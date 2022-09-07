DANVILLE — Three Danville golfers broke 40, and the Ironmen picked up a 189-207 win over Mifflinburg on Wednesday at Frosty Valley Country Club in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II golf.
It's the second win in as many days as Danville beat Bloomsburg by a stroke on Tuesday.
James Ciccarelli had the low round of the day with a 43, while Koen Baylor had 45, and Bronson Krainak added a 47 for the Ironmen (2-1 overall and HAC-II).
Zeb Hufnagle and Camdon Eichner each shot a 50 to lead the Wildcats.
Danville 189, Mifflinburg 207
at Frosty Valley
Danville: James Ciccarelli, 43; Koen Baylor, 45; Bronson Krainak, 47; Morgan Gerringer, 52.
Mifflinburg: Zeb Hufnagle, 50; Camdon Eichner, 50; Addison Norton, 52; Alexander Deitrich, 55.