BERWICK — Judging by the looks on their faces, you wouldn’t have known that the Danville Junior Division All-Stars were eliminated from the state tournament.
Despite an 11-3 loss to Plymouth on Friday at Ber-Vaughn Park, each player was all smiles as coach Matt Hickey addressed the team for one final time this season.
“I thought both teams played very well,” Hickey said. “Plymouth is a very well-coached team. They hit the ball well. Had a couple of bounces that just didn’t go our way — that’s part of the game.”
After Plymouth opened the top of the first inning with three runs, Danville immediately responded with a two-run homer from Brynn Wilson in the bottom of the first. Wilson’s homered also scored leadoff-hitter Brianna Blue.
“Great hitter,” Hickey said. “She’s been working hard and got a pitch over the plate and took it out through center field.”
Plymouth added eight unanswered runs after the bottom of the first. With two outs in the top of the second, Ellie McKernan’s triple scored two runs to make it a three-run lead for Plymouth again. Chloe Manning then earned an RBI single that scored Addy Antenucci from second base during the top of the third.
After it was shut out for two innings, Plymouth’s offense plated some insurance runs in the top of the sixth. Katie Dean got things rolling with a one-out double. Emily Dobrowolski then tripled Dean home to make it a 7-2 game. After McKernan drew a walk and stole second, Antenucci bunted and scored both runners after Danville’s throw to home plate was late to tag out McKernan. Antenucci advanced to second on the throw, and scored via a Manning single. Plymouth added one more run in the top of the seventh after a Danville error.
Danville scored its third run of the game after Wilson scored as a result of an error.
“There was two things we promised them, and that was they would get better as a unit,” Hickey said. “That was certainly proven coming in, all the way to states with our regular season Little League team, and just to enjoy the experience. Sometimes when it’s a lopsided game, you just have to sit back and just make sure you still enjoy that experience and enjoy just the fact that you’re playing here for the state championship.”
Danville ended its trip to the state tournament with a 2-2 record. Danville opened the tournament by defeating Plymouth 6-3 on Wednesday. After a 10-1 loss to Kingston/Forty Fort on Thursday, Danville bounced back with a 6-5 win against Cochranton/Jamestown/Saegertown later on in the day to keep its season alive.
“You look around and you see a lot of former travel teams here, this was Danville’s regular little league season team and I think we were the underdog coming in,” Hickey said. “To come out with a couple of wins, that’s great. I’m proud of the girls. As the coaches, we’re very proud of them.”
“At this level, you just want to see improvement and all the girls improved,” Hickey said. “Everybody kind of labels success differently. We just want to see development, we want to see friendships, we want to see them enjoy the experience and come back and play again next year.”