There aren’t many superlatives left for the Danville football regular season.
However, the Ironmen defense keeps coming up with ways to impress.
Last week’s win over Berwick — a team that had just beaten previously undefeated Dallas — saw Danville hold the Bulldogs to just 76 yards on 43 plays.
“Our defense continues to surprise me every week,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “Their ability to work together and communicate (defensively) has been huge. We’ve had so many three-and-outs, it gives our offense plenty more opportunities.”
The Ironmen defense will get an opportunity to post its seventh shutout in nine games when Danville hosts Bellefonte for the final home regular season game of the year tonight. The Ironmen will celebrate its seniors before the game.
The Red Raiders bring a 1-7 record into the game, and Brennan said he’s more interested in how his undefeated Danville team reacts than anything else.
Danville’s had a tough five weeks of games, and now plays one-win Bellefonte and two-win Huntingdon before a likely bye in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs. The bye is thanks to three teams — Cowanesque Valley, Midd-West and Central Columbia — electing not to participate in the playoffs, leaving seven teams for eight spots.
“I’m really more anxious to see what we do on Senior Night. We haven’t lost focus all season, but we’ll have some distractions. We’re coming off a big win,” Brennan said. “Will we come out, and play as well as we should?”
This is also a stretch of the season that Brennan and his coaching staff will dial back the physical part of practice for more teaching, mental work and work in the weight room. Danville has been functioning at a high level team-wise since the end of the school year in June.
“I thought we could run our offense in the summertime before heat acclimatization,” Brennan said. “We’ve been focused since the end of the school year. The way they prepare, I know we can back off a little bit on the physical stuff. They understand the goals and what we are trying to accomplish.
“We just have to keep them at this peak — mentally and physically — as well. It’s a balancing act.”
Back to the defense, the Ironmen have gotten big contributions from the usual suspects. All-stater Mason Raup leads with the team with 96 tackles. Sophomore Cameron Keirsch has made the adjustment to linebacker, and he and Raup have combined for 23 tackles for a loss so far this season.
However, it’s also unexpected contributors like sophomore defensive tackle Lincoln Diehl. Diehl was expected to be the center, and he’s still a starter on the offensive side of the ball, but he’s become one of the toughest blocking assignments as a defensive tackle.
“He’s been unblockable,” Brennan said. “He’s been hard to handle. We didn’t expect him to be on the field (on both sides of the ball) this much.”
Diehl has 30 tackles and is tied with Raup for the team lead with 11 tackles for a loss this season. He’s been outstanding the last three weeks with 21 tackles, including seven for a loss.