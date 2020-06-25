Danville didn’t waste any time Wednesday night in hiring its new basketball coaches.
The school board approved both new coaches — Gary Grozier on the boys side, and Justin Beiter on the girls side — by a 9-0 margin at a meeting held both in person and online.
Both new coaches have big shoes to fill.
Grozier replaces Lenny Smith, who won more than 70 percent of his games at the helm of the Ironmen. Smith led the team to 14 state playoff appearances in 18 seasons and won three straight league titles.
Grozier, a guidance counselor in the high school, spent six years at Benton High School as the boys coach from 1992-98, winning the school’s first district basketball title in his final season of 1998. More recently, Grozier was an assistant to Steve Moser on the Danville girls basketball team from 2006-2011. He then spent time as an assistant coach to Chris Snyder at Central Columbia, where Grozier’s son, Matt, was a guard for the Blue Jays.
Beiter replaces Moser, who retired after a season in which the Ironmen won the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title, the HAC Tournament title and the District 4 Class 4A championship. Moser finished his career 243-113 and had eight 20-win season in the past 10 years along with eight state playoff appearances. Danville advanced to the Class 4A quarterfinals in 2019, matching the program’s best postseason run (1992).
Beiter, a Bloomsburg Elementary gym teacher, has prior head coaching experience as the Berwick boys coach and the Northwest girls coach.
Grozier will receive a stipend of $8,000, and Beiter, $6,533.81, at the end of the season.