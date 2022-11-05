HERSHEY — If Jeff Brandt’s Danville cross-country teams continue to perform as well as they did Saturday, the Ironmen’s remarkably experienced skipper will gladly bring them back to his hometown.
Over and over and over again.
With Brandt’s scoring runners finishing among the top 66, Danville snared second place in the Class 2A team race at the PIAA Cross-Country Championships in unseasonably warm November temperatures at the Parkview Course in Hershey.
“It’s so nice to see everyone really give 100 percent, and I think everybody today had their best race of the season,” Brandt said. “If not, it was darn close to their best races.”
The Ironmen’s Victoria Bartholomew also claimed an individual medal, as the junior distance standout wound up 15th with a time of 20 minutes, 20.40 seconds. Alivia Shen and Hannah Bartholomew were the next two Danville runners to cross the finish line at the challenging layout, as they finished 48th and 49th, respectively.
Lauren Benfer wound up in 64th place for the Ironmen, two spots ahead of teammate Bella Johns.
Cathedral Prep of Erie claimed the team championship with a score of 111, four points clear of Danville. Montour (119), Beaver Area (120), and Central Cambria (160) rounded out the top five.
“The team competition was unbelievable,” Brandt said. “This is the best team championship I’ve seen in a lot of years, and definitely the individual as well. The upper end of Double-A right now is really strong.”
Lewisburg finished in eighth place with 209 points.
Arriving in Dauphin County one day earlier, Brandt’s Ironmen spent some time walking a Parkview track featuring plenty of elevation changes that often pestered the golfers who once played there. First came a shopping trip to the Hershey Outlets, then a visit to Chocolate World before reviewing the running area.
“That was a lot of fun,” Victoria Bartholomew said.
Had Danville finished just a tad higher at several spots — just enough to surpass Cathedral Prep — the Ironmen girls would have presented Brandt with his third state team championship. Danville’s first team crown came in 1991, when the competition was held at nearby Milton Hershey School.
The Ironmen also won gold in 2017 at Parkview.
“I was hoping to place higher than I did last year (14th), but I’m still happy with 15th,” Victoria Bartholomew said. “Getting the team medal (by finishing in second place) was great. That’s what we wanted to do.”
Baylee Espinosa, Lewisburg’s No. 1 runner on Saturday, was the first Valley competitor to cross the finish line in the Class 2A race, claiming ninth. Michael Espinosa’s girls also received a strong effort from Alanna Jacob (29th).
Jenna Binney (90th), Maya Sak (105th), and Sofia Wilkinson (202nd) were the other scoring Green Dragons.
Warrior Run had a quartet of competitors led by Sage Dunkleberger, who finished in 97th place. Keiara Shaffer (113th), Sienna Dunkleberger (119th), and Claire Dufrene (124th) rounded out the Defenders' contingent.
Selinsgrove’s Shaela Kruskie finished 87th, while Shamokin’s Kamryn Kramer was 98th.
In the Class A race, Southern Columbia’s Katie Moncavage was aiming for a top-three finish after claiming a seventh-place medal last season, but the Tigers junior wound up fourth.
Moncavage was extremely pleased after the first mile when she was sitting in second place after clocking a 5:47 that had her two ticks behind eventual winner Virginia Kraus of Moravian Academy.
“I knew we went out pretty fast,” Moncavage said. “I just wanted to hang on and see what I could do at the end.”
Moncavage was still in second place after two miles (12:19.9) — even though Kraus’ lead had grown.
“I’m happy with my time; I did improve a lot since last year,” said Moncavage, who knocked nearly 10 seconds off her 2021 time. “I was going for a top-three, but I’m OK. I did well early on, but I’m happy with it.”
Moncavage’s Southern teammates, Haley Conner and Heather Cecco, finished 67th and 115th.
Two of Jim Bell’s Shikellamy Braves — Bri Hennett and Olivia Solomon — were the Valley’s only entrants in the Class 3A race. Hennett finished 67th, while Solomon was 156th.
PIAA GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS A
At Parkview Cross Country Course, Hershey
Team standings: 1. Notre Dame-Green Pond, 78; 2. Montrose, 78; 3. York Catholic 141; 4. Winchester Thurston 160; 5. Elk County Catholic, 164.
Order of finish: 1. Virginia Kraus, Moravian Academy, 18:54; 2. Chelsea Hartman, Shady Side Academy, 19:36; 3. Willow Myers, Mercer, 20:02; 4. Katie Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 20:05; 5. AnnaSophia Viccari, West Middlesex, 20:06; 6. Grace Neubert, Elk County Catholic, 20:11; 7. Madeline Murphy, York Catholic, 20:14; 8. Lexi Fluharty, Riverside (Dist. 7), 20:20; 9. Sophia Bille, Elk County Catholic, 20:26; 10. Lanee Berkhimer, Central Martinsburg, 20:31; 11. Cheyenne Mehl, Oswayo Valley, 20:43; 12. Alexis Abbett, Aquinas Academy, 20:49; 13. Alexis Durn, Penns Valley, 20:58; 14. Hope Haring, Eden Christian, 21:00; 15. Paige Brewer, Montrose, 21:03; 16. Sheila Driscoll, York Catholic, 21:03; 17. Ella Schweitzer, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 21:04; 18. Mary Pichette, Montrose, 21:04; 19. Kate Korty, Forest City, 21:07; 20. Alexis Lovrich, Bellwood-Antis, 21:09; 21. Lia Bartholomew, West Middlesex, 21:10; 22. Karis McElhany, Jamestown, 21:11; 23. Anaiah Kolesar, Northeast Bradford, 21:16; 24. Devyn Agnello, Girard, 21:21; 25. Cyd Kennard, Winchester Thurston, 21:24; 67. Hailey Conner, Southern Columbia, 22:27; 115. Heather Cecco, Southern Columbia, 23:34.
CLASS 2A
Team standings: 1. Cathedral Prep, 111; 2. Danville, 115; 3. Montour, 119; 4. Beaver Area, 120; 5. Central Cambria, 160; 8. Lewisburg, 209.
Order of finish: 1. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 18:11.30; 2. Harley Kietz, Montour, 18:49.90; 3. Delaney Dumm, Forest Hills, 19:27.90; 4. Madelyn Keating, Wyoming Area, 19:34.80; 5. Lacey Danilovitz, Riverside (Dist. 2), 19:44.40; 6. Madison Hedglin, Dallas, 19:53.10; 7. Nicole Dauberman, Susquehannock, 19:53.70; 8. Lilah Turnbull, Chartiers Valley, 20:02.30; 9. Baylee Espinosa, Lewisburg, 20:05.30; 10. Hope Trimmer, Uniontown, 20:06.20; 11. Anne-Catherine Brown, Cathedral Prep, 20:09.10; 12. Gabby Pistner, Saint Marys, 20:15.80; 13. Amelia Ogawa, Lower Moreland, 20:15.90; 14. Ella Andrew, Beaver Area, 20:17.30; 15. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 20:20.40; 16. Ava Vitiello, Hampton, 20:24.40; 17. Lakyn Schaltenbrand, Montour, 20:25.10; 18. Avery Errico, Wilson Area, 20:25.20; 19. Lila Shore, Trinity (Dist. 3), 20:26.10; 20. Grace Fritzman, West Allegheny, 20:27.00; 21. Annaliese Niebauer, Central Cambria, 20:30.70; 22. Gwen Hamilton, Archbishop Wood, 20:32.10; 23. Brenna Dahlgren, Honesdale, 20:37.10; 24. Allison Bender, Cathedral Prep, 20:39.80; 25. Ella Novelli, Crestwood, 20:40.20; 29. Alanna Jacob, Lewisburg, 20:52.10; 48. Alivia Shen, Danville, 21:24.40; 49. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 21:26.60; 64. Lauren Benfer, Danville, 21:44.50; 66. Bella Johns, Danville, 21:45.40; 76. Thea Sommer, Danville, 21:53.90; 87. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 22:00.80; 90. Jenna Binney, Lewisburg, 22:04.10; 97. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 22:17.60; 98. Kamryn Kramer, Shamokin, 22:19.40; 105. Maya Sak, Lewisburg, 22:25.30; 113. Keiara Shaffer, Warrior Run, 22:29.40; 119. Sienna Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 22:36.70; 124. Claire Dufrene, Warrior Run, 22:42.7; 137. Abril Xu, Danville, 22:58.50; 202. Sofia Wilkinson, Lewisburg, 24:54.80; 208. Gabriella Rosenberg, Lewisburg, 25:03.60; 231. Chloe Spielyk, Lewisburg, 27:09.30.
CLASS 3A
Team standings: 1. North Allegheny, 57; 2. State College, 113; 3. Phoenixville, 172; 4. Dallastown, 191; 5. Owen J. Roberts, 193.
Order of finish: 1. Natalie McLean, Pine-Richland, 18:46.10; 2. Camryn Kiser, Chambersburg, 18:52.80; 3. Wren Kucler, North Allegheny, 18:58.50; 4. Ellie Keefer, West Chester Rustin, 18:58.70; 5. Kailey Granger, Dallastown, 18:58.70; 6. Caroline Adams, Mount Lebanon, 18:59.10; 7. Claire Paci, Greencastle-Antrim, 19:04.70; 8. Carolyn Tarpley, Downingtown West, 19:06.30; 9. Eva Kynaston, North Allegheny, 19:11.90; 11. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 19:14.00; 12. Emily Simko, Hatboro-Horsham, 19:15.10; 13. Claire Zubey, Owen J. Roberts, 19:16.50; 14. Victoria Rodriguez, Dallastown, 19:19.70; 15. Olivia Cieslak, Haverford Township, 19:23.20; 16. Lillian DiCola, Hatboro-Horsham, 19:27.20; 17. Brooke Preputnick, Hershey, 19:31.70; 18. Ella Woehlcke, Mount Saint Joseph, 19:34.10; 19. Bailey Gassmann, Council Rock South, 19:43.10; 20. Hailey Reinhard, Emmaus, 19:43.60; 21. Camryn McGeehan, Haverford Township, 19:45.30; 22. Ashley Landis, Pennridge, 19:47.00; 23. Erin McGoey, North Allegheny, 19:48.00; 24. Grace Rowley, North Allegheny, 19:49.00; 25. Amy Devan, State College, 19:52.00; 67. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 20:53.20; 156. Olivia Solomon, Shikellamy, 22:19.10.