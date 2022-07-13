Braeden Fausnaught has a knack for making the best of a bad situation.
When he was turned down by his dream university, he opted to play baseball at a community college where his performance paved the way to numerous junior college accolades and an NCAA Division II scholarship.
After an illness in his family forced Fausnaught to change which school he was going to attend, he put together one of the best pitching performances in West Chester University history.
Now the 2017 Danville graduate is hoping to hear his name called in the MLB draft this weekend.
“It’s been a long journey, that’s for sure,” Fausnaught said.
After closing his prep career at Danville with a 9-3 record and a 2.22 ERA in three seasons, Fausnaught was planning to hang up his glove and study business at Penn State.
“I didn’t even expect to play baseball after high school,” Fausnaught said. “I applied to Penn State College of Business and got rejected. Thankfully, coach (Tom) Eller down at Harford (Community College) gave me a chance to play. Now, I am where I am. Things work out and everything happens for a reason.”
As a sophomore with the Fighting Owls, Fausnaught was named a junior college All-American, just the second in program history.
“He’s gotten bigger and stronger, but he still has the knowledge of how to pitch,” Danville baseball coach Devin Knorr said. “You really saw that at Harford, and that was further developed at West Chester. He’s an outstanding example of work ethic and mindset, a perfect example of what you can do if you put forth the effort and have a plan.”
After his breakout season at Harford, Fausnaught was set to head to Tennessee to pitch for Lee University, but once again his plan was disrupted.
“Two days before I left for Lee, my dad had a stroke,” Fausnaught said, adding his father is doing well now. “I ended up coming back home to help my family out. I took him to appointments while my mom was working.
“I took my classes online from Lee. I was trying to maintain my throwing and my lifting. There was a lot going on in life, so it was a tough six months. Then COVID hit, so it was a tough year-and-a-half. Thankfully, I have a good support system.”
With a newfound desire to stay closer to home, Fausnaught needed to find a different place to pitch.
“Restarting the recruiting process a few days before Christmas, you don’t have much time to find a place,” Fausnaught said. “Thankfully I found probably the best place for me to play, which was West Chester.”
Fausnaught went 9-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 104 innings this past season at West Chester, and helped the Golden Rams reach the Division II World Series. Fausnaught’s 130 strikeouts set a single-season program record.
“He is an absolute workhorse,” West Chester second-year coach Mike LaRosa said. “It helps when your best pitcher is your hardest worker.”
Fausnaught grew 4 or 5 inches since high school and lost 25 pounds. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound lefty also added about 10 miles per hour to his fastball.
His work ethic shone through when Fausnaught played for Knorr, as well.
“One of the things you could tell about Braeden is he was always an extremely hard worker,” Knorr said. “He also had the belief he was going to make it. He put forth maximum effort as a pitcher and got better and better each year, both at Danville and since then. I’m super-proud of what he’s accomplished athletically.”
When West Chester’s season ended at the hands of eventual national champion North Greenville, Fausnaught was ready for the next step. After a couple of innings in a men’s league to stay sharp, the next step was joining the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League.
“It’s been a process, but my coaches have really helped me out with it,” Fausnaught said. “I’m very appreciative of what they’ve done for me.”
In his Trenton debut, Fausnaught struck out four in two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and a walk.
“It felt like playing baseball,” Fausnaught said. “The PSAC is a good level. You could tell they were good hitters (in the draft league), but I felt like I faced good hitters all year. ... Staying focused and calm was probably the biggest thing, especially the first time out.”
In five appearances with the Thunder, Fausnaught is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in eight innings. He has 11 strikeouts and opponents are hitting .148 against him.
Now Fausnaught is hoping to hear his name called during the MLB Draft, which runs from Sunday to Tuesday.
“That’s the goal,” Fausnaught said. “I’m not sure when or if it will happen, but to get drafted or be a senior signee, just to keep playing baseball, would be an amazing opportunity.”