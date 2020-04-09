One of the moves Sarah Quigley made when she became the Lycoming College women’s lacrosse coach was to shift Emma Lehr from attack back into the midfield.
Lehr took to the switch right away — defensive midfield was her position at Danville High School, where she was a four-year letterwinner for a four-time district championship squad.
“To be back in the midfield, I feel like I’m back where I belong,” Lehr said.
The position change allowed Lehr to take the draw for the Warriors.
“I was also excited about taking the draw,” Lehr said. “I missed it because it’s super-strategic and a game within itself. It’s you against that other girl that takes the draw on the other team. The girl that takes the draw is always on the scouting report, then you spend a couple of days working so you can anticipate what the girl is going to do (on the draw).”
Quigley says Lehr has all the attributes of someone who is strong in the circle.
“You need strong hand-eye coordination to be able to track the ball in the air, and move your body towards (the ball),” Quigley said. “You need to have fast hands as well.”
How much does Lehr enjoy the back-and-forth of the draw? She netted nine goals in her first season as an attack last year, but she says she enjoys a victory in a draw more than she does scoring a goal.
“It really sets the tone (of the game). If you win a lot of draws, the defense starts in a lot of ‘Oh, crap’ moments,” Lehr said. “It’s a more unique stat that I really enjoy. I would say I like winning a draw more than a goal.”
Unfortunately — like every other collegiate spring athlete — Lehr’s sophomore season was ended by the coronavirus outbreak. Lycoming’s final game was March 11, a win over Albertus Magnus in Connecticut, right before spring break. Quigley had planned to take the team to Mystic, Conn., before spending the weekend in New York City, before the Warriors returned home for a game against Misericordia the following week.
“(Pandemic-related concerns) were escalating while we were playing that final game,” Quigley said. “We knew we weren’t going on that trip. I obviously wanted everybody to be safe, and their families to know that they were safe.”
“We didn’t know if that game in Connecticut would be our last game, but right before we went on the field, we heard the Patriot League had canceled its season,” Lehr said. “So we thought it could be our last game. The captains called us together told us to make sure we played like it was our last game.
“It really is super-disappointing because the seniors didn’t get a chance to say their final goodbyes.”
Lehr is back home, and, as with most college students, finishing her semester online. Lehr lives outside of Danville, so that causes some issues.
“We don’t have reliable internet, so sometimes it’s a difficult process,” Lehr said. “Some of my classes, its uploaded weekly and it takes a long time for me to personally watch them.”
It’s also a little tougher for Lehr because she likes to ask questions in a classroom setting.
“I do miss the interaction because I like when I need something clarified to ask right away,” she said.
She uses her location to her advantage, though, when training for the next lacrosse season.
“I have a rebounder, so I’m able to get some work in my yard,” Lehr said. “I can run on the treadmill, or I’m far enough out in the country that I don’t see many people when I do run (outside).”
Lehr and her teammates are also staying in contact via social media.
“We all have a group text,” Lehr said. “That’s the nice thing about technology: it allows you to stay connected in way we couldn’t before.”