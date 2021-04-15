SELINSGROVE — Zach Gordon scattered 10 hits over five innings, and Danville backed him with five early runs for a 5-4 win over Selinsgrove in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I baseball Wednesday.
The Ironmen scored five times in the first two innings, highlighted by Gordon’s two-out, run-scoring double in the second.
Danville’s Lane Berkey pitched two innings of one-hit, scoreless relief.
Teague Hoover went 3-for-4 and scored twice for Selinsgrove.
Danville 5, Selinsgrove 4
Danville 230 000 0 — 5-5-1
Selinsgrove 102 010 0 — 4-11-1
Zach Gordon, Lane Berkey (6) and Mason Raup. Carter Horten, Ryan Reich (3) and Ryan Aument.
WP: Gordon. LP: Horten. S: Berkey.
Danville: Zach Gordon 1-for-2, double, 2 runs, RBI; Raup 2 runs; Daniel Knight RBI; Joey Delbo 1-for-3, RBI; Reece McCarthy 1-for-2, run; Jack Smiley 1-for-2; Connor Kozick 1-for-3.
Selinsgrove: Brandon Hile 1-for-4, run; Nate Schon 1-for-4, run; Teague Hoover 3-for-4, 2 runs; Tyler Swineford 2-for-3, RBI; R. Aument 1-for-2, RBI; Gannon Steimling 1-for-2.
n Central Mountain 1,
Lewisburg 0
MILL HALL — Aiden Major and Ashton Probst combined to pitch a one-hitter in Central Mountain’s HAC-I win.
Lewisburg was limited to only Josh Heath’s single with one out in the first inning.
The game’s lone run was scored in the home fifth when Major followed Peyton Johnson’s leadoff triple with a sacrifice fly to center field.
Central Mountain 1, Lewisburg 0
Lewisburg 000 000 0 — 0-1-0
Central Mountain 000 010 0 — 1-7-0
Owen Arndt, Josh Heath (6) and Heath, Shea Girton (6). Aiden Major, Ashton Probst (7) and Cy Probst.
WP: Major. LP: Arndt. S: A. Probst.
Lewisburg: Heath 1-for-3.
Central Mountain: Peyton Johnson 2-for-3, triple, run; Major 1-for-2, RBI; C. Probst 1-for-1; Landyn Carson 1-for-2; Cru Stover 2-for-3, double.
n Mifflinburg 11,
Jersey Shore 2
JERSEY SHORE — Colin Miller’s two-run single with two outs highlighted Mifflinburg’s five-run fifth inning, and the Wildcats added five more before the HAC-I victory ended.
Cade Dressler struck out 10 over 42/3 innings of two-run ball, keeping the host Bulldogs off the scoreboard until the fifth inning. Dressler also had two hits and scored twice.
Mifflinburg 11, Jersey Shore 2
Mifflinburg 100 531 1 — 11-5-1
Jersey Shore 000 02 0 — 2-5-7
Cade Dressler, Troy Dressler (5), Zeb Hufnagle (7) and Lucas Whittaker. Connor Griffin, Owen Anderson (4), Tyler Bauder (5), Gage Martzall (5) and Bauder.
WP: C. Dressler. LP: Griffin.
Mifflinburg: Colin Miller 1-for-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Zach Wertman 1-for-5, RBI; C. Dressler 2-for-5, 2 runs; T. Dressler 2 runs, RBI; Whittaker 2 RBIs; Andrew Diehl 1-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Tanner Zimmerman RBI.
Jersey Shore: Anderson 1-for-3, double, run; Karter Peacock 1-for-4, RBIs; Cayden Hess 2-for-3, run.
n Midd-West 17,
Bloomsburg 3
BLOOMSBURG — Caden Wolfley and Peyton Arbogast clubbed consecutive triples among Midd-West’s five hits in a tide-turning fifth inning of a HAC-II matchup.
The Mustangs led 1-0 after four innings when they erupted for seven runs in the fifth.
Midd-West 17, Bloomsburg 3
Midd-West 100 073 6 — 17-15-1
Bloomsburg 000 030 0 — 3-6-5
Logan Rager, Julian Krainak (5) and Brayden Swineford. Sam Staib, Caleb Martz (5), Daniel Guzevich (6), Damon Rasmussen (7) and Hughie Curran.
WP: Rager. LP: Staib.
Midd-West: Hunter Wolfley 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Aidan Everly 2-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Camden Richard run, RBI; Krainak 1-for-4, run, RBI; Griffin Paige 1-for-3, run; Garrett Leitzel 1-for-1, run, RBI; Swineford 1-for-4, run, RBI; Caden Wolfley 2-for-3, triple, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Isaac Knepp run, RBI; Preston Arbogast 1-for-2, triple, run; Rager 2-for-3, RBI; Trevor Sheaffer 1-for-1, 2 runs, RBI; Trey Wagner, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
Bloomsburg: Sean Fry 1-for-2; Martz 1-for-2; Arrick Beagle 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Rasmussen 1-for-3, RBI; Guzevich 1-for-3, triple, run.
n Milton 14,
Mount Carmel 10
MOUNT CARMEL — Chase Hoffman sparked a series of five consecutive singles in Milton’s five-run first inning, and the Black Panthers gradually pulled away to win in HAC-II.
Milton had six hits in the first inning, including Ethan Rowe’s leadoff rip. After a line out, the Black Panthers followed with hits from Hoffman, Dylan Reiff, Quinn Keister, Austin Gainer and Luke Reitz to lead 5-0.
Casen Sandri homered and drove in four runs for Mount Carmel.
Milton 14, Mount Carmel 10
Milton 502 204 1 — 14-15-1
Mount Carmel 201 042 1 — 10-10-0
Ethan Rowe, Luke Reitz (5) and Aiden Keister. Julien Stellar, Devin O’Hearn (1), Jonas Bettleyon (4) and Gavin Lasko.
WP: Rowe. LP: Stellar.
Milton: Rowe 1-for-3, 2 runs; Chase Hoffman 2-for-3, double, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Dylan Reiff 2-for-5, double, run, RBI; Quinn Keister 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Luke Goodwin 2-for-2, double, run; Austin Gainer 2-for-3, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Reitz 2-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs; Keister 1-for-3, RBI; Trent Strous 1-for-4, RBI.
Mount Carmel: Stellar 2-for-3, double, 3 runs; Casen Sandri 2-for-2, home run (6th, 1 on), double, 4 runs, 4 RBIs; Damon Dowkus 2-for-4, 2 doubles, run, 2 RBIs; Colin Lokitis 2-for-4, double, run, 3 RBIs; Trevor McDonald 1-for-3; Evan Bronkoski 1-for-3, run.
n East Juniata 1,
Greenwood 0
MILLERSTOWN — Daniel Kanagy fired a two-hit shutout, striking out six, and East Juniata turned a sixth-inning run into a Tri-Valley League victory.
The Tigers broke through when Kobe Bonnell reached on a single with one out in the sixth and Louis Reisinger came on to run. Owen Dressler followed with a hit, sending Reisinger to third base. He then scored on an infield error.
East Juniata 1, Greenwood 0
East Juniata 000 001 0 — 1-7-2
Greenwood 000 000 0 — 0-2-1
Daniel Kanagy and Aaron Kanagy. Austin Murphy and Gage Wirth.
WP: Kanagy. LP: Murphy.
East Juniata: Evan Clouser 2-for-4, double; Kobe Bonnell 1-for-3; Owen Dressler 2-for-3; D. Kanagy RBI; Aaron Beverlin 1-for-3; Blaise Lauver 1-for-3.
Greenwood: Kolby Seibert 1-for-3; Isaac Myers 1-for-2.
n Line Mountain 7,
Susquenita 6 (8 inn.)
DUNCANNON — Cameron Smeltz reached base and took second on an error, went to third on a groundout and scored on an infield error to give Line Mountain the decisive run in TVL play.
The Eagles scored once in the top of the seventh on a Kamden Shaffer RBI single, then withstood a four-run Susquenita rally that forced extra innings.
Line Mountain 7,
Susquenita 6 (8 inn.)
Line Mountain 410 000 11 — 7-9-0
Susquenita 002 000 40 — 6-12-3
Brock Wirt, Seth Wolfe (7) and Kamden Shaffer. Slade Figard, Brandon McKensie (3), Logan Knuth (8) and Derek Gibney.
WP: Wolfe. LP: McKensie.
Line Mountain: Wirt 1-for-5, run; Owen Keim 1-for-4, double, run, RBI; Shaffer 2-for-5, 2 RBIs; Ethan Wendt 2-for-4, run, RBI; Wolfe 1-for-4, RBI: Rhett Klinger 2-for-3; Cameron Smeltz 2 runs.
Susquenita: Logan Knuth 1-for-5, 2 runs; Gibney 1-for-4, run; S. Figard 2-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs; Bryce Kreiger 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Mason Figard 1-for-2, RBI; Drew Deaven 3-for-4, RBI; Austin Crist 2-for-4.
n Millersburg 5, Juniata 3
MIFFLINTOWN — Millersburg scored all of its runs over the fourth and fifth innings, including Dillan Gray’s RBI-single in the fifth to edge Juniata in TVL play.
Gray pitched 52/3 innings, striking out seven, for the win. Tate Etzweiler notched a save with 11/3 innings of perfect relief. Etzweiler was 3-for-3 at the plate.
Millersburg 5, Juniata 3
Juniata 101 010 0 — 3-6-2
Millersburg 000 320 x — 5-6-2
Dawson Harper, Will Orwig (4). Dillan Gray, Tate Etzweiler (6).
WP: Gray. LP: Orwig. S: Etzweiler.
Juniata: Harper 1-for-2, home run (1st, solo), 2 runs, RBI; Jace White 1-for-4; Grant Reinhold 1-for-4; Paul Ames 1-for-2; Matt McWilliams 1-for-2; Logan Pannebaker 1-for-1.
Millersburg: Chance Crawford 1-for-3, double, run; Gray 1-for-3, run, RBI; Etzweiler 3-for-3, run; Mason Engle 1-for-3, run; Nick Lubinski RBI; Brandon Snyder RBI; Kyle Casner RBI.
n Warrior Run game ppd.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Warrior Run moved its game with Loyalsock to 4:30 p.m. today. The Defenders also rescheduled a make-up game at Lewisburg for Friday.