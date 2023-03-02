WILLIAMSPORT — For the fifth straight season, nobody could touch the Danville girls swim team.
At day two of the District 4 Class 2A swimming championship at Williamsport High School, the Ironmen won their fifth straight title.
“It means a lot,” said Danville coach Danielle Sticklin. “The unity we have is what really means a lot, and I think that’s what drives us to keep being so good.”
The Danville girls finished with 395 points as a squad, coming well ahead of second place finishers Athens (334 points). Lewisburg finished in 3rd with 294 points.
The Ironmen also took home a boatload of individual medals
Senior Brenna Ross won the girls 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.55, breaking both the pool record and District 4 record. Ross just narrowly beat the existing record of 1:03.81, which had stood for 21 years.
“That’s been her goal since freshman year,” said Sticklin.
Sticklin pointed to Ross’s hard work and determination to explain her record-breaking performance.
“I’ve been coaching Brenna since she was eight... She tells me she’s going to do something she usually does it,” Stricklin said.
Ross also anchored the Ironmen quartet that took home the gold in the 400 freestyle relay. The relay also consisted of Ingrid McElroy, Victoria Bartholomew, and Alivia Shen. Danville finished an impressive 10.87 seconds ahead of 2nd-place finisher Athens.
Ross also won the 50 free event on Wednesday.
On the boys side, Ryan Hause gave the Ironmen an individual win. Hause won the 100 backstroke with a time of 53.56, narrowing edging Central Columbia’s Bryce Rafel (55.59).
“I think I’ve hit a breakout year so far,” said Hause, who also won the 200 medley and 200 free relay the previous day. “I wanted to make sure I got my spot at states.”
Lewisburg also had a pair of individual successes.
On the boys side, Mason Ordonez took home his 3rd gold medal of the weekend, winning the 100 free with a time of 48.37.
Ordonez, who won the 200 free and 200 medley relay on day one, will have a busy two days at the state meet.
“I’m just excited to keep training and hopefully drop time,” said Ordonez.
On the girls side, junior Kimberly Shannon took home the gold for the Green Dragons in the 500 free. Her time of 4:57.88 was good enough to best Central Columbia’s Riley Noss by 29 seconds.
“I was really excited to see the time I put up today,” said Shannon, who also won the 200 medley and the 200 free relay the previous day. “It was just like a dream come true.”
Finally, Trevor Reichner took home the boys 500 free competing as an independent for Shikellamy. His time of 4:57.49 beat out 2nd-place finisher Ryan Hauer of Bloomsburg.
“I’m just thankful that I get to be here,” said Reichner. “I’m excited (for states).”
Central Columbia took home the gold on the boys side with a score of 317. Athens earned the silver with 284 points, while the Ironmen settle for the Bronze with 269 points.
The state meet will be held at Bucknell University in two weeks.
According to Sticklin, the collective experience of the Ironmen will be a huge positive factor in their success.
“It can be overwhelming, the nerves get the better of them,” said Sticklin. “I think our upperclassmen have really done a great job of helping the freshmen get through that.”
“They’ve all been there before.”
District 4 Swimming Championships
At Williamsport HS
GIRLS
Team Standings/Key: 1. Danville (D) 395; 2. Athens (A) 334; 3. Lewisburg (L) 294; 4. Bloomsburg (Bl) 197; 5. Jersey Shore (JS) 186; 6. Central Columbia (CC) 180; 7. Shamokin (Sham) 123; 8. Milton (Mil) 106; 9. Wellsboro (W) 99; 10. Shikellamy (Shik) 26; 11. Miffinburg (Mif) 23; 12. Towanda (T) 18.
Top four (championships automatically qualify for states)
100 free: 1. Annabell Reck (Bl) 53.32; 2. Emma Gerlinski (L) 55.75; 3. Emma Hopkinson (L) 57.33; 4. Kate Butzler (JS) 55.93.
500 free: 1. Kimberly Shannon (L) 4:57.88; 2. Riley Noss (CC) 5:26.89; 3. Victoria Bartholomew (D) 5:32.23; 4. Taegan Williams (A) 5:47.52.
100 backstroke: 1. Reese Charney (JS) 59.76; 2. Alivia Shen (D) 1:02.79; 3. Olivia Cheresnowsky (A) 1:08.38; 4. Caralyn Warner (W) 1:05.68.
100 breaststroke: 1. Brenna Ross (D) 1:03.55; 2. Ingrid McElroy (D) 1:10.89; 3. Hannah Bartholomew (D) 1:12.13; 4. Leyna Beishline (CC) 1:12.74.
400 Free Relay: 1. Danville (McElroy, Shen, Bartholomew, Ross), 3:45.88; 2. Athens, 3:56.75; 3. Shamokin (Carly Seedor, Alexis Bressi, Kamryn Kramer, Madalyn Roman), 4:25.55; 4. Lewisburg (Skylar Crosby, Lucy Mitchell, Katelyn Beers, Laurel Boyer), 4:29.69.
BOYS
Team standings/Key: 1. Central Columbia (CC) 317; 2. Athens (A) 284; 3. Danville (D) 269; 4. Lewisburg (L) 233; 5. Mount Carmel (MC) 157; 6. Shamokin (Sham) 129; 7. Towanda (T) 125; 8. Bloomsburg (B) 113; 9. Milton (Mil) 106; 10. Shikellamy (Shik) 73; 11. Mifflinburg (Mif) 61; 12. Wellsboro (W) 32; 13. Muncy (Mu) 30; 14. Hughesville (H) 24; 15. Warrior Run (WR) 17; 16. Jersey Shore (JS) 14.
100 free: 1. Mason Ordonez (L) 48.37; 2. Chris DeForest (A) 50.86; 3. Jimmy Zhang (D) 51.02; 4. Dillyn Reibsome (Bl) 57.34.
500 free: 1. Trevor Reichner (Shik) 4:57.59; 2. Ryan Hauer (B) 5:03.16; 3. Connor Morgan (CC) 5:07.60; 4. Malachi Moyer (Mif) 5:12.32.
100 backstroke: 1. Ryan Hause (D) 53.56; 2. Bryce Rafel (CC) 55.59; 3. Alton Smargassi (CC) 58.09; 4. Ethan Hicks (A) 59.86.
100 breaststroke: 1. Ethan Robertson (CC) 1:01.81; 2. Miles Fassero (L) 1:06.22; 3. Hayne Webster (W) 1:12.29; 4. Camden Weaver (Mil) 1:08.63.
400 Free Relay: 1. Athens, 3:27.29; 2. Danville (Liam Liotta, Zhang, Jackson Blansfield, Hause), 3:32.19; 3. Mount Carmel (Jacob Zarski, Jackson Gensemer, Gabe Beck, Jack Tamkus), 3:44.46; 4. Central Columbia, 3:44.81.