BERWICK — After a two-week hiatus, the Danville Junior Division All-Stars showed no signs of rust in a 6-3 win over Plymouth on Wednesday afternoon in the team's first game of the state softball tournament.
With the win, Danville, the District 13 champion, moves into the championship bracket to take on either Montoursville or Kingston/Forty Fort today at 1 p.m. back at Ber-Vaughn Park
"I thought they did great," said Danville coach Matt Hickey. "They won today, and they earned it. They've worked super-hard the last couple of weeks to get ready for this game, so I'm very proud of them."
Out of the gate, Danville got its offense rolling. After Brianna Blue hit a leadoff triple in the top of the first inning, Brynn Wilson immediately sent her home with a single and continued to second after an error. Maclin Hickey then grounded out to Wilson to third. Tarynn Heintzelman followed with an RBI-single to score Wilson for an early 2-0 lead.
Plymouth responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third to tie it. Katie Dean sparked the rally with a one-out single. Emily Dobrowolski was then hit by a pitch to put to two runners on base. After each runner stole a base, Ellie McKernan singled up the middle to allow Dean and Dobrowolski to score.
Danville's offense answered in the top of the fifth. Hannah Merrell led off the inning with an infield single. Ariane Pichardo then hit a grounder, but an infield error ensured that both runners reached safely. Sydney Sharpe then grounded into a fielder's choice which scored Merrell after she beat the catcher's tag at home. Alexis English then sent a fly ball to left, and another error enabled Pichardo to cross home plate for a 4-2 lead.
Danville then added two more insurance runs in the top of the sixth. Wilson got things started by smashing the ball to deep center with two outs. After Hickey drew a walk, Wilson got caught in a rundown, but an error allowed her to reach third. While Wilson was in the rundown, Hickey advanced to second to put both runners in scoring position. With Heintzelman at the plate, Wilson got in the middle of another rundown, but another error sent both Wilson and Hickey home to make it a four-run lead for Danville.
Wilson finished the game 2-for-2 and got on base in all three plate appearances after walking in the fourth.
"She's been a great player for us all year," Matt Hickey said. "She's a fantastic hitter. She kept her weight back and hit the very top of the fence — the only spot of the fence that's two feet higher than the rest. Left or right, it's gone. Great kid, great work ethic. She worked hard."
Maclin Hickey pitched all seven innings and picked up four strikeouts. She allowed only five hits, three runs and a walk, but those numbers could've been worse if she didn't get out of a couple of jams.
In the bottom of the first, Plymouth's Dean got on with a leadoff single. After a pop up, McKernan drew a walk to put two runners on. However, Hickey retired the next two batters to end the inning.
After Danville's two runs in the top of the fifth, Plymouth had runners at second and third, but Hickey notched a strikeout to work out of the jam.
"She did a great job," Matt Hickey said. "She was laboring a little bit, a little bit of abdominal pain, but she came through for us. She's a good kid."
For Plymouth, pitcher Liv Brodzinski went the distance and struck out 12 batters. Dean finished the game 3-for-3 with three singles. She reached base four times after she was hit by a pitch in the seventh.
Plymouth scored its third run of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Maddie Swift tripled home Chloe Manning, who reached with a single.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
JUNIOR DIVISION
STATE TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
At Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick
Danville 6, Plymouth 3
Danville;200;022;0 — 6-6-2
Plymouth;002;001;0 — 3-6-4
WP: Maclin Hickey; LP: Liv Brodzinski.
Danville: Brianna Blue, 1-for-3, triple, run; Brynn Wilson, 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, RBI; Tarynn Heintzelman, 1-for-3, RBI; Hannah Merrell, 1-for-3, run; Sydney Sharpe RBI.
Plymouth: Katie Dean, 3-for-3; Ellie McKernan, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Chloe Manning, 1-for-3, run; Maddie Swift, 1-for-2, triple, RBI.