MIFFLINBURG — A second-half comeback led by Jagger Dressler and K.J. Riley helped Danville earn a nail-biter of a 51-49 victory over previously undefeated Mifflinburg in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball Wednesday.
Mifflinburg (6-1) jumped out early thanks to a big first quarter by senior Isaiah Valentine. Valentine scored nine points in the opening frame, knocking down four field goals and a free throw to help lead the team to a 15-9 lead.
Danville (3-1) made a few defensive adjustments at the break — mainly focused on locking down Valentine, who scored a game-high 21 points. However, a poor shooting quarter left the Ironmen with a nine-point deficit at halftime.
“Isaiah is a really good player, and you’ve got to respect what he does,” said Danville coach Gary Grozier. “We had a chance to pressure him a little bit, so we did.”
Danville made more defensive adjustments at halftime.
The Ironmen came out in the third quarter and implemented a press defense. This defense forced multiple Mifflinburg turnovers, getting the ball back to the Ironmen to score in transition.
Dressler knocked down a pair of 3s in the third quarter, the second of which gave the Ironmen their first lead of the game.
“I’ve got a lot of trust in my teammates and coaches,” said Dressler. “At halftime, we were able to come in and get composed. We were able to come out (in the third quarter) and do our thing.”
Some lights-out defense paired with Dressler’s sharpshooting helped Danville build a third-quarter lead.
“They’re a really good 3-point shooting team, so we were taking a chance,” Grozier said of his team’s press defense. “We were able to turn them over a few times, and our offense started to click.”
Mifflinburg struggled to score in the quarter but knocked down a few field goals late in the quarter — including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Valentine — to take a 34-33 lead into the final quarter.
“We shot ourselves in the foot,” said Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp. “We panicked rather than being composed against their zone pressure. We threw the ball away and gave them a few. Credit to Danville to stepping up and throwing a few different defenses at us. We’ve got to be more composed in those situations moving forward.”
Danville came out fast in the final quarter yet again, as Riley earned a few easy layups to get the Ironmen back on top. Riley scored eight of his 13 points in the final frame.
“We have a good team,” said Riley. “We’re really fast, and we can get to the loose balls and bad passes really quickly. When we started executing on offense and cutting that lead back, we started taking over.”
Mifflinburg stayed within striking distance thanks to a barrage of 3-point field goals and some free-throw shooting woes by the Ironmen. The Wildcats hit three treys in the final quarter, two by Cannon Griffith and one by Valentine, while the Ironmen hit just six of 13 free throws with a chance to close out the game.
“Fifth percent from the foul line is never good, especially when you’re trying to put the game away,” said Grozier. “Overall, it was a good effort, but we can improve.”
In the game’s final seconds, Mifflinburg possessed the ball while trailing 50-49. Valentine drove the lane with time winding down and kicked out to the wing for Jake Young. Young — who scored 12 points in the game — missed a go-ahead jumper that would have given the Wildcats a win.
“We weren’t playing great basketball for a while,” said Roupp. “Against a team this good we could have folded, but we didn’t. We stuck with it and took the game down to the wire. We had an opportunity late to go up, so I’m proud of the effort, but the execution to win games like this has to be on point.”
Mifflinburg was paced by Valentine in the loss who recorded a game-high in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 21 points, grabbing seven boards and dishing out five assists.
Dressler, Riley and Dante Harward all netted double-digit points for the Ironmen in the win. Harward also grabbed a game-high seven boards.
“Mifflinburg is a very good team, so this is a very good win,” said Grozier. “Anytime you win on the road in this division and in this league, it’s a good win. We fought hard tonight.”
DANVILLE 51, MIFFLINBURG 49
Danville (3-1) 51
Jagger Dressler 6 2-2 16, KJ Riley 4 5-8 13, Dante Harward 4 2-7 10, Braden Hill 2 2-3 6, Aiden Wiktor 2 0-0 4, Zach Gordon 0 2-4 2, Conner Kozick 0 0-2 0. Totals 18 13-26 51.
3-point goals: Dressler 2.
Did not score: None.
Mifflinburg (6-1) 49
Isaiah Valentine 8 3-3 21, Jake Young 5 2-3 12, Cannon Griffith 3 0-1 8, Tyler Reigel 2 0-0 6, Gabe Yoder 1 0-0 2, Zach Wertman 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19 5-9 49.
3-point goals: Valentine 2, Griffith 2, Reigel 2.
Did not score: Lane Yoder.
Score by quarter
Danville`9`7`17`18 — 51
Mifflinburg`15`10`9`15 — 49
JV score: Danville 48-37.