DANVILLE — Jon Vella and Tina Bartholomew knew wins in Danville's dual meet Tuesday wouldn't come easy.
Not only did the Ironmen have to deal with cold and wet conditions, they faced a tough Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II opponent in Central Columbia.
The visiting Blue Jays swept the meet with an 86-59 win in the boys' competition and a 94-56 margin in girls' action.
"We did good," said Vella, Danville's boys coach. "We kinda, at this point, are using these (duals) to build and develop as we progress. We don't like to lose, but they're dual meets and we use them as opportunities to get better, and I'm not gonna hurt somebody who isn't ready to run. We're kinda looking at the end of the season, and we're excited to see what we put together for leagues, districts and states."
Despite the lopsided losses, the Ironmen still put together some notable individual results.
Jackson Clarke picked up a pair of wins at sprints for Danville. He first won the 100 meters in 10.84 seconds. The Princeton recruit then posted a time of 21.53 seconds in the 200.
"He's looking good," Vella said. "He's progressing. Again, we don't expect him to peak until the end of the season, and that's kind of the direction that we're going with him."
Renzo Yuasa (800 meters), Dane Spahr (3,200), Gavin Holcombe (pole vault) and Hayden Gemberling (triple jump) also earned first place finishes for the Ironmen.
"We have a lot of young freshman that are developing, that are strong, which really is the foundation of this program," Vella said. "We're anxious to see them continue to participate and enjoy being track and field athletes. I'm super-satisfied with how we look right now."
On the girls side, the Bartholomew sisters took care of business in the distance events. In the 1,600, Hannah Bartholomew won with a time of 5:30.67. Victoria Bartholomew also picked up a win in the 3,200 with a time of 11:22.99.
"Hannah did great," said Danville coach Tina Bartholomew. "Hannah ran the 4-by-4 and she ran the mile, which she's not use to running the mile. My daughter, Victoria, ran the two-mile (Tuesday), which is only the second time she's done it this whole season, and she rocked it out with an amazing time.
"We just try to keep switching things up with the girls, all of the girls on the team, to try to keep them fresh and taking time off of their favorite events."
Sarah Sharp went toe-to-toe with Central Columbia's Ava Rebuck in hurdles. In the 100 high hurdles, Rebuck had Sharp's number with a with time of 16.11 seconds, while Sharp clocked 16.90. Sharp then edged Rebuck in the 300 intermediates by 0.04 seconds. Sharp crossed the finish line in 47.88 seconds, while Rebuck finished in 47.92.
Emily Chillis (long jump) and Nayeli Williams (discus) also won first place for Danville in their respective events. Danville also won the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:57.95. The Ironmen led for the majority of the 4x400 relay, but Central Columbia took the lead during the final leg and won by more than two seconds.
"I think we had awesome performances," Tina Bartholomew said. "I think that we had a lot of girls do things (Tuesday) that they aren't normally used to doing, and the way that they pulled together as a team, I thought that was fantastic. We don't necessarily look for an overall win, we look for individual performances that make us a stronger team."
Central Columbia is set to host the Blue Jay Classic on Friday at 3:30 p.m., in which 14 teams will compete. Milton, Midd-West, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Mount Carmel, East Juniata and Southern Columbia will participate from the Valley.
BOYS
Central Columbia 86, Danville 59
100: Jackson Clarke (D) 10.84; Gage Chipeleski (CC); Nicholas Shukausky (CC). 200: Clarke (D) 21.53; Maguire Blake (CC); Chipeleski (CC). 400: Blake (CC) 53.76; Gavin Fry (D); Jacob Hunsinger (CC). 800: Renzo Yuasa (D) 2:10.43 ; Wyatt Brady (D); Aiden McNelis (CC). 1600: McNelis (CC) 4:43.09; Nathanial Girmay (D); Sam Nied (D). 3200: Dane Spahr (D) 10:10.89; Adam Gallo (D); Baden Hawrelak (CC). 110 hurdles: Cole Bradley (CC) 15.49; Aiden Huntington (CC); Skylar Simpson (D). 300 hurdles: Bradley (CC) 42.21; Huntington (CC); Skylar Simpson (D). 400 relay: Central Columbia DQ. 1600 relay: Central Columbia 3:39.35; Danville. 3200 relay: Danville 10:57.34. High jump: Kemp Bowman (CC) 5-10; Ben Rohrbach (CC); Mason Drew (D); Nolan Frantz (D). Pole vault: Gavin Holcombe (D) 12-0; Zach Bailey (CC); Ethan Riedhammer (D). Long jump: Eli Book (CC) 19-5; Andrew Beagle (CC); A.J. Sedor (CC). Triple jump: Hayden Gemberling (D) 39-3; Riedhammer (D); Greyson Shaud (CC). Shot put: Maddix Karns (CC) 43-5; Kole Hummer (S); Clayton Ackerman (CC). Discus: Karns (CC) 140-3; Justin Kutcher (D); Brayden Brown (CC). Javelin: Lincoln Huber (CC) 156-8; Karns (CC); Collin Geise (D).
GIRLS
Central Columbia 94, Danville 56
100: Liberty Gearinger (CC) 12.94; Kendra Stout (CC); Haley Bull (CC). 200: Stout (CC) 25.81; Clarke (D); Ava Rebuck (CC). 400: Bull (CC) 1:05.16; Brenna Ross (D); Alia Williams (CC). 800: Madelyn Blake (CC) 2:33.96; Lauren Benfer (D); Emma Parker (D). 1600: Hannah Bartholomew (D) 5:30.67; Erin Prezioso (CC); Benfer (D). 3200: Victoria Bartholomew (D) 11:22.99; Abby Brady (D); Prezioso (CC). 100 hurdles: Ava Rebuck (CC) 16.11; Sarah Sharp (CC); Baylee O'Connell (CC). 300 hurdles: Sharp (D) 47.88; Rebuck (CC); Maya Hasenbalg (D). 400 relay: Central Columbia A 49.90; Danville; Central Columbia B. 1600 relay: Central Columbia 4:22.46; Danville. 3200 relay: Danville 10:57.95; Central Columbia. High jump: Caitlyn Weatherill (CC) 4-10; Sharp (D); Haylee Gemberling (D). Pole vault: Ava Snyder (CC) 8-0; Alina Shannon (CC); Mya Slodysko (S). Long jump: Emily Chillis (D) 15-5; Snyder (CC); Weatherill (CC). Triple jump: Snyder (CC) 30-1 1/2; Macy Howard (CC); Gemberling (D). Shot put: Mikaela Sullivan (CC) 32-7 1/2; Lyndsey Hostetter (CC); Ava Ross (D). Discus: Nayeli Williams (D) 84-10; Keri Welliver (CC); A. Ross (D). Javelin: Addison Berlin (CC) 95-6; Megan Worthington (CC); Hostetter (CC).