DANVILLE — Three Danville golfers broke 40, and the Ironmen picked up a 189-207 win over Mifflinburg on Wednesday at Frosty Valley Country Club in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II golf.

It's the second win in as many days as Danville beat Bloomsburg by a stroke on Tuesday.

James Ciccarelli had the low round of the day with a 43, while Koen Baylor had 45, and Bronson Krainak added a 47 for the Ironmen (2-1 overall and HAC-II).

Zeb Hufnagle and Camdon Eichner each shot a 50 to lead the Wildcats.

Danville 189, Mifflinburg 207

at Frosty Valley

Danville: James Ciccarelli, 43; Koen Baylor, 45; Bronson Krainak, 47; Morgan Gerringer, 52.

Mifflinburg: Zeb Hufnagle, 50; Camdon Eichner, 50; Addison Norton, 52; Alexander Deitrich, 55.

