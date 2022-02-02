The Danville News
MIDDLEBURG — Theresa Amarante scored 15 points, and Savannah Dowd added 14 as Danville pulled away for a 48-19 win over Midd-West on Tuesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball.
The Ironmen (4-14) snapped a six-game losing streak with the win.
Danville outscored Midd-West 27-5 in the second and third quarters, after holding a seven-point lead in the first quarter.
Each team scored four points over the final eight minutes.
Chloe Sauer scored eight points for the Mustangs.
Maddie Sauers added six points in the win.
The win came after a day after a road loss to Jersey Shore (47-38), and a home loss to Lewisburg (53-25) on Friday.
Ella DeWald hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Danville against Lewisburg.
The Ironmen trailed by five points after the first quarter and 10 at halftime, but the Green Dragons pulled away in the second half.