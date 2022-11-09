HERSHEY — Victoria Bartholomew medaled and Danville's girls cross-country team used outstanding grouping to claim its third PIAA Class 2A runner-up finish since 2015.
The Ironmen finished fourth last year, won a state tile in 2017 and finished in the top three in every other year from 2015 to 2018.
All of Danville's scoring runners finished among the top 66 in unseasonably warm November temperatures at the Parkview Course in Hershey.
“It’s so nice to see everyone really give 100 percent, and I think everybody today had their best race of the season,” Danville coach Jeff Brandt said. “If not, it was darn close to their best races.”
Bartholomew, a junior distance standout, finished the circuit in 20 minutes, 20.40 seconds, good for 15th-place. Alivia Shen and Hannah Bartholomew were the next two Danville runners to cross the finish line at the challenging layout, as they finished 48th and 49th, respectively.
Lauren Benfer wound up in 64th place for the Ironmen, two spots ahead of teammate Bella Johns.
Cathedral Prep of Erie claimed the team championship with a score of 111, four points clear of Danville. Montour (119), Beaver Area (120), and Central Cambria (160) rounded out the top five.
“The team competition was unbelievable,” Brandt said. “This is the best team championship I’ve seen in a lot of years, and definitely the individual as well. The upper end of Double-A right now is really strong.”
Lewisburg finished in eighth place with 209 points.
Arriving in Dauphin County one day earlier, Brandt’s Ironmen spent some time walking a Parkview track featuring plenty of elevation changes that often pestered the golfers who once played there. First came a shopping trip to the Hershey Outlets, then a visit to Chocolate World before reviewing the running area.
“That was a lot of fun,” Victoria Bartholomew said.
Had Danville finished just a tad higher at several spots — just enough to surpass Cathedral Prep — the Ironmen girls would have presented Brandt with his third state team championship. Danville’s first team crown came in 1991, when the competition was held at nearby Milton Hershey School.
The Ironmen also won gold in 2017 at Parkview.
“I was hoping to place higher than I did last year (14th), but I’m still happy with 15th,” Victoria Bartholomew said. “Getting the team medal (by finishing in second place) was great. That’s what we wanted to do.”
Baylee Espinosa, Lewisburg’s No. 1 runner on Saturday, was the first Valley competitor to cross the finish line in the Class 2A race, claiming ninth. Michael Espinosa’s girls also received a strong effort from Alanna Jacob (29th).
Jenna Binney (90th), Maya Sak (105th), and Sofia Wilkinson (202nd) were the other scoring Green Dragons.
Warrior Run had a quartet of competitors led by Sage Dunkleberger, who finished in 97th place. Keiara Shaffer (113th), Sienna Dunkleberger (119th), and Claire Dufrene (124th) rounded out the Defenders’ contingent.
PIAA GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS A
At Parkview Cross Country Course, Hershey
Team standings: 1. Notre Dame-Green Pond, 78; 2. Montrose, 78; 3. York Catholic 141; 4. Winchester Thurston 160; 5. Elk County Catholic, 164.
Order of finish: 1. Virginia Kraus, Moravian Academy, 18:54; 2. Chelsea Hartman, Shady Side Academy, 19:36; 3. Willow Myers, Mercer, 20:02; 4. Katie Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 20:05; 5. AnnaSophia Viccari, West Middlesex, 20:06; 6. Grace Neubert, Elk County Catholic, 20:11; 7. Madeline Murphy, York Catholic, 20:14; 8. Lexi Fluharty, Riverside (Dist. 7), 20:20; 9. Sophia Bille, Elk County Catholic, 20:26; 10. Lanee Berkhimer, Central Martinsburg, 20:31; 11. Cheyenne Mehl, Oswayo Valley, 20:43; 12. Alexis Abbett, Aquinas Academy, 20:49; 13. Alexis Durn, Penns Valley, 20:58; 14. Hope Haring, Eden Christian, 21:00; 15. Paige Brewer, Montrose, 21:03; 16. Sheila Driscoll, York Catholic, 21:03; 17. Ella Schweitzer, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 21:04; 18. Mary Pichette, Montrose, 21:04; 19. Kate Korty, Forest City, 21:07; 20. Alexis Lovrich, Bellwood-Antis, 21:09; 21. Lia Bartholomew, West Middlesex, 21:10; 22. Karis McElhany, Jamestown, 21:11; 23. Anaiah Kolesar, Northeast Bradford, 21:16; 24. Devyn Agnello, Girard, 21:21; 25. Cyd Kennard, Winchester Thurston, 21:24; 67. Hailey Conner, Southern Columbia, 22:27; 115. Heather Cecco, Southern Columbia, 23:34.
CLASS 2A
Team standings: 1. Cathedral Prep, 111; 2. Danville, 115; 3. Montour, 119; 4. Beaver Area, 120; 5. Central Cambria, 160; 8. Lewisburg, 209.
Order of finish: 1. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 18:11.30; 2. Harley Kietz, Montour, 18:49.90; 3. Delaney Dumm, Forest Hills, 19:27.90; 4. Madelyn Keating, Wyoming Area, 19:34.80; 5. Lacey Danilovitz, Riverside (Dist. 2), 19:44.40; 6. Madison Hedglin, Dallas, 19:53.10; 7. Nicole Dauberman, Susquehannock, 19:53.70; 8. Lilah Turnbull, Chartiers Valley, 20:02.30; 9. Baylee Espinosa, Lewisburg, 20:05.30; 10. Hope Trimmer, Uniontown, 20:06.20; 11. Anne-Catherine Brown, Cathedral Prep, 20:09.10; 12. Gabby Pistner, Saint Marys, 20:15.80; 13. Amelia Ogawa, Lower Moreland, 20:15.90; 14. Ella Andrew, Beaver Area, 20:17.30; 15. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 20:20.40; 16. Ava Vitiello, Hampton, 20:24.40; 17. Lakyn Schaltenbrand, Montour, 20:25.10; 18. Avery Errico, Wilson Area, 20:25.20; 19. Lila Shore, Trinity (Dist. 3), 20:26.10; 20. Grace Fritzman, West Allegheny, 20:27.00; 21. Annaliese Niebauer, Central Cambria, 20:30.70; 22. Gwen Hamilton, Archbishop Wood, 20:32.10; 23. Brenna Dahlgren, Honesdale, 20:37.10; 24. Allison Bender, Cathedral Prep, 20:39.80; 25. Ella Novelli, Crestwood, 20:40.20; 29. Alanna Jacob, Lewisburg, 20:52.10; 48. Alivia Shen, Danville, 21:24.40; 49. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 21:26.60; 64. Lauren Benfer, Danville, 21:44.50; 66. Bella Johns, Danville, 21:45.40; 76. Thea Sommer, Danville, 21:53.90; 87. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 22:00.80; 90. Jenna Binney, Lewisburg, 22:04.10; 97. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 22:17.60; 98. Kamryn Kramer, Shamokin, 22:19.40; 105. Maya Sak, Lewisburg, 22:25.30; 113. Keiara Shaffer, Warrior Run, 22:29.40; 119. Sienna Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 22:36.70; 124. Claire Dufrene, Warrior Run, 22:42.7; 137. Abril Xu, Danville, 22:58.50; 202. Sofia Wilkinson, Lewisburg, 24:54.80; 208. Gabriella Rosenberg, Lewisburg, 25:03.60; 231. Chloe Spielyk, Lewisburg, 27:09.30.
CLASS 3A
Team standings: 1. North Allegheny, 57; 2. State College, 113; 3. Phoenixville, 172; 4. Dallastown, 191; 5. Owen J. Roberts, 193.
Order of finish: 1. Natalie McLean, Pine-Richland, 18:46.10; 2. Camryn Kiser, Chambersburg, 18:52.80; 3. Wren Kucler, North Allegheny, 18:58.50; 4. Ellie Keefer, West Chester Rustin, 18:58.70; 5. Kailey Granger, Dallastown, 18:58.70; 6. Caroline Adams, Mount Lebanon, 18:59.10; 7. Claire Paci, Greencastle-Antrim, 19:04.70; 8. Carolyn Tarpley, Downingtown West, 19:06.30; 9. Eva Kynaston, North Allegheny, 19:11.90; 11. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 19:14.00; 12. Emily Simko, Hatboro-Horsham, 19:15.10; 13. Claire Zubey, Owen J. Roberts, 19:16.50; 14. Victoria Rodriguez, Dallastown, 19:19.70; 15. Olivia Cieslak, Haverford Township, 19:23.20; 16. Lillian DiCola, Hatboro-Horsham, 19:27.20; 17. Brooke Preputnick, Hershey, 19:31.70; 18. Ella Woehlcke, Mount Saint Joseph, 19:34.10; 19. Bailey Gassmann, Council Rock South, 19:43.10; 20. Hailey Reinhard, Emmaus, 19:43.60; 21. Camryn McGeehan, Haverford Township, 19:45.30; 22. Ashley Landis, Pennridge, 19:47.00; 23. Erin McGoey, North Allegheny, 19:48.00; 24. Grace Rowley, North Allegheny, 19:49.00; 25. Amy Devan, State College, 19:52.00; 67. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 20:53.20; 156. Olivia Solomon, Shikellamy, 22:19.10.