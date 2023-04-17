LEWISBURG — It is not too often in lacrosse when you play a team a second time during the season, the flow of the game and the outcome are the same.
That’s what happened on a blustery Monday afternoon in Lewisburg in Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League action as Danville jumped out to a five-goal second-quarter lead, and then held off a strong third quarter by the Green Dragons to win 11-8.
It was the same score of Danville's first win March 22, and it pushed its winning streak to seven straight, as the Ironmen (9-1, 6-0 CSLL) have now scored double-digit goals in nine of their last 10 games.
Back in March, Danville jumped out to a 9-3 lead before holding on for the win.
It was the grittiness of their face-off man Kyle Vanden Heuvel who helped set the tempo of the game from the opening face-off for Danville
Vanden Heuvel, who also wrestles, ended the day with three goals, 16 ground balls, and 19 face-off wins.
“We were in this position like this before, and memorably we blew a five-goal lead against Selinsgrove, and gave them a two-goal lead going into the fourth quarter, but we proceeded to shut them out, and we scored four goals, and that was our mentality here,” he said. “We want to be a gritty team; we have to go hard after ground balls.”
Fellow senior Ty Brown-Stauffer scored three goals as the two had a hand in seven of the 11 goals the Ironmen scored.
Lewisburg (5-2, 4-2) had won three straight coming into Monday’s game, and had only allowed eight goals during the winning streak, finally got on the board with a goal from Alfredo Romano with 3:34 left in the first half.
The Green Dragons would then get goals from Matt Reish and Derek Gessner over the final 78 seconds of the half to get some momentum going into the half trailing 7-3.
Reish scored the first two goals of the second half to cut the lead to 7-5. He ended the game with four goals on eight shots and five ground balls. Both of his goals to start the second half were a result of Lewisburg hustling after ground balls.
Carter Heath stopped the two-goal Green Dragon outburst with his second goal of the game that made it 8-5 Danville. The Ironmen would score three of the last four goals of the quarter to take a 10-6 lead into the fourth.
That’s when Danville’s offense showed its grittiness with precise passing around the periemeter as Vanden Heuvel won the opening face-off of the fourth quarter, and orchestrated the ball movement that saw the Ironmen spend nearly seven minutes in the Green Dragon’s offensive end before he assisted on Brown-Stauffer goal at the 5:41 mark to make it 11-6.
Teddy Homuth and Reish closed out the scoring for Lewisburg in the fourth.
“I told the guys that I’m not into moral victories, but we got down 7-1, and I told them that you chip away at the lead, and in the second half, we outscored them by a goal and so you take that stuff, and build on it,” Lewisburg coach John Vaji said. “Our guys showed a lot of pride and character, and battled back in the game, and it was the same today. Early in the game, we were not getting matched up like we wanted to, but we did a much better job in the second half.”
Just after Danville had gone up 5-0, Lewisburg had an opportunity to get into the game when the Ironmen were called on a non-release foul, giving Lewisburg a man-up situation for two minutes.
Lewisburg managed just two shots on goal during the man-up situation.
“Our defensive poles did a tremendous job, and we really hammer man-down defense for the past couple of weeks as that is something that we struggled with early on, but it has now turned into a strength of ours,” Danville head coach Devon Francke said of the two-minute man-down kill. “Our goal was to hammer them on man down as Lewisburg will bury (shots) if you give them any time to breathe. So, I was proud of our poles and how the game turned out as they really nailed that man-down defense.”
DANVILLE 11, LEWISBURG 8
Danville;2;5;3;1 — 11
Lewisburg;0;3;3;2 — 8
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
D-Kyle Vanden Heuvel (Ty Brown-Stauffer), 9:16; D-Carter Heath, 8:09.
Second quarter
D-Brown-Stauffer (Vanden Heuvel), 10:41; D-Heath, 10:15; D-Vanden Heuvel (Heath), 9:43; L-Alfred Romano (Derek Gessner), 3:34; D-Cameron Kiersch (Ryan Prall), 3:26; D-Brown-Stauffer, 2:02; L-Matt Reish (Mason Fassero), 1:18; L-Gessner (Romano), 11.3.
Third quarter
L-Reish (Fassero), 11:46; L-Reish (Quin Michaels), 8:39; D-Heath (Gabe Petrus), 6:59; L-Romano (Reish), 6:25; D-Vanden Heuvel, 6:18; D-Cameron Kiersch (Brown-Stauffer); 5:11.
Fourth quarter
D-Brown-Stauffer (Vanden Heuvel), 5:41; L-Teddy Hohmuth (Reish), 4:26; L-Reish, 1:57
Shots: Dan, 31-9; Saves: Dan (Johnny Dunkle), 7; Lew (Tyler Downs), 21