The Daily Item
The Danville Junior Division softball all-stars season continued with a 6-5 win over Cochranton/Jamestown/Sagertown in the elimination bracket of the Pennsylvania State Junior Tournament at Ber-Vaughn Park.
Danville remains alive in the tournament, and will face Plymouth at 5 p.m. today in the elimination bracket. Danville opened the tournament on Wednesday with a 6-3 win over the team from Montgomery County.
Danville’s day began with a 10-1 to Kingston/Forty Fort in the winners’ bracket in the morning.
Kingston/Forty Fort will play West Suburban Little League in the winners’ bracket final at 3 p.m. today.
A Danville victory at 5 p.m. will put them in action at 7 p.m. against the loser of the winners’ bracket final.
For Danville to win the state title, they will have to win four games in 21 hours between today and Saturday.