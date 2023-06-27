ALMEDIA — As the only two Little League Junior Division softball teams in District 13, either Danville or Selinsgrove is guaranteed a spot in the state tournament.
The teams met for the first time Tuesday at Central Columbia’s First Keystone Community Bank Field with Danville coming out on top 10-0. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
The win puts Danville in the driver’s seat in the series, as one more win will send it to the state tournament in Berwick.
“I think they did great,” said Danville coach Matt Hickey. “This is our regular-season team — we only had one team at the Junior level — so it’s pretty much our full team from the regular season. I thought the girls did great.”
After being shut out in the first inning, Danville’s offense started to come to life.
The top of the second began with Danville batters drawing three walks to load the bases with one out. Danville got on the board when Selinsgrove tried to get a force out at home plate, but an errant throw allowed Sydney Sharpe to score. Then, a wild pitch enabled Peyton Bucher to race home. A fielder’s choice scored Ashlyn Snyder for Danville’s third and final run in the inning.
Danville doubled its lead during its next at-bat. A Selinsgrove error put Brianna Blue on base, and Brynn Wilson worked a walk. After both runners advanced on a double steal, another wild pitch allowed Blue to cross home plate to make it 4-0. Maclin Hickey then walked and swiped second, and a misplayed pop-up by Selinsgrove scored Wilson. Another error allowed Hickey to score to give Danville a six-run lead.
“On the field, they played a decent game,” said Selinsgrove coach Ashley Troup. “We had a couple hiccups here and there, but it’s basically just a reset for (today).”
Danville’s offense added four insurance runs during the next two innings.
In the top of the fourth, Blue drew a walk with the bases loaded, which forced home Emma Lee. One inning later, Hickey started things off with a leadoff walk and stole second. Tarynn Heintzelman ripped a double to left field that allowed Hickey to easily score. Ariane Pichardo then got on base with an infield single and stole second, giving Danville two runners in scoring position. Back-to-back Selinsgrove errors enabled both runners to score to push Danville’s lead to double digits.
“We do have a great hitting team, an offensive team,” Matt Hickey said. “Once they got those nerves out, saw the pitcher the second time around, they were on it. They did great.”
Entering the bottom of the fifth down 10 runs, Selinsgrove had to score at least one run to avoid an early end. Selinsgrove had a runner at second with one out, but Wilson caught a liner and threw it to Pichardo at first for a double play that ended the game.
“I think they played decent ball,” Troup said “We struggled a little bit with our bats (Tuesday), but, hey, last inning we started to hit the ball and we are more than ready for (today’s rematch).”
Maclin Hickey went the distance for Danville and earned the five-inning shutout. She is coming off an injury for which she wore a cast for six weeks, and has been back pitching for only about 10 days.
“She’s still not 100 percent, but she did a great job,” Matt Hickey said. “She fought hard for the team.”
Khylee Haines took the loss for Selinsgrove, tossing all five innings.
“I think she did well,” Troup said. “The strike zone was a little condensed, but I think she did good. She always does a good job. Catcher (Violet Weaver) did amazing; she only had very minimal passed balls. So I feel like pitcher-catcher, they were on fire. I think that they did really, really well. I’m very proud of all of them.”
Danville and Selinsgrove will be back at it today at 5:30 p.m. If Selinsgrove wins today, the two teams will meet again Thursday for a winner-take-all game for the state tournament berth.