Braeden Fausnaught didn’t skip many workouts this year.
Before his final season at West Chester began, the Danville graduate put in plenty of time to prepare himself to pitch a lot of innings.
“He is an absolute workhorse,” West Chester second-year coach Mike LaRosa said. “It helps when your best pitcher is your hardest worker.”
However, Fausnaught skipped his workout Thursday — because of a phone call.
“I was at the gym about to start lifting when I got a call,” Fausnaught said. “(The caller) asked how would I like to be a Philadelphia Phillie? I jumped at it. It was really exciting and a surreal moment.
“I didn’t finish my lift,” he added with a laugh.
Fausnaught flew to Clearwater, Florida, on Saturday to undergo a physical and officially sign his contract. The big lefty said he expected to begin his career as a Phillie with the team’s Florida Complex League affiliate.
Fausnaught worked out for the Phillies on June 27 in Philadelphia before he joined the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League.
“It went really well, and I got a lot of good feedback,” Fausnaught said of his workout.
He then allowed three runs in 11 innings over six appearances with the Thunder, striking out 14 batters.
“It was awesome,” Fausnaught said of his time with Trenton. “It was a great learning experience. I learned a lot from my coaches, learned a lot from my teammates.”
After having one of the best seasons in West Chester history and a good showing with the Thunder, Fausnaught was hoping to get selected during the MLB Draft.
“It was definitely a little disappointing,” he said of not being chosen in the 20-round draft. “At the same time, that wasn’t anything I could control. I was just staying hopeful, staying positive.”
After the draft ended Tuesday, it didn’t take long for the Phillies to swoop in, and turn any disappointment for Fausnaught into elation.
“I grew up a Phillies fan,” he said. “It’s definitely awesome to get called by your favorite team. It’s a dream for every little kid.”
Now a member of the Phillies organization, Fausnaught is ready to continue to work — skipped workouts for exciting phone calls and flights to become a pro, aside.
“I’m excited to get started,” he said. “I’m a little nervous because I don’t know what to expect, but I’m mostly excited.”