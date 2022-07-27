WEST GROVE — Upper Perkiomen pitcher Kyle Mazzie gave up a two-run single and little else in six innings of a 6-2 win over Danville in the American Legion Junior Division Eastern Regional semifinals on Monday at Avon Grove H.S.
Danville's Jack Maloyed knocked in a pair with a two-out single in the second inning that tied the score at 2.
Upper Perkiomen went ahead with a three-run fourth, and tacked on an insurance run in the seventh to advance to the regional final and earn a state tournament berth.
Danville (16-3) was plagued by mistakes throughout Monday's game.
Upper Perkiomen's two-run second opened with a hit batsman and catcher's interference call ahead of Mazzie's RBI double. Danville then issued consecutive two-out walks for a 2-0 score.
A one-out walk to Garrett Hoffman and a Jobey Petro single set the table for Maloyed's tying hit in the home second.
In the fourth, Upper Perkiomen strung together a walk, an Evan Sands RBI double, another walk, and an Owen Williams hit with one out. An infield error made it 4-2, and a fifth run scored on a passed ball before the inning ended.
Upper Perkiomen's sixth run scored on a two-out error in the seventh inning.
Beyond the second-inning rally, Danville wasted leadoff doubles by Ryan Roney and Hoffman in the first and fourth, respectively, and stranded two in the home third.
Sands pitched around a leadoff single by Petro and a walk to Cole Duffy with the help of a 5-3 double play in the last of the seventh.
Wyatt Shultz matched Petro at 2-for-3 for Danville. Brecken Reamer allowed an unearned run on three hits and struck out two over two innings of relief in the loss.
The state tournament begins Saturday in Homer City.
In pool play Sunday, Danville survived a late rally by host Avon Grove when Petro got a called third strike with the tying run on base in a 5-4 victory. That win pushed Danville into Monday's semifinals.
Shultz and Hoffman each knocked in two runs to key the Danville offense.
Danville went 2-1 in pool play.
Danville jumped on top early, taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Roney walked and scored on Duffy's double. Duffy went to third on a passed ball, and scored on Shultz's sacrifice fly.
Mikey Uptmore's RBI single in the top of the second cut the lead to 2-1, but Danville scored single runs in each of each next three at-bats. Shultz had an RBI double in the second. Hoffman added an RBI double in the third, and an RBI single in the fourth as Danville opened up a 5-2 lead.
The A's rallied with two runs in the fifth on a bases-loaded hit by a pitch, and an RBI groundout. Duffy got a groundout and strikeout to escape the fifth with the lead still intact. He would retire seven straight, before Petro entered. Petro walked the first hitter he faced, before getting a strikeout to end the game.
Reamer clubbed a three-run double to give Danville an early lead, but Bensalem rallied to tie and won 7-6 in the 10th inning Saturday during pool play.
Bensalem, the only unbeaten team in Danville's pool, scored the tying run with one out in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. In the 10th, the team loaded the bases with a leadoff single, a hit batsman and a walk. A bunt single by Trevor Morris pushed across the winning run.
Danville broke the ice Saturday with a five-run third inning. With two outs, Landon Rogers, Duffy and Shultz worked walks to load the bases. A pitch hit Roney to force in the game's first run, and Hoffman's grounder to shortstop was misplayed for a 2-0 lead.
Reamer followed by slamming a 1-1 pitch to right field for a three-run double.
Bensalem answered with a two-out run in the bottom of the third, then put up four more runs in the fourth without a hit to tie at 5.
Danville regained the lead briefly in the top of the seventh on an errant pickoff throw. Morris hit a one-out RBI single in Bensalem's bottom of the inning.
Reamer finished 1-for-2 and walked twice. Shultz scored a pair of runs.
Danville relievers allowed two runs on four hits over the final 5-plus innings. Roney allowed a run over 2 1/3 innings of one-hit relief, while James Ciccarelli followed with one-hit ball for 1 2/3 innings. They combined for five strikeouts.
Shultz struck out seven over 6 1/3 innings — allowing just one earned run — and Ciccarelli got the final two outs in the bottom of the seventh with the tying runs on base as Danville knocked off the Boyertown Bear Cubs in pool play on Friday.
Danville scored two runs in the first inning to take an early lead. Duffy walked and stole second. Boyertown made an error on Shultz's grounder to second, allowing Duffy to score and Shultz to advance to second. After an out, Brecken Reamer doubled to give Danville a 2-0 lead.
PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
JUNIOR DIVISION
EASTERN REGIONAL
At Avon Grove High School, West Grove
SEMIFINAL
MONDAY
Upper Perkiomen 6, Danville 2
Upper Perkiomen;020;300;1 — 6-7-0
Danville;020;000;0 — 2-7-4
Kyle Mazzie, Evan Sands (7) and Brody Weiss. Cole Duffy, Ryan Roney (3), Brecken Reamer (6) and Jack Maloyed.
WP: Mazzie. LP: Duffy.
Upper Perkiomen: Owen Williams 2-for-4, run; Weiss RBI; Jack Schramm 1-for-3, run; Brayden Adam run; Mazzie 2-for-4, double, RBI; Connor Gehman 1-for-3, run; Sands 1-for-1, double, run, RBI; Zach Adam run.
Danville: Roney 1-for-2, double; Wyatt Shultz 2-for-3; Garrett Hoffman 1-for-2, double, run; Jobey Petro 2-for-3; Duffy run; Maloyed 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
POOL PLAY
SUNDAY
Danville 5, Avon Grove 4
Avon Grove;010;120;0 — 4-5-1
Danville;211;100;x — 5-6-0
Josh Scott, Elias Chase (3) and Trey Nielsen. Casey Mills, Landon Rogers (2), Cole Duffy (5), Jobey Petro (7) and Jack Maloyed.
WP: Rogers; LP: Scott; S: Petro.
Danville: Ryan Roney, 1-for-2, run; Duffy, 1-for-4, double, run, RBI; Wyatt Shultz, 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Garrett Hoffman, 2-for-2, 2 RBIs.
SATURDAY
Bensalem 7, Danville 6 (10 inn.)
Danville;005;000;100;0 — 6-5-4
Bensalem;001;400;100;1 — 7-7-2
Winning run scored with 0 out
Garrett Hoffman, Ryan Roney (4), James Ciccarelli (7), Brecken Reamer (8) and Jack Maloyed.
Jim Ridge, Anthony Labate (5), Jake Wagner (7), Tom Jackson (9) and Joey Dougherty.
WP: Jackson. LP: Reamer.
Danville: Cole Duffy run; Wyatt Shultz 2 runs; Roney 1-for-2, run, RBI; Hoffman 1-for-5, double, run; Reamer 1-for-2, double, 3 RBIs; Maloyed 1-for-4; Jobey Petro 1-for-3; Landon Rogers run.
Bensalem: Wagner 1-for-5, double, run; Mikey Kramer 1-for-4, run, RBI; Casey Marino 3-for-3, 2 runs; Jackson run; Trevor Morris 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Jimmy McGinty run; Ed Colgan run; Labate RBI.
FRIDAY
Danville 3, Boyertown 1
Boyertown;000;000;1 — 1-6-1
Danville;200;001;x — 3-2-1
Devin Hoelzle and Gavin Slaughter. Wyatt Shultz, James Ciccarelli (7) and Jack Maloyed.
WP: Shultz; LP: Hoelzle; S: Ciccarelli.
Boyertown: Slaughter, 2-for-3, run; Hoelzle, 1-for-2, RBI.
Danville: Cole Duffy, run; Shultz, run; Brecken Reamer, 2-for-2, double, run, RBI; Maloyed, RBI.