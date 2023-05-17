The Danville News
Danville High graduate Cara Bohner was named to the Colonial Athletic Association all-rookie team. Bohner played right field for Towson State softball this season.
Bohner hit .284 in her rookie season after taking over in right field early in the season. Bohner had 29 hits with seven doubles, two home runs and 24 RBIs.
Towson finished the season at 30-25 overall, and 14-10 in the CAA. The Tigers advanced to the CAA Tournament championship game as the undefeated team, but were beaten twice by Hofstra, and missed out on the NCAA Tournament.
Former Danville standout pitcher Morgan Wagner threw 40 innings this season for the Tigers. She finished with a 2-6 record.