Recruiting can be tough at any level of NCAA basketball, but at the Division III level it’s necessary to identify players who have the basketball ability, but maybe lack the measureables — size, weight or athletic ability — to play at a higher level.
Or maybe it’s looking for a diamond in the rough, so to speak — finding a player, who for whatever reason, is overlooked by colleges at the upper divisions.
Danville High graduate Dyson Harward falls into the second category, suffering a torn ACL in November of 2017, just one day before practice started for his junior year.
Harward returned for his senior season as a Ironmen, helping Danville to a District 4 Class 4A title and a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title. Harward averaged a double-double as Danville dominated the regular season.
That performance caught the eye of Lycoming coach Mike McGarvey.
McGarvey then took advantage of the relationship one of his assistants had with Harward to get the Danville standout to Williamsport.
Former Southern Columbia coach Joe Britto is on McGarvey’s staff; and his relationship with Harward, former Mount Carmel standout Donovan James and Tigers guard Tobias Walden brought all them on campus.
“It was the small things. He had the intensity level that he could be successful at the next level,” said McGarvey, an assistant under Matt Langel at Colgate before his hiring at Lycoming before the 2018-19 season. “I think his relationship with coach Britto really played a role in it. Britto — when I was putting together my first recruiting class — talked about how good he could be when he fully recovered from the knee injury.”
With the benefit of hindsight, Harward thinks he wasn’t quite 100% healthy during his final scholastic season. Once he got campus at Lycoming, he began working with Joe Alexander, the first strength-and-conditioning coach in Lycoming College history.
“I probably realized after I took a little bit of the break (after the basketball season),” Harward said. “It took me a while to ramp back up in the summer time. I really put in a lot of work with the strength-and-conditioning coach. It gave a me a lot of confidence to play without my knee brace (before practice started).”
“He was constantly in the weight room,” McGarvey said. “He was getting more and more comfortable. I still remember when he came into my office and told me he played pick-up for the first time without the knee brace.”
All of that preseason work paid off for Harward. He wound up as the top-scoring freshman in the Middle Atlantic Conference-Commonwealth League, setting the school-record in blocks and winning the conference’s Rookie of the Year award.
Harward, also selected second-team all league, set the school single-season record with blocks finishing with 66, and twice set the single-game record with eight blocks. The 6-foot-7 center averaged 8.0 rebounds per game, and finished 13th in scoring (13.2) and 11th in field goal percentage (.468). He’s already 10th in school history in blocks and his six double-doubles this season put him ninth in school history.
“I’m really proud of our defense. Our coaches put me in position to protect the rim more often,” Harward said. “I just love playing defense, blocking shots. Without being in the brace, I’m just able to do so much more athletically on the defensive end.”
McGarvey was impressed all season with how well Harward has taken to the college game on the defensive end.
“He’s so good at everything on the defensive end, not just blocking shots,” McGarvey said. “Defending the pick-and-roll, defensive rotations, he’s been at a high-level since the beginning. He’s got a great basketball IQ.”
Lycoming, which finished fourth in MAC-Commonwealth, won three playoff games — the MAC plays off its No. 4 and No. 5 seeds for the right to play in the semifinals — to advance to the NCAA Tournament where it lost in the first round. With just one senior back, the Warriors have high hopes for next season.
“I can’t wait,” Harward said. “We really want to get back (to the tournament).”