. The other girls have made her very, very comfortable; her teammates helped her tremendously to feel confident.
“They just do good things — all of them.”
Opponents design game plans to slow Petrus (15.8 points per game) and Williams (13.8 ppg.) because they’ve long been established as players good for a dozen points but capable of dropping twice as many on a given night. Danville’s other three starters average between 7 and 4 points per game, but they all have posted double-digit outings. Cush joined Petrus and Williams as 20-point scorers when, in the district semis, she surprised rival Mifflinburg with five 3-pointers in a 21-point outburst.
“Being one of the top scorers on the team, I feel immense pressure. I’m like, I need to score,” Petrus said. “Now, especially after last game, it really is just such a relief. I don’t need to score. We have so many other people.”
“It’s pretty nice,” Heath added, “because if they’re guarding Corinna and taking Linae out of plays, we have three other people — and a fourth coming off the bench (in senior Melannie Egan) — that can put up points and help us win games.”
The Ironmen’s success goes far beyond having multiple scoring threats. In fact, their match-up zone defense may be the biggest key to their success. The scheme creates steals in bunches, but it also produces other empty possessions — tough shots, rushed passes, etc. It’s on that end of the floor, with all five girls pulling on the same end of the rope, that Danville has limited five postseason opponents to 26.6 points per game.
“It’s very nice to have all of us athletic enough and skilled enough to be able to do everything,” said Cush. “Because if I’m not having a good offensive game, I can have a good defensive game and someone else picks it up on offense. So then we all work together and fill in the gaps if we see someone needing help.”
By this point of the season, some things the Ironmen do are reflexive, as Moser noted about when Petrus picked up her second first-half foul Saturday.
“Kylee moved into the middle and pushed Corinna to the outside,” away from Athens 6-footer Caydence Macik, he said.
Petrus and Williams paced Danville in scoring Saturday, with 21 and 10 points, respectively, but the other Ironmen stuffed the stat sheet in different ways. Heath had nine points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals to go with her blocks. Outt matched her steals with five rebounds and added three assists. Cush scored five points, pulled three boards, and had two steals, an assist and a block.
Every stat seemed magnified in the championship setting, and they’ll continue to be amplified in the state tournament.
“I think right now it’s really important for everybody to be stepping up,” said Williams. “Coming out of the finals, (opponents) know Corinna is a huge scorer, (and) I can score when I need to, but for them — who have been not necessarily in the shadows, but haven’t been talked about as much — to be able to have the big games and the steals and play the defense that they do is really important.”