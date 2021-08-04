Anthony Renz has seen many curveballs in his baseball career, but few shook his confidence like the call to become a professional coach.
Oh, he jumped at the out-of-the-blue opportunity. Yet the Danville graduate couldn’t help but to wonder if he took too big of a swing.
Now four years after joining Fargo-Moorhead, and being promoted to hitting coach, Renz has the RedHawks perched atop the American Association in team batting by a wide margin.
“There’s no question — I had a lot of trepidation going into the job,” Renz said. “I’m just a guy with a few at-bats in independent ball. Every player here was probably a high school player of the year, so I’m not unique in that aspect. But I’ve always had confidence as a hitter, and I have a good understanding of success and failure — how quickly one can dissipate and show up on your doorstep the next day.
“I also think it helps that, even though I didn’t play long, I was there. Someone thought I was good enough to play there.”
Fargo-Moorhead’s strong hitting has propped up middle-of-the-pack pitching and landed the RedHawks (41-30) in second place in the American Association’s North Division, six games behind Milwaukee. They boast the league’s third-best record overall.
“(Renz is) there for us literally whenever we need him,” RedHawks infielder Correlle Prime told KVLY sports director Beth Hoole. “To flip (baseballs), to throw. He’ll throw all day. He’ll flip all day. He’ll throw BP (or) hit fungo literally all day.
“He’s been an instrumental part of my success here as a RedHawk. Very instrumental.”
Renz, 28, wore out opposing pitchers in Little League through high school and college ball at Mansfield University. He was a .414 career hitter for the Ironmen and the 2011 Daily Item Player of the Year, then batted .304 with 101 RBIs over four seasons for the Mountaineers. He was all-conference and second-team all-region as a Mansfield senior.
“I wanted to get drafted and play baseball,” he said. “That was my only goal after college.”
Although he wasn’t selected by any major league clubs, Renz turned a stellar stint in the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League into a pro opportunity. He hit .356 with 41 RBIs in 40 games for the Allentown Railers during the summer before his senior year at Mansfield, all while playing alongside the son of Jeff Bittiger, then Fargo-Moorhead’s director of baseball operations. Bittinger steered Renz to Las Vegas of the Pecos League in June of 2015, and Renz hit a blistering .383 over 16 games before earning a promotion to the Class 2A RedHawks.
Renz’s time in Fargo was short (he had two hits in four games), but he caught on with Evansville (Ind.) of the independent Frontier League for a handful of games before his release.
“I’m really proud of my amateur career, even the professional side as little as there was,” he said. “I’ve been to CHS Field in downtown St. Paul, playing pro ball in front of 10,000 people, facing a former Major Leaguer. So while I didn’t have long success, I’m still very proud of it.
“I dedicated my whole life to the game. Since I was nine years old, I’ve loved baseball. Basically as every year gets going, I want to be involved another year and another year.”
The year following graduation and his pro stint, Renz joined Shippensburg Unversity’s sports information department as a graduate assistant. He soon hooked up with the Raiders baseball team as a volunteer coach, which he enjoyed for two seasons before receiving an unexpected call from Bittiger to rejoin Fargo-Moorhead as a bench coach. The organization had fired 22-year manager Doug Simunic, and promoted Michael Schlact. Chris Coste, who played in the majors for four seasons and won a world title with Philadelphia, was made the RedHawks’ hitting coach.
“I jumped at the opportunity, mainly because of the people involved,” Renz said. “I wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to learn under a World Series champion.”
Renz credits Coste for much of his development as a baseball coach.
The Fargo native authored “The 33-Year-Old Rookie: My 13-Year Journey from the Minor Leagues to the World Series,” a biography that resonated with Renz as both a fan of the game and former player.
“At this point, I can tell his story better than he can,” Renz said with a laugh. “He made the bigs at 33 and grinded in the minors for years. The amount of information he has, the games he’s played and things he’s seen ...
“We’re always taking baseball.”
In fact, it was through his first conversations with the colleague he affectionately calls “Coster” that Renz overcame his uneasiness about coaching in pro ball.
“It helped that we started to see things the same,” Renz said. “During a game, I might say something like, ‘I really wish he’d have stalked that first-pitch fastball,’ and (Coste) agreed. Knowing that my mentality and knowledge aligned with a former major league catcher in certain aspects allowed me to grow in my role.”
Coste is in his third-season as Fargo-Moorhead’s manager with Renz as his hitting coach. The pair’s working relationship also extends to the offseason as Coste has coached baseball at his alma mater, Concordia (Minn.) College, for seven seasons. Renz has helped with the Cobbers for the last three years.
“Learning under a Chris Coste, working with him (at Fargo-Moorhead) and Concordia, almost every day is like going to class,” Renz said.
Renz’s younger sister Amber, who recently was hired as an assistant coach for the Minot State (N.D.) women’s basketball, worked as an intern with Fargo-Moorhead one summer and saw the Coste-Renz dynamic up close.
“They’re best buds,” Amber said. “I heard Anthony talk to Coste so much, and not just baseball, that I feel I learned a lot without knowing it.”
<>
The other big issue Renz anticipated in coaching pro baseball — advising more accomplished players — wasn’t an obstacle at all. He realized that every player has a goal of reaching the majors — either for the first time or getting back — just like he did when he wore the Fargo-Moorhead uniform in 2015. That common ground is a ready-made foundation for a relationship.
“There’s not much I’m going to teach a Triple-A hitter,” he said. “So I think I measure success every day on the respect I get from the players. They come to me with questions: ‘Did you see anything in my swing? What about the placement of my hands? Was that a good take?’ and I think it boils down to those relationships. Does a former Major Leaguer have the trust to come to me, a Division II (college) player with a brief independent career?
“Once they understand I’m there to better them, they don’t care what your background is.”
“Life’s all about relationships and he starts that day one; he’s building that relationship with his guys,” Prime told KVLY. “You know, as the season goes on and he sees us, he’s that extra set of eyes.”
The RedHawks’ team average of .305 is far ahead of the American Association’s next closest team (Sioux Falls, .289). Jordan George, a 29-year-old outfielder, ranks third in the league at .345. He is one of five Fargo-Moorhead batters who rank among the league’s top 18 hitters at .321 or better. Only one other team has as many as three hitters in the top 18.
“We have talented, talented players, and I have to make sure they’re as prepared as they can be every single night — whether that’s pitching batting practice, doing flips or the scouting report on the opposing pitcher,” Renz said. “I don’t get caught up in stats. For me, it’s about having the respect of the players on a daily basis. That’s how I know I’ve been doing my job. If they’re not coming to me anymore, I know I have to get better.”
Renz has been inspired by baseball men throughout his career, from his father, Wayne, who coached Danville’s undefeated Minor Division All-Star team to the 2003 state championship; to high school coach Devin Knorr and American Legion manager Harold Albertson; to Mansfield coach Harry Hillson; to Bittiger, Simunic and now Coste with the RedHawks. They have all been invaluable resources as well as mentors, unknowingly shaping one of their own.
“I draw a little bit from everything in my playing experience, coaches I played for and against,” he said. “Because while it’s not true in all sports, it is in baseball: If anybody is telling you there’s absolutely only way to do something, they’re full of it. There are no absolutes in baseball.
“Until somebody hits 1.000. Then we can start copying people.”