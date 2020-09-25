DANVILLE — Grace Everett, Gabriella Hacket and Chloe Hoffman scored goals in a 13-minute span of the first half as Danville defeated Mount Carmel 5-2 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls soccer Thursday.
The Ironmen forged a 3-0 lead by the midpoint of the first half, then countered a pair of second-half goals by Mount Carmel’s Mia Chapman.
Danville 5, Mount Carmel 2
First half
D-Grace Everett, 7:00; D-Gabriella Hacket, 13:00; D-Chloe Hoffman, 20:00.
Second half
MC-Mia Chapman, 15:00; D-Jenna Angel, 19:00; MC-Chapman, 26:00; D-Erin Fitzpatrick, 39:19.
Shots: MC 13-10. Corner kicks: D 2-1. Saves: Mount Carmel 6 (Gabby McGinley); Danville 10 (Callie Fish).
n Midd-West 4,
Jersey Shore 0
MIDDLEBURG — Makenna Dietz scored two goals with assists from Rylee Shawver, and Dietz also assisted another goal in Midd-West’s HAC-I win.
Arianna Rich converted Dietz’s assist, while the Mustangs got a fourth goal from Rachel Keister that was assisted by Tessa Berkheimer.
Midd-West 4, Jersey Shore 0
First half
MW-Arianna Rich (Makenna Dietz) 9:46; MW-Rachel Keister (Tessa Berkheimer) 17:55.
Second half
MW-Makenna Dietz (Rylee Shawver) 13:30; MW-Makenna Dietz (Rylee Shawver) 27:55
Shots: MW 20-4. Corners: MW 4-0. Saves: Jersey Shore 16 (Elizabeth Fishel); Midd-West 4 (Leah Ferster 2, Rylee Weaver 2).
n Lourdes Regional 10,
Columbia County Christian 2
COAL TOWNSHIP — Katie Sandri scored five goals, Paityn Moyer added two, and Lourdes Regional limited Columbia County Christian to a pair of second-half tallies in the nonleague match.
Lourdes Regional 10,
Columbia County Christian 2
First half
LR-Katie Sandri, 6:17; LR-Paityn Moyer, 12:12; LR-Masie Freed, 15:32; LR-Sandri, 26:18.
Second half
LR-Moyer, 44:36; CCC-Clippinger, 49:03; LR-Sandri, 56:06; CCC-Boudman, 57:26; LR-Alley Albert 62:44; LR-Sandri, 67:26; LR-Sandri 76:21; LR-Moyer 79.40.
Shots: LR 20-9. Corners: LR 6-0. Saves: Columbia County Christian 10 (Boudman); Lourdes Regional 7 (Emily Shaffer).
n Juniata 3,
Millersburg 2 (OT)
MIFFLINTOWN — Ashlyn Pannebaker scored three goals — including the game-winner in overtime — to lift Juniata in Tri-Valley League play.
Pannebaker scored twice in the first half around the first of two goals from Millersburg’s Hannah Morrison. Victory Frantz assisted on both of Juniata’s first-half goals.
Juniata 3, Millersburg 2 (OT)
First half
J-Ashlyn Pannebaker (Victory Frantz), 15:22; M-Hannah Morrison, 24:25; J-Pannebaker (Frantz), 26:18.
Second half
M-Morrison, 16:49.
Overtime
J-Pannebaker (Lily Adamire), 5:20.
Shots: J 12-11. Corners: J 4-3. Saves: Millersburg 9 (Makenzie Beward); Juniata 9 (Hailey Kepner).
WEDNESDAY
n Central Columbia 8,
Mount Carmel 2
MOUNT CARMEL — Talia Mazzatesta and Mia Chapman scored goals for Mount Carmel.
Central Columbia 8,
Mount Carmel 2
First half
MC-Talia Mazzatesta, 5:00; CC-Rowe, 8:00; CC-Flaugh, 11:00; CC-McMahan (penalty kick), 14:00; CC-McMahan, 17:00; CC-Flick, 23:00.
Second half
CC-Barry, 10:00; CC-Keefer, 22:00; MC-Mia Chapman, 27:00; CC-Keefer, 31:00.
Shots: CC 38-16. Saves: Central Columbia 8 (Alaina Humphrey); Mount Carmel 16 (Gabby McGinley).
n East Juniata 9,
Line Mountain 4
MCALISTERVILLE — Kierstyn Fogle scored five goals and added two assists, and Amara Brubaker added a pair of goals for East Juniata.
The Tigers scored five first-half goals.
n Nativity BVM 3,
Lourdes Regional 2
Katie Sandri scored one goal and Masie Freed added another for Lourdes Regional.
Freed converted off a Sandri corner kick.