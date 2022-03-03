WILLIAMSPORT — For Coyla Bartholomew, Thursday was the fourth time she got to celebrate a team championship at Williamsport.
Bartholomew has been a part of each of the four District 4 Swimming Championships for Danville over the past four years, but Thursday's top finish might have been the best one yet. Bartholomew got to celebrate with sisters, Victoria and Hannah, as all three contributed to the Ironmen title.
Danville won its fourth consecutive team title with a final total of 465 points. Central Columbia won the boys side with a total of 687.5.
Danville’s Brenna Ross helped on two of the relays as Danville won the opening race of the event. The win got Danville rolling, but it was her individual efforts that put an exclamation point on the entire two-day meet.
Ross posted a 1:04.54 in the 100 breaststroke to win the event, set a pool record and post a team record. She was challenged by Bloomsburg Trinity Neff, who stuck with her throughout the race until a final push allowed Ross to pull away.
“It’s definitely exciting to see the improvements throughout the years,” Ross said. “I’ve been to this meet three times. Every year it has looked different. This year definitely stood out. I had a lot of confidence.”
Ross then swam the final leg of the 400 free relay to help Danville sweep the relays. The group of Coyla Bartholomew, Alivia Shen, Caroline Spahr, and Ross finished in 3:33.99. Lewisburg finished second in 3:57.22.
Ross also won the 50 free, as she qualified for two individual events and two relays to prepare for as she qualified for states.
“I dropped four seconds since the last time I swam breast at districts,” Ross said. “That was exciting, breaking a pool record and team record at districts. I’m really looking forward to seeing how much time I could drop.”
Alivia Shen grabbed a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley in 2:15.34. Shen also swam the second leg of the 400 free relay.
“It’s amazing,” Shen said. “All of these girls are just such hard workers. It’s a blessing being able to train with them and bond with them. I’m glad to share it with them.”
Shen, a sophomore, said she has learned a lot from her older teammates.
“It’s amazing having such amazing older teammates,” Shen said. “Coming into the relay last year was a lot of pressure, but having the girls with me was amazing. They hype me up and help me so much.”
Bartholomew capped a highly decorated District 4 career with a third-place finish in the 100 free and the win in the 400 free relay. Bartholomew posted a 54.87 in the event before swimming the opening portion of the 400 free.
Lewisburg was led by Kimberly Shannon and Mason Ordonez. Both picked up wins for the second straight night.
Shannon won the 500 freestyle in 5:01.38, more than 26 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
“I’m super excited how it went, especially for my team,” Shannon said. “Mason got two district titles. I’m so excited for him. He deserved everything. It’s different from last year, being a two-day meet (this time). I was a little tired, but I was really happy with my performance.”
Ordonez hit the water for the next, and was challenged a little more in his race. Ordonez won the boys 500 freestyle in 5:00.83. Right behind Ordonez was Central Columbia’s Andrew Sponenberg, who posted a 5:01.87.
“There was not much (difference), but I wanted to get to state,” Ordonez said of the final kick. “I just gave it everything I had. I was just glad I was able to get the result I wanted.”
Shannon is the defending state champion in the 500 freestyle.
“Kimmy makes it look easy,” Ordonez said. “It is a tougher race. It all depends on how you take it out.”
Southern Columbia’s Annabell Reck, who swims for Bloomsburg, might have been a little disappointed after the opening day. She entered as the top seed in the 100 butterfly, but fell to Danville Hannah Bartholomew.
Thursday, she left little doubt as to her results after posting a 54.35 in the 100 freestyle to win the first event of the day. Reck beat out two Danville swimmers in Caroline Spahr (54.80) and Coyla Bartholomew (56.69), who finished second and third, respectively.
“There’s a lot of competition,” Reck said. “In that race, it was very close. Everyone was just out-touching each other, which makes it very tough to finish in there.”
Reck's win qualified her for states in the event.
“It was really great, but I’m definitely not done,” Reck said. “This isn’t the event I wanted to win. I was really hoping to win the 100 fly, but I’m excited to finally have a gold medal and call myself a district champion.”
Mifflinburg's Sam Deluca won the 100 backstroke in 54.50 seconds.
“This is definitely the best of the four I’ve been at,” Deluca said of this year’s event. “I’ve never qualified for states before.”
Deluca will now have twice the responsibility as he won two events over the two-day tournament. Deluca also won the 100 fly in 53.10.
“I’ve very excited to finally get there for the first time,” Deluca said. “It’s a big jump from never winning an event, and winning and getting on top. It’s a big change.”
Deluca's Mifflinburg teammate Seam Witmer posted a 59.48 to win the 100 breast.
“I had some confidence, because I knew I belonged here,” Witmer said. “I had the training to swim perfectly and have the best time.”
Witmer’s personal best time of 59.48 was the lone time to go under a minute in the event.
Mount Carmel’s Mason Fantini finished second in the 100 free with a time of 52.12, which was a personal best time.
“It’s a lot harder to get points with a smaller team, but it allows us to focus on our individual events,” Fantini said.
Fantini set an individual goal of getting 53 seconds. He was under that mark, shaving two seconds off his seed time.
“It’s crazy when you knock even milliseconds off your time,” Fantini said. “I knocked two seconds off, because it was a lot higher stakes. It’s a really great feeling.”
District 4 Swimming Championships
GIRLS
100 free: 1. Annabell Reck (BLOOM), 54.34; 2. Caroline Spahr (DAN), 54.80; 3. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 54.87. 500 free: 1. Kimberly Shannon (LEW), 5:01.38; 2. Riley Noss (CC), 5:27.98; 3. Emma Gerlinski (LEW), 5:32.84. 100 back: 1. Emma Welsh (CC), 1:00.88; 2. Alivia Shen (DAN), 1:02.10; 3. Maya Hasenbalg (DAN), 1:05.66. 100 breast: 1. Brenna Ross (DAN), 1:04.54; 2. Trinity Neff (BLOOM), 1:09.25; 3. Brooke Kopatz (ATH), 1:11.39; 400 free relay: 1. Danville (Coyla Bartholomew, Alivia Shen, Caroline Spahr, Brenna Ross), 3:39.99.
BOYS
100 free: 1. Ahmed Elbetagy (BLOOM), 47.57; 2. Mason Fantini (MCA), 52.15; 3. Mitchell Malusis (LEW), 52.32. 500 free: 1. Mason Ordonez (LEW), 5:00.83; 2. Andrew Sponenberg (CC), 5:01.17; 3. Trevor Reichner (SHIK), 5:04.89. 100 back: 1. Samuel Deluca (MIFF), 54.50; 2. Ryan Hause (DAN), 56.01; 3. Bryce Rafel (CC), 58.24. 100 breast: 1. Sean Witmer (MIFF), 59.48; 2. Ethan Robertson (CC), 1:05.89; 3. Connor Morgan (CC), 1:07.94. 400 free relay: Central Columbia (Alton Smargassi, Ethan Robertson, Connor Morgan, Andrew Sponenberg), 3:31.27.