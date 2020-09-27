DANVILLE — The Danville girls tennis team won two matches this weekend — beating Lewisburg 4-1 on Saturday and Montoursville 3-2 on Friday — to get back to .500 for the season in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls tennis action.
In the match against Lewisburg (3-9 overall, 1-8 HAC-II), the Ironmen won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, along with sweeping the doubles matches. In the Montoursville (4-6, 4-4) match, Danville won No. 3 singles and again swept the doubles match.
Danville is now 6-6, 2-6.
Danville 4, Lewisburg 1
Singles
Bekah Vance (Lew) def. Paige Holcombe, 6-1, 6-4; Sarah Bhanushali (Dan) def. Ayra Tufail, 6-4, 6-2; Cara Bohner (Dan) def. Sofia Waughen, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Mariana Arnabar-Mahek Kotru (Dan) def. Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinnaman, 6-3 6-3; Kyra Welliver-Jordan Brookhart (Dan) def. Mia Kazakavage-Katelyn Fessler, 7-5, 6-0.
Friday
Danville 3, Montoursville 2
Singles
Lydia Barbour (MTV) def. Kotru, 6-0, 6-2; Rei Saar (MTV) def. Bhanushali, 6-1,2-6, 6-1; Bohner (Dan) def. Maddie Adams, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.
Doubles
Ella Dewald-Arnabar (Dan) def. Kara Mann-Libby McNamara, 6-3, 6-3; Welliver-Brookhart (Dan) def. Katelyn Good-Randi McKenna, 6-2, 6-3.
n Williamsport 5,
Mifflinburg 0
WILLIAMSPORT — The Millionaires swept the match in straight sets on Friday.
The No. 2 doubles team of Kassidy Reed and Alexis Scopellitti won nine games for the Wildcats.
Williamsport 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Mary Kathryn Hillman (Will) def. Rockell Keister, 6-1, 6-4; Breanna Chicas (Will) def. Kylie Vasbinder, 6-1, 6-1; Allyson McCann (Will) def. Rebcecca Reimer, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Emma Campbell-Mairead Ferry (Will) def. Kooper Haines-Kisa Elliot, 6-0, 6-0; Abby Robertson-La’Masia Jeter-Carter (Will) def. Kassidy Reedy-Alexis Scopelliti, 6-4, 7-5.