There is a different vibe around the Loyalsock football team this season.
The Lancers don’t want to be known as a finesse team anymore and becoming the first team to run the ball consistently against Southern Columbia on their way to becoming the first District 4 team to beat the Tigers in 10 seasons proves that point.
“What I love is being pushed into a corner,” Loyalsock coach Justin Van Fleet said. “I like to punch my way out. I’m kinda stubborn. The offensive line has taken that mentality as well. They’ve really dug in this season, and hit the weights hard. We don’t have a pretty weight room with stickers and windows. It’s kind of dirty and muggy.
“It’s a perfect place for a lineman to go and lift.”
The new-look Lancers get another test this week as they host a battle of top-five teams in the state in Class 3A as No. 5 Loyalsock hosts No. 3 Danville on Friday night.
The teams played twice last year. The Ironmen won’t soon forget last year’s regular-season game. They lost quarterback Zach Gordon to an injury, struggled to stop Davion Hill and the run game, and lost 26-21.
However, Danville got its revenge winning the District 4 Class 3A semifinal on its home field in November.
“We talked about the first game (from last season) a lot,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “We came out flat, and played poorly. We’ve discussed that a lot all week.
“We haven’t talked about the week 12 game (the district semifinal victory) at all, though.”
Brennan and the Ironmen defense know they have their hands full with the Lancers’ running game. Hill is averaging 168 yards per game on the ground this season, and had 28 carries for 181 yards in the victory over the Tigers last week.
“Davion is a hard guy to get a hold off, and bring down,” Brennan said. “But (quarterback Tyler) Gee is an accurate passer, and he can be a playmaker in the running game as well.”
Van Fleet added of Hill: “I don’t think there is a better player anywhere. The first game (a 34-21 road victory over Berks Catholic) we put it on (Davion’s) shoulders, and he made everything work. It made it easy. Then against Hughesville, I decided to rest him with Southern Columbia and Danville coming (the Lancers only scored 13 offensive points in the game), until I said ‘naw, nevermind.’ Things weren’t going well, (all-state wide receiver) Rian (Glunk) got heard. We had a choppy offensive game because we were trying to spread it around. I said, ‘let’s get up a couple of touchdowns, then we’ll rest him.’”
Not only have the Lancers adjusted on the offensive side this season. Van Fleet’s made some changes on the defensive side. The limited Southern Columbia to just an offensive touchdown, its lowest scoring output since the 2016 Class 2A state championship game loss to Steel Valley.
“We have a great new defensive coordinator. The Thompsons, they are great. I love them,” Loyalsock senior defensive lineman Ian Hornberger said. “Their scheme is great, and they have answers for everything.”
The Thompsons are Tim and Travis. Tim was Loyalsock coach when Van Fleet played played. Travis is his son.
“I tried to get him to bring Travis over here when we were in high school,” Van Fleet joked.
Van Fleet was looking for somebody to give the Lancers a different look on the defensive end of the football.
“I was looking for somebody I really trusted. and my wife asked ‘have you talked to coach Thompson, yet?’” Van Fleet said. “It’s one of the better phone calls I’ve ever made. It’s a beautiful thing to have a father and son work together. It’s great to have them on the sideline and work together.”
That means the Lancers will be the first big test for an Ironmen team that has outscored its opponents, 179-0, this season. Brennan’s talked all season about making his team tougher up front on both sides of the ball.
“This is exactly the type of game people don’t expect us to win, and we need to answer that call,” Brennan said. “The last time we played on this field we lost. ... This is the first time we’re going to face some adversity this season, and how will we respond?”
If the Ironmen are unable to get Ty Brown-Stauffer (27 carries, 265 yards, 4 TDs) going in the run game, Danville can counter with a better passing attack than Southern Columbia could muster last week. Carson Persing has topped 100 yards in the last two games, and has 12 catches for 278 yards and 7 TDs. Danville’s two quarterbacks — Gordon and Madden Patrick — have combined for 10 touchdown passes this season.{p class=”p1”}”We always strive for that balance on every given night,” Brennan said. “We have a really unselfish team. It doesn’t matter. Who knows who is going to have a big game for us on any given night, but we strive for that balance on the ground and in the air.”