WEST GROVE — Brecken Reamer clubbed a three-run double to give Danville an early lead, but Bensalem rallied to tie and won 7-6 in the 10th inning Saturday during pool play at the Pennsylvania American Legion Junior Division Eastern Regional.
Bensalem (2-0), the only unbeaten team left in Danville's pool, scored the tying run with one out in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. In the 10th, the team loaded the bases with a leadoff single, a hit batsman and a walk. A bunt single by Trevor Morris pushed across the winning run.
Danville (1-1) closes pool play today with a 4:30 p.m. game against host Avon Grove. The top two teams in the pool advance to Monday's semifinals. The championship game is set for 4 p.m. Monday.
Danville broke the ice Saturday with a five-run third inning. With two outs, Landon Rogers, Cole Duffy and Wyatt Shultz worked walks to load the bases. A pitch hit Ryan Roney to force in the game's first run, and Garrett Hoffman's grounder to shortstop was misplayed for a 2-0 lead.
Reamer followed by slamming a 1-1 pitch to right field for a three-run double.
Bensalem answered with a two-out run in the bottom of the third, then put up four more runs in the fourth without a hit to tie at 5.
Danville regained the lead briefly in the top of the seventh on an errant pickoff throw. Morris hit a one-out RBI single in Bensalem's bottom of the inning.
Reamer finished 1-for-2 and walked twice. Shultz scored a pair of runs.
Danville relievers allowed two runs on four hits over the final 5-plus innings. Roney allowed a run over 2 1/3 innings of one-hit relief, while James Ciccarelli followed with one-hit ball for 1 2/3 innings. They combined for five strikeouts.
PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
JUNIOR DIVISION
EASTERN REGIONAL
At Avon Grove High School, West Grove
Bensalem 7, Danville 6 (10 inn.)
Danville;005;000;100;0 — 6-5-4
Bensalem;001;400;100;1 — 7-7-2
Winning run scored with 0 out
Garrett Hoffman, Ryan Roney (4), James Ciccarelli (7), Brecken Reamer (8) and Jack Maloyed.
Jim Ridge, Anthony Labate (5), Jake Wagner (7), Tom Jackson (9) and Joey Dougherty.
WP: Jackson. LP: Reamer.
Danville: Cole Duffy run; Wyatt Shultz 2 runs; Roney 1-for-2, run, RBI; Hoffman 1-for-5, double, run; Reamer 1-for-2, double, 3 RBIs; Maloyed 1-for-4; Jobey Petro 1-for-3; Landon Rogers run.
Bensalem: Wagner 1-for-5, double, run; Mikey Kramer 1-for-4, run, RBI; Casey Marino 3-for-3, 2 runs; Jackson run; Trevor Morris 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Jimmy McGinty run; Ed Colgan run; Labate RBI.